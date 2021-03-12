This robot vacuum has a fancy app, but it doesn’t clean your floors well

Pros Comprehensive app

About iLife’s A10

Dimension: 12.99” x 12.6” x 3.74” (L x W x H)

2.7 pounds Navigation: Lidar

100 minutes Warranty: One-year warranty

What we like

The app is more comprehensive than we’d expect for its price

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton The A10's app is extremely comprehensive for this price point.

The iLife A10 has one of the most robust apps we’ve ever seen at this price point. It features standard start, stop, and schedule options, and on top of this, the iLife makes virtual maps of the areas it cleans. Using these maps, you can select rooms you want the A10 to clean, or you can cordon off sections of your home you want this robot vacuum to avoid.

At this price, having an app of this caliber is extraordinary. It goes to show you that these more affordable robot vacuum brands don’t need to innovate as hard, they only need to adapt the advancements of others.

A calm navigation assures it won’t bounce off the walls

Older robot vacuum models navigated your home by banging into things haphazardly and learning from that. Not so for the A10, which uses lidar technology to glide around a room full of furniture without scraping a chair leg.

Having such smooth movement gives peace of mind. You can rest easy in leaving the A10 to clean without worrying that it’ll smash into tables or bring down shelves.

What we didn’t like

Dirt pickup proves to be a challenge

When designing a robot vacuum you have to reconcile its dual roles: the robot and the vacuum. A good robot floor cleaner avoids ramming its body into everything. It avoids tight spaces, lest it get stuck. A good automated vacuum rams its brush into every nook and cranny to find that last bit of dirt.

The A10 is a much better robot than it is a vacuum. In our cleaning tests, it picked up an average of 6.6 grams of debris—37% less than our top performer, the iRobot i7+. Over the course of a week, we think the i7+ can keep your floors clean, matching the prowess of a full-sized vacuum, whereas the A10 is only capable of leaning a hand.

It is too timid a navigator to clean well

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan During testing, the iLife A10 avoided bumping into furniture, but it also missed many areas while cleaning.

The A10 avoids furniture—and we love this about it—but after testing, we have concluded that it’s a bit too timid.

Robot vacuums that we test in our lab are placed on an obstacle course filled with mock furniture, a variety of carpets, and risers of various heights. One of the obstacles is a set of four posts that are 18 inches apart with testing debris sprinkled in between them.

The A10’s widest span is about 13 inches, so it has plenty of room to go in one side of the obstacle and out the other. But over multiple tests runs, the A10 did not clean the area between the posts, only going in halfway through the obstacle before backing out.

While this cautious navigation meant that it never got stuck, it also missed a great deal of debris on the floor in the process.

Warranty

The iLife A10 comes with a one-year limited warranty.

What are users saying?

The iLife A10 is primarily sold on Amazon, where it scores 4.1 stars out of 5, with over 2,200 ratings. Users cite how they like the easy-to-understand controls and are satisfied with its battery life. However, we found multiple complaints about its durability and lack of cleaning power.

Should you buy the iLife A10?

No. We recommend passing on this model. We think its cousin, the iLife A9, is a better cleaner for the price.

While the comprehensive app impressed us, you’re paying for a robot vacuum to clean, not virtually map your home.

If you’re not interested in the iLife brand, there is a huge market of affordable robot vacuums out there from which to choose.

