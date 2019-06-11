Samsung is launching a line of colorful refrigerators for millennials—are they worth it?

There are a lot of words I'd use to describe the average refrigerator: durable, energy-efficient, and more often than not, stocked with my impulsive Trader Joe's purchases of the week. One word that I wouldn't use, though? Beautiful.

But Samsung is trying to change that, by proving that fridges can be as fashionable as they are functional with the release of its new line of Bespoke refrigerators. Part of Project Prism, the company's foray into the world of customized appliances, the refrigerators look more like abstract artwork than a family fridge. And while there's no denying that they're the stuff of your dream kitchen board on Pinterest, we have some questions.

Here's what we know so far about the colorful Bespoke refrigerators—and whether or not our experts think they're really worth purchasing.

You can customize the size...

Samsung revealed that there will be eight sizes to choose from with its new line: four-door freestanding, four-door "kitchen fit", two-door upper refrigerator and lower freezer, one-door refrigerator (24 inches), one-door freezer (24 inches), one-door kimchi refrigerator (24 inches), one-door (alternating temperature, 18 inches), and kimchi plus.

...the color...

Credit: Samsung The whole lineup.

Unlike our favorite fridges of 2019, the Bespoke refrigerators will come in nine different colors, including navy blue, coral, pink, mint, white, yellow, and a deep brown. "Samsung's Champagne and Tuscan stainless finishes reflect the warmer trends in colors we are seeing globally," our Major Appliances and Home Design Editor Cindy Bailen explains. "The gray trend, which has been around for over ten years, is backing off, so we need stainless steel alternatives."

...and even the texture.

Not only can you choose a color but you can also choose one of three textures for the front of your fridge. TBD on what those textures will be but based on the pictures released by Samsung, it looks like there will be both a glossy and a matte option.

Who is it for?

Credit: Samsung You can barely even tell it's a fridge.

According to Samsung Electronics' President Hyun Suk Kim, the Bespoke line addresses "a growing trend across this generation, especially among millennials, that sees us valuing personal tastes and experiences foremost." But the refrigerators aren't just for millennials—with such a variety of customization options, they can easily be adapted to any lifestyle, whether you're a 20-something living in a tiny studio apartment who wants to save space or a family of four looking to add a little playful pizzazz to the kitchen.

Is it a good buy?

That depends on how willing you are to shell out for a new refrigerator once the trendy colorful one inevitably becomes outdated. "I always recommend sticking to the classics, like stainless—think of your grandmother's avocado green and harvest gold appliances," Bailen advises. However, she adds, "That said, a similar trend is happening with laundry room appliances as laundry rooms are migrating to the living level (a Champagne laundry pair is gorgeous!). Might as well have fun in a room where nothing fun usually happens."

While no official release date has been announced, Samsung did say that its new refrigerators will be available later this year exclusively in Europe.