Your refrigerator is filthy—here's how to clean it

Considering it’s where we keep our food, we should all be cleaning our refrigerators more thoroughly and more often. According to the Food Safety and Inspection Service, most bacteria grow quickly between 40°F and 140°F. That’s not a huge surprise, but some bacteria can still grow at cooler temperatures, just more slowly. To play it safe, make sure your refrigerator temp is always under 40°F. Chilling to 37°F is even better. A refrigerator thermometer can help you maintain the right temperature.

Even with proper temperature control, food can still spoil. Moldy food can spread spores inside of your refrigerator, impacting your health. Don’t ever consume moldy food, unless it’s a glorious blue cheese.

Cleaning your refrigerator isn’t particularly difficult, though it can be tedious because, in addition to the cleaning, you need to deal with unloading and reloading all your cold food. The best time to clean the fridge is before you go grocery shopping or anytime your fridge is nearly empty. Once you’re ready to get started, follow our directions to clean your fridge.