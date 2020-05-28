10 great printers you can get under $100

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

With so many people working from home nowadays, it's tough to replicate the kind of amenities you might have had at the office. You may not want to invest in high-quality office supplies if you foresee your stay at home being pretty temporary.

Enter: the reasonably priced printer.

So many professions require printouts, and many people like to use paper references rather than rely on everything being digital. Be sure to get these models before they're gone, as reasonably priced printers are difficult to come by at the moment.

1. A solid model to get you through your home office days

Credit: Brother / Office Depot O brother, another printer.

This compact laser printer by Brother is the kind of stolid, hard-working individual you want in a printer. It can print up to 30 pages per minute and has double-sided printing for convenience. Its fast, efficient design and no-frills ease-of-use can save you time and money, and reviewers enjoyed the value for the price. Some reviewers complained about the lack of copying abilities, so be sure to confirm that this printer has everything you need before you buy.

Get the Brother Monochrome Laser Printer, HL-L2320D from Office Depot for $89.99

ADVERTISEMENT

2. An all-in-one printer from Brother

Credit: Brother / Abt Brother to the first printer in name and brand.

This model takes some of the same aesthetic features of the first printer featured here and applies with them with some new gadgets, including copy, fax, and scan capabilities with wireless printing. It's compact enough for your home office desk and has a 100-sheet tray so you can print off large batches if you prefer. Reviewers enjoyed how easy it was to set up this printer for wireless printing and recommended it for the price.

Get the Brother All-In-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer - MFC-J497DW from Abt for $79.99

3. One for all (and all-in-one)

Credit: Epson / Best Buy Epson, the first.

The Epson Expression all-in-one comes with wireless and USB printing, and while it's not as quick or heavy-duty as some of the printers listed here, reviewers appreciated that the replacement ink for this printer was fairly cheap and that they purchased it primarily for their home office or school needs.

Get the Epson Expression Home XP-4100 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer - Black from Best Buy for $99.99

4. A workhorse of a WorkForce printer

Credit: Epson / Best Buy Epson, the second.

The Epson WorkForce line of printers sets out to make your home printing job as painless and easy as possible. Equipped with a basic screen for easy use and set-up, this is a great option for someone who wants options. Some reviewers purchased this printer not only for their homes but for their small businesses and recommended it for its versatility.

Get the Epson WorkForce WF-2830 Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer from Best Buy for $79.99

5. An aesthetically pleasing ENVY printer

Credit: HP / Overstock.com Even more to envy.

This sleek ENVY printer by HP is available at Overstock at a reduced price since it's been refurbished, and comes with the great features of newer ENVY models at a great price. The ENVY 5055 offers many kinds of wireless printing through the HP Smart Ink app and is just streamlined and pretty enough to be a lovely addition to your home office that will make you feel just that much more professional at home.

Get the HP ENVY 5055 All-in-One Printer (M2U85A) Manufacturer Refurbished from Overstock.com for $89.99

6. A Canon favorite for a steal

Credit: Canon Reviewers love the PIXMA.

Canon's PIXMA line is a favorite among reviewers and we can see why. This PIXMA model is a top-seller at B&H Photo. It won't break the bank—in fact it costs less than $50—but it also won't come with the same features other printers on this list have. Reviewers say it's easy to set up and use, but it's USB-only and may be a little loud.

Get the Canon PIXMA TS202 Inkjet Printer from B&H Photo for $44.95

7. An HP favorite with lots of great features

Credit: HP This sleek printer will get the job done.

This wireless all-in-one printer from HP has more than 4,000 reviews and a solid 4.4 rating on Best Buy. It works with smart home assistants, like Amazon Alexa and Google Home, and has a suite of functionalities suited to all needs, including copying, printing, and scanning.

Get the HP DeskJet 3755 Wireless All-In-One Instant Ink Ready Printer from Best Buy for $89.99

ADVERTISEMENT

8. A compact printer by a great brand

Credit: Brother The Worksmart printer is a great find from Brother.

This all-in-one printer from Brother is sleek, compact, and perfect for your home office. It allows you to print, scan, copy, and even fax (if you're feeling nostalgic, I guess?). Reviewers give it a strong 4.5-star rating, saying it delivers an impressive performance for its size. They say it's easy to use, fast, and quiet, which is really all you can ask for in an affordable printer.

Get the Brother Work Smart Series MFC-J491DW Compact Color All-In-One Printer from B&H Photo for $79.99

9. An oldie but a goodie

Credit: Xerox She's not the most attractive printer on the list, but she'll get the job done.

This printer from Xerox may look like it came from Office Space, but it'll get the job done. It won't come with the fancy touch-screens or wireless capabilities that other printers have, but it will print quickly and efficiently. Xerox is a well-known name in the printer world, so if you're looking for reliability, this could be the best choice for you.

Get the Xerox B210 Laser Monochrome Printer from Office Depot for $99.99

10. A sleek black printer from Canon

Credit: Canon This powerful printer is affordable and sleek.

The Canon PIXMA makes a second appearance on this list, and for good reason. Canon's PIXMA line is affordable and durable, meaning you can get a whole lot of bang for your buck with one of these models. This printer is wireless and has the ability to copy, scan, and print. It won't take up much space in your office, and it doesn't have a bulky button setup that will leave you frustrated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get the Canon PIXMA MG3620 USB, Wireless, Network Ready Color Inkjet Print-Scan-Copy Printer from Staples for $81.99

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.