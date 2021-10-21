Pros Good freezer temps Cons Refrigerator runs too warm

Poor temperature controls

Limited capacity

With a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel exterior, the Maytag MFW2055FRZ French-door refrigerator offers a sleek design. In terms of features, it has a trademarked BrightSeries LED lighting, meant to give off bright, white light to thoroughly display the fridge’s contents. Additionally, you can take advantage of the extra-wide deli drawer that fits whole platters for those who are big into hosting or baking. We like both of these features.

The fridge also offers several features with the goal of preserving produce for longer, such as humidity locks on crisper drawers and a FreshFlow air filter. In our tests, the crisper drawers did, in fact, maintain low humidity loss, showing that the crisper drawers work just fine.

ADVERTISEMENT

About the Maytag MFW2055FRZ French-door refrigerator

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan Dangerous temperatures mean this French-door refrigerator is a no-go on food safety.

Dimensions : 68-3/8” x 30-1/8” x 34-3/8”(H x W x D)

: 68-3/8” x 30-1/8” x 34-3/8”(H x W x D) Measured capacity : 7.54 cubic-foot refrigerator compartment, 2.46 cubic-foot freezer compartment

: 7.54 cubic-foot refrigerator compartment, 2.46 cubic-foot freezer compartment Finishes : Finger-print resistant stainless steel

: Finger-print resistant stainless steel Dispensers : Water only

: Water only User manual: Maytag MFW2055FRZ User Manual

What we like about the Maytag MFW2055FRZ French-door refrigerator

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The Maytag MFW2055FRZ will cost you about $28.95 per year making it cheaper to run than other models we've tested.

Crisper drawers will keep your fruits and vegetables fresh

One of the features that Maytag calls out for the MFW2055FRZ are the humidity-controlled FreshLock crisper drawers. In our tests, we measured just how well the crisper drawers maintain humidity—a loss of 0.19 g of water per hour. This measurement comes in just below the average water loss of .2 g per hour, meaning that it performs just slightly better than average.

For the price for the refrigerator, this measurement is just fine and will keep your fruits and vegetables fresh adequately.

Perfect freezer temps will keep frost off your frozen pizza

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The sweet spot to keep foods safely frozen is 0°F, and the Maytag MFW2055FRZ stays close to the ideal.

The MFW2055FRZ’s freezer temperatures measured close to perfection during our testing session. The sweet spot to keep foods safely frozen is 0°F, and with a measured average temperature of 0.082°F and an oscillation of 0.058°F, the Maytag MFW2055FRZ stays close to the ideal. This means that you can feel confident that the quality of your food will stay in line and not be riddled with freezer burn.

It won’t run up your electric bill

The Maytag MFW2055FRZ will cost you about $28.95 per year to run. This is below the $39.98 average of other models we’ve tested, so this machine will save you money.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, something to be aware of is that while the machine will save you money compared to other machines, for its size it is slightly less efficient than other machines when looking at the ratio of energy needed compared to space available.



What we don’t like about the Maytag MFW2055FRZ French-door refrigerator

The manufacturer recommended temperature setting runs 4 degrees warmer than is safe for food

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The MFW2055FRZ’s biggest downfall is its temperature performance—and this is an important factor to fail at.

The MFW2055FRZ’s biggest downfall is its temperature performance—and this is an important factor to fail at. When we test refrigerators in our lab, we set the refrigeration compartment to the temperature setting that is recommended by the manufacturer. In this case, Maytag recommends setting the fridge to three snowflakes on the control panel.

Set at three snowflakes, the Maytag MFW2055FRZ’s average temperature was just over 44°F, and internal temperatures rose as high as 45.9°F. The temperature safety zone for food safety is 40°F or lower, and anything above 40°F will encourage bacteria to grow faster and food to prematurely spoil.

ADVERTISEMENT

This temperature reading was so high that we thought there must be some malfunction with the fridge and called in a certified technician from the factory services, who visited the lab and assured us that it was in working order.

Internal temperature is measured in snowflakes … not degrees

Being able to adjust the fridge’s temperature is important, especially with a refrigerator that is running warm. You want to be able to lower the temperature below 40°F and into the safety zone.

Unfortunately, the MFW2055FRZ’s temperature controls are measured through snowflake icons; the fewer snowflake icons selected, the warmer the refrigerator temperature. Since there’s no exact temperature measurement, the user is in the dark about how cold their groceries are staying.

ADVERTISEMENT

You’ll be cramped for space

The overall capacity of the MFW2055FRZ leaves you wanting more. The refrigerator compartment capacity is 7.54 cubic feet, which comes in below the minimum capacity we’ve measured across French-door fridges.

For small households that typically have plenty of space in their fridge even after a grocery shopping trip, this may not be of concern. But for families who have to keep their fridge stocked to the max, this poses a problem in having enough space to meet their needs.

Warranty

Maytag offers a 10-year limited parts warranty on the compressor of the refrigerator. For the first year, Maytag will cover both parts and labor. During the second through 10th years, only parts for the compressor are covered.

ADVERTISEMENT

What owners are saying about the Maytag MFW2055FRZ

This refrigerator generally gets positive reviews from users who appreciate the water dispenser. The two main complaints from reviewers were focused on the limited capacity of the refrigerator and that users felt cramped for space. Additionally, users complained of a noisy fridge that tends to run loud.

Should you buy the Maytag MFW2055FRZ?

No

With the Maytag MFW2055FRZ temperatures running warm in our tests and exceeding the food safety zone, we do not recommend this machine to consumers. Even notched on its coldest setting, this refrigerator ran warm. Without more precise temperature controls beyond a snowflake icon, the MFW2055FRZ leaves the user with too much unknown on the exact internal temperature.

A solution could be to keep a thermometer on the inside to monitor it, but it would be more effective to just buy a fridge with better controls and temperature performance from the get-go.

While it seems as though this fridge gets generally favorable user reviews, it’s hard for us to see past our tests, which reveal temperatures in the danger zone.

Since the features on this fridge are fairly limited, we have two recommendations on other models that may fit the bill on what you’re looking for in a new refrigerator.

The Haier HRF15N3AGS is a compact French-door refrigerator that doesn’t offer in-the-door dispensers for water and ice, but does offer exceptional storage despite being so compact. Additionally, while it has limited features, it does offer a temperature measurement in degrees on the door and during our tests it held steady to the listed measurements making it a reliable option. Plus, it’s nearly $700 less than this Maytag.

For the exact same price as the Maytag MFW2055FRZ, you can go for the Samsung RF263BEAESG French-door refrigerator. It has the opposite problem of the Maytag as its internal temperature runs cold, which can be maintained by slightly increasing the temperature control which uses numbers (not snowflakes). Beyond that one minor fault, it has fantastic storage space with adjustable space so you can make it work for your family. It also allows you to access the crisper while only having one of the doors open at a time. This helps preserve humidity across the crispers helping you keep humidity loss low.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Meet the testers Samantha Mangino Staff Writer, Home Samantha Mangino is a Boston-based writer covering the home section of Reviewed. She began her career in restaurants before breaking into editorial. In her free time, you’ll find her swimming in the nearest body of water or reading on her back porch. She received her Bachelors in Journalism from Emerson College. See all of Samantha Mangino's reviews Kyle Hamilton Product Tester Kyle Hamilton is a product tester at Reviewed, specializing in home appliances and technology. See all of Kyle Hamilton's reviews