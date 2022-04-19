GE issues voluntary recall on French-door refrigerators

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

GE has issued a voluntary recall today, which affects a handful of French-door refrigerator models in its line-up. The problem? A loose freezer door handle.

Apparently in some of its products, an improperly installed freezer door handle ran the risk of becoming loose and detaching when pulled, which created a fall risk. The fridges are safe to use otherwise, and you can continue using them—just be careful when opening the freezer door. GE recommends pulling on the edge of the freezer door, by the gasket.

Which refrigerators are included in the recall?

The affected models are limited to a handful of different serial numbers across six different models.

This recall affects the following models:

GFE26JYMKFFS

GFE26JYMNFFS

GNE27EYMKFFS

GNE27EYMNFFS

GNE27JYMKFFS

GNE27JYMNFFS

Be sure to double-check your model number and compare it carefully to the above list. GE has many models that are nearly identical to those being recalled, only the recalled models have an extra KF or NF towards the end of the model number.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once you've found a match for these model numbers, the next step is to check out the serial number. Affected models will have a serial number that starts with one of the following letter combinations: DR, FR, GR, HR, LR, MR, RR, SR, TR, VR, ZR, AS, DS, FS, GS, HS, LS, MS.

What you should do if your fridge is affected

If you do have a fridge affected by this recall, keep your model and serial numbers handy and call GE's recall hotline at 1-888-345-4671 (available weekdays, 8 am through 5 pm EST). You should be able to speak to a representative who will set up an appointment to get the issue fixed free of charge.

You can find more recall information on GE's article about the recall, which also provides a model and serial number lookup.

And if you're in the market for an entirely new fridge, check out the list of the best French-door fridges we've tested.