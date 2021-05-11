Samsung launches more Bespoke appliances, and we like what we see

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Today, Samsung announced the global launch of its expanded Bespoke Home line. While Americans first heard about Samsung’s Bespoke refrigerators at CES 2021, the electronics giant aims to broaden its sleek, custom-design offerings to the rest of the kitchen, the laundry room, and living spaces, throughout the rest of the year.

After decades of the same-old technology, the appliance industry has been getting its fair share of shake up recently. Smart appliances can automatically release the perfect dose of detergent into your dishwasher or washing machine, assess what you have inside your refrigerator and suggest shopping lists and recipes, and even more. With Bespoke, Samsung combines its trademark SmartThings smart technology with a design look that’s completely different from anything else on the market—plus, consumers have their say how it looks in their own homes.

Credit: Samsung Add a pop of color to your kitchen with the Samsung Bespoke refrigerator.

Samsung offers Bespoke refrigerators now in a few styles: 4-Door Flex (a four-door French-door), Flex Column (a single, thin column fridge), and Bottom Freezer (a single, thin column fridge with a freezer compartment at the bottom).

ADVERTISEMENT

Customization options include panels that can be mixed and matched in 20 different colors and seven different finishes from terra cotta to glass. Samsung even boasts a collaboration with a number of artists and designers globally, including French illustrator Thibaud Hérem (available in France, Italy, and Poland) and pop artist Andy Rementer (available in the U.S.).

In addition to its refrigerator, Samsung will release an entire coordinating Bespoke kitchen suite in the second half of 2021, which includes an over-the-range microwave, a range, and a dishwasher. There’s also a Bespoke water purifier with an auto-clean feature that installs as a faucet, and a tiny Cube refrigerator (like for beverages or cosmetics) that has a retro-mod vibe and can fit into your décor whether it’s in the living room, bedroom, or back patio.

Other Bespoke products set to be released in the fall include the brand new Samsung Bespoke Jet vacuum; Bespoke Cube smart air purifier; the ShoeDresser that cleans, dehumidifies, and disinfects shoes; the AirDresser that uses air and steam to clean delicate items of clothing safely; and smart washers and dryers. The variety of Bespoke colors and finishes ranges per product category.

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: Samsung Samsung's Bespoke Cube smart air purifier is set to release this fall.

In our experience, Samsung fridges do tend to perform well, but because of supply chain problems and consumer demand, we haven’t been able to test a Samsung Bespoke refrigerator yet in our labs.

If you can’t wait for the fall when Samsung releases its kitchen suite, you need a refrigerator right now, or you want to get your hands on Rementer’s limited-edition design, shop now.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.