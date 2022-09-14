This gorgeous fridge makes you choose between looks and freezer functionality

What owners are saying about the Samsung Bespoke RF30BB6600QL

Pros Customizable appearance

Lots of fridge storage

Steady fridge temperatures Cons Inconsistent freezer temps

Small freezer

The Samsung Bespoke RF30BB6600QL refrigerator features the traditional three-door French-door design. It also boasts Samsung’s door-in-door design, which means you can open the outer half off the left door to access the fridge’s beverage center along with the items stored on its shelves.

Opening the top two doors fully reveals a standard yet spacious interior with a few extra drawers below the crispers.

The freezer also has additional compartments, with an internal drawer splitting up the space somewhat. The left half of the internal drawer has two ice buckets, which is a large ice reservoir at the expense of general storage space.

About the Samsung Bespoke RF30BB6600QL French-door Refrigerator

Dimensions: 70" x 35.75" x 34.25"(H x W x D)

70" x 35.75" x 34.25"(H x W x D) Depth: Standard depth

Standard depth Measured capacity: 13.53-cubic-foot refrigerator, 3.77-cubic-foot freezer

13.53-cubic-foot refrigerator, 3.77-cubic-foot freezer Finishes: White glass, charcoal glass, matte gray glass, Morning Blue glass, clementine glass, pink glass, Sunrise Yellow glass, stainless steel, matte black steel, navy steel, Tuscan steel, emerald green steel

White glass, charcoal glass, matte gray glass, Morning Blue glass, clementine glass, pink glass, Sunrise Yellow glass, stainless steel, matte black steel, navy steel, Tuscan steel, emerald green steel Dispensers: Internal ice and water

Internal ice and water User manual: Samsung Bespoke RF30BB6600QL French-door Refrigerator manual

What we like

Solid refrigerator temperatures maximize shelf-life

Surprisingly, maintaining just the right temperature can occasionally challenge a fridge. If temperatures fall below 32°F some items will freeze, and anything warmer than 40°F will allow food to spoil quickly. That gives fridges only 8°F of wiggle room, while simultaneously managing defrost cycles and compensating for a loss of cold air every time the door opens.

The Samsung Bespoke RF30BB6600QL does an excellent job keeping temperatures exactly where they need to be. For starters, the default settings are perfect, so no calibration is necessary (and for context, this is extremely rare straight out of the box).

Over time, these temperatures only wavered by a few degrees, staying well within the Goldilocks zone for perfect food preservation.

Temperatures were also remarkably consistent throughout the body of the fridge, varying by less than a degree from top to bottom. That means no warm spots where food isn’t being preserved as well as in other spots.

The door-in-door design helps maintain steady temperatures

Credit: Reviewed / Michael Elderbee The door-in-door design provides easy access to the beverage center and items stored in its door bin.

If you haven’t seen this design before, essentially the left door is two doors in one. You can open just the external one to get access to items stored on that door’s shelves, or open both sets of doors to gain access to the fridge’s interior.

This design is likely one of the contributing factors to the fridge’s steady temperatures, as it allows you to access certain items without opening the door fully, allowing less cold air to escape.

Its large fridge compartment has extra drawers to keep everything organized

Credit: Reviewed / Michael Elderbee The Samsung RF30BB6600QL features significantly more storage in its fridge compartment than the average refrigerator.

If you tend to buy a lot of perishables, you probably want a fridge that devotes more of its storage space to the fridge compartment. And this is exactly what the Samsung Bespoke RF30BB6600QL does.

While its freezer is a bit small (we’ll get to that later), the Samsung RF30BB6600QL refrigerator compartment boasts an impressive 13.54 cubic feet of storage.

To help visualize volume, a gallon jug takes up about 0.13 cubic feet of space, so a full cubic foot is a lot of real estate, let alone several. The Samsung RF30BB6600QL would be a good pick for those with larger families who find themselves scrounging for space in their current fridge.

Bespoke fridges offer a customizable aesthetic for every kitchen

Credit: Reviewed / Michael Elderbee Our unit came with a Morning Blue glass finish on the French doors and a white glass finish on the freezer drawer.

One of the main draws of the Bespoke line is the ability to fully customize the look of your appliance by mixing and matching differently colored panels. Currently the line-up has seven color options for their glass finishes and five colors of steel finish.

Technically speaking, that means there’s a total of 1,331 combinations (as long as you don’t mind mixing and matching glass and steel—a truly avant garde look).

What we don’t like

The freezer temperatures were inconsistent

Credit: Reviewed / Michael Elderbee Over time we saw a few spikes and dips in the temperature, which means an elevated chance of giving your food freezer burn.

While the freezer temperatures were spot-on and didn’t need any further calibration, they did not remain consistent over time. We saw several large spikes in temperature that were several degrees each—we usually see temperature shifts in tenths of a degree, not several whole degrees.

This performance is disappointing, as temperatures did rise above 0°F in some spots, meaning items stored there have an opportunity to defrost slightly.

This might not sound bad on its face, but this is the process that causes freezer burn, the cycle of unfreezing and refreezing that gradually removes all the water from frozen foods.

The freezer is on the small side

Credit: Reviewed / Michael Elderbee A lot of the freezer’s storage space is dedicated to its dual ice buckets.

The average French-door’s freezer is 4.69 cubic feet, which makes the Samsung RF30BB6600QL’s 3.77 cubic feet of storage small by comparison. Part of this smaller size is as a trade-off for a larger refrigerator compartment, but a lot of the freezer is actually dedicated to two large ice buckets that take up the left half of its upper drawer.

If freezer storage space is a priority, you’d be better suited looking elsewhere, like the GE Café CVE28DM5NS5, which has a flex drawer for even more freezer storage.

Some elements of its design make this fridge harder to use

In order to achieve its seamless look, the Samsung RF30BB6600QL’s handle is located underneath its French doors. That means in order to open either one, or access door-in-door storage, you need to fit your fingers in the gap between the fridge and freezer panels and grip their underside to get them open.

The doors also require a decent amount of force to open, so that combined with a more precarious handhold could make this fridge more difficult to open than other models.

Additionally, we had some issues with this fridge’s shelves. Not only were they much more difficult to remove and reposition than what we typically see, the top shelf only has spill-capture edges on its front and back, allowing spills to cascade down the sides of the fridge, creating an even bigger mess. Fortunately, the lower shelves do feature all-around spill capture.

User reviews of the Samsung RF30BB6600QL seem generally positive, awarding the fridge 4.6 out of 5 stars across major retailers.

Those who were happy with their purchase were first and foremost pleased with its looks. Other points of praise included the internal dispensers and storage space.

Those who didn’t give the fridge five stars mostly gave it a four-star rating that was mostly praise along with some minor gripe, such as the Family Hub screen being too dim, or who would have preferred an external dispenser instead.

Warranty

From the date of purchase, Samsung offers a one-year warranty on parts and labor, a five-year plan for the sealed refrigeration system, and 10-year plan for the digital inverter compressor.

Considering the industry standard warranty is just one year, Samsung really goes above and beyond to guarantee your investment in their appliances.

Should you buy the Samsung Bespoke RF30BB6600QL?

Maybe—You pay more for Bespoke aesthetics, but it’s not a bad fridge

The Samsung Bespoke RF30BB6600QL isn’t perfect, but it does offer a lot for its purchase price. For starters, it seems to know its own strengths and weaknesses, because its fridge is both larger and over-performs compared to other fridges, while its freezer is smaller and under-performs.

If you want one of the fanciest fridges you can currently buy, need a lot of fridge storage, and don’t tend to use your freezer much, the Samsung Bespoke RF30BB6600QL is a decent choice. It’s pricy, sure, but this is also the cheapest Bespoke fridge you can buy and the Bespoke line is significantly cheaper than true custom fridges, which often cost upwards of $5,000.

If you want a slightly better-performing Bespoke fridge for a bit more money, check out the RF23A9675AP.

If you aren’t so much into the customizable aesthetics, but still want a clean look and a similar quality, the Haier HRF15N3AGS fits the bill.

Meet the tester Mark Brezinski Senior Writer @markbrezinski Mark Brezinski is a senior writer with over ten years of experience reviewing consumer tech and home appliances. See all of Mark Brezinski's reviews