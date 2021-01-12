LG expands its best home appliance features for 2021

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

In 2021, LG plans to introduce a few new features across various home appliances from refrigeration to laundry, but the global brand has also put a fair amount of effort into enhancing and expanding features that already prove popular.

We're excited to make more spherical ice, for instance, but we're just as ready to see how LG's new top-loading agitator washing machine stands up to our lab tests.

Here's what LG has announced so far for this year.

InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator

LG's new lineup of InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerators features an extra-hygienic water dispenser with brand new UV nano technology designed to reduce bacteria.

Across some models, consumers will also notice some features from years past, including its translucent glass InstaView panel (although this year it is 20% larger), the highly desired LG spherical craft ice maker (now in 30 SKUs instead of just four), and voice recognition technology.

Additionally within refrigeration, LG will debut three-door and four-door French-door models with larger capacity than ever before and a fully convertible drawer that offers a deep-freeze setting—we can't wait to test if this really works! Consumers will also find front-positioned LED panels for enhanced interior lighting.

LG’s new InstaView oven range

LG’s new slide-in InstaView oven range is going feature-heavy, packing in some of the buzziest trends in home cooking. Topping the list is an Air Sous Vide mode, which is a first for LG but similar to a feature debuted by Electrolux in 2018, and well as an Air Fry mode it launched last year.

Home cooks can take advantage of the brand’s signature ProBake Convection for baking and roasting, as well as its namesake InstaView technology, which turns the oven interior light on and off with a simple two-tap knock on the window.

CordZero ThinQ A9 Kompressor+ cordless vacuum

LG also unveiled its next-generation cordless vacuum with self-emptying technology, and we are most excited about the innovative charging station base. Within the charging base, a built-in vacuum activates and cleans out the cordless vac’s dustbin, removing dirt and debris into a separate bag, minimizing a user’s exposure to dirt, dust, and anything else unpleasant that the cordless vacuum may have sucked up.

If you've got pets at home, you'll want this vac.

Top-load agitator washer

Another debut that stands out is LG’s new top-load washer with agitator, the brand's first-ever effort at a popular, traditional-style washing machine format from makers like Speed Queen.

LG claims its new top-load agitator offers a superior cleaning experience that doesn't destroy or ruin your laundry, and LG specifically designed its agitator with fins that create a four-way wash action with up to six different wash motions that moves clothes in four directions for a thorough, yet gentle clean. We look forward to putting those claims to the test!

Its Water Plus (impeller) and Deep Fill (agitator) options give consumers flexibility in the amount of water they’d like to add to any wash cycle. Other notable features include the capability to control the washer via your smartphone using the LG ThinQ app.

LG WashTower

First released back in October, consumers can already buy the LG WashTower in market. In it, the concept of a stacked washer and dryer has been fused into a single, cohesive unit—which in our experience is a market first.

The unit's original, stacked design takes up half the space of a traditional washer-dryer configuration. The washer features five jets with variable sprays, something else we haven't seen before, while the dryer is more than large enough for most families' use. The central, shared control panel that eliminates the need to reach up high to control the dryer means that the LG WashTower is also about 3.4 inches shorter than traditional stacked laundry centers.

Here at Reviewed, we are just finishing testing the WashTower in our lab. And, while we don't have a full review ready yet, we do have some first impressions. Overall, we really like it. Compared to previous laundry centers we've tested, this one is the sleekest we've seen so far. Its controls are responsive and simple, which makes it very easy and intuitive to use.

