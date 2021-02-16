A near-perfect French-door fridge you'll want to pay for

Pros Near-perfect temperatures

Bosch brand appliances generally respect subtle touches, and the B36CD50SNS is no different. At a glance, the average viewer may not notice much of a difference between the B36CD50SNS and any other French-door refrigerator. But, Bosch has engineered the counter-depth B36CD50SNS to sit flush when installed, hides the fridge's hinges and feet, and offers a stainless steel interior. You don't typically see these design flourishes, and they definitely add to the fridge’s overall aesthetic.

Everything about this fridge seems deliberate and thoughtful, from its fingerprint-resistant exterior to how its replaceable filter takes up a minimum of space, to its gorgeous and responsive touch controls.



Unfortunately, Bosch overlooked two minor yet standard details that we would expect to see in a high-end fridge: shelf spill capture and build quality of interior crisper and deli drawers.



As far as performance, the crispers did well in our tests; as for usability, there seems to be some lacking care as they feel like they’re made of cheap plastic and don’t slide particularly well.

About the Bosch B36CD50SNS refrigerator

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The B36CD50SNS has a stainless steel back wall, which gives the fridge an interesting, high-class, industrial vibe.

Dimensions: 70” x 35.63” x 27.83” (H x W x D)

Measured capacity: 10.68-cubic-foot refrigerator compartment, 3.82-cubic-foot freezer compartment

Finishes: Stainless steel (fingerprint resistant)

Dispensers: Through-the-door filtered water and crescent/crushed ice

User manual: Bosch B36CD50SNS refrigerator manual

What we like

When it comes to temperature, it performs like a pro

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The Bosch B36CD50SNS's touch controls sit at the top center of the fridge and activate with a light touch.

While it may not seem like it at first glance, fridges actually have a pretty hard job to do. They need to maintain a steady, narrow band of temperatures—8°F to be precise. If temperatures fall below 32°F, food in the fridge can freeze; anything above 40°F will let bacteria proliferate much more rapidly. Keep in mind you’ll be opening the door every so often, which lets cold air escape.

Despite these strictures, Bosch B36CD50SNS offers rock-solid temperature control; its average temperature measures at 38°F and varies by less than 1°F in either direction.

Its freezer temperatures also tested near perfect, maintaining a temperature just below 0°F and never wavering by more than a fraction of a degree. Stable freezer temperatures like this are important, because inconsistency is what leads to freezer burn.

It's enabled with Bosch Home Connect

Bosch has enabled this fridge with its trademark Home Connect platform, which allows you to remotely monitor and control your fridge from your smartphone or tablet.

You can use the app to regulate the fridge’s temperatures, adjust its lighting, or run diagnostics. One of Home Connect's more useful features is its ability to send you a text if your fridge door isn't quite closed. If you’ve ever gone down for a midnight snack, only to see a sliver of light on your kitchen floor from an unexpectedly ajar fridge door, you already know the value of this feature.

Custom-temp crispers can handle more than veggies

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The Bosch B36CD50SNS's crispers feature custom temperature controls, offering a range from 29°F to 40°F.

We’re used to crispers being pretty single-use areas of the fridge, as in this is where the veggies go so they won’t wilt so quickly. On this front, the B36CD50SNS downright excels, letting off about half as much humidity as the average fridge, but still enough to prevent your fresh greens from rotting prematurely.

The kicker here, though, is the crispers also have some degree of temperature customization to them. There are five settings to choose from: 29°F (Meat/fish), 32°F (Fruit low humidity), 32°F (Vegetables high humidity), 34°F (Beverage), and 40°F (Snack). While not a huge range of options, it does give you more options for how you can use those storage areas.

While this isn’t exactly a custom-temp flex drawer, which we love, it is a neat way to add some functionality to an oft-overlooked area of the fridge.

What we don’t like

There is less storage space for food than we expect

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The freezer drawer has about 3.82 cubic feet of usable storage space, which is enough for most users.

The average French-door refrigerator has 11.19 cubic feet of storage space in its fridge compartment and 4.69 cubic feet in its freezer. Bosch's B36CD50SNS compares with 10.68 cubic feet in the fridge and 3.82 cubic feet in the freezer.

To help provide a sense of scale, this Bosch is short on space that's equal to one half the size of a bulk bag of gas station ice in volume, and about 80% of one ice bag in the freezer.

This is definitely not a dealbreaker unless capacity is one of your main concerns. If you're interested in other, more spacious options, check out the LG LRMVS3006S, another high-end option.

What owners are saying

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The B36CD50SNS's door bins can be reslotted to just about any height.

Owners of this fridge are generally positive, awarding it an average of 4.4 out of 5 stars across major retailers.

Positive reviews focus on its sleek design, how its interior maximizes usable space, and customizability.

Negative reviews focus around different usability hardships. Several reviewers found the deli drawer to be too shallow for their storage needs. Others found the bins didn’t have tall enough walls, leading some products to tip over if the door was opened too quickly. While both complaints had several users posting about it, we didn’t run into either issue during our testing.

Warranty

Bosch’s warranty covers this fridge for up to one year for parts and service. This is the baseline warranty offered in this product category. Some manufacturers, like Samsung or LG offer up to ten years of coverage on select parts.

Should you buy the Bosch B36CD50SNS fridge?

Yes.



This fridge has just about every feature you could want and absolutely impeccable performance. Compared to other fridges we’ve reviewed, it’s currently coming in at #2 and is one of the best refrigerators that we've ever tested.

If you want a few other options to consider, our #1 fridge, the Frigidaire Gallery FG4H2272UF, is roughly the same (hefty) price and has a built-in flex drawer. The LG LRMVS3006S has many of the same features and similar performance, but can also make spherical ice cubes.

