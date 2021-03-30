This robot vacuum makes a better cat toy than cleaner

Pros Affordable Cons Poor navigation

Weak cleaning

About the Kyvol Cybovac E31 robot vacuum

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The Kyvol Cybovac E31 has a similar chassis to many other affordable brands.

Dimensions: 12.79” x 2.85” (W x H)

12.79” x 2.85” (W x H) Weight: 5.7 pounds

5.7 pounds Battery life : 150 minutes

: 150 minutes Modes: Vacuum, Mopping

Vacuum, Mopping Warranty: 18-month warranty

What we like

The Kyvol Cybovac E31 is affordable

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan Like many other entry-level robot vacuums, the E31 comes with a magnetic strip barrier.

We have a lot of experience testing affordable robot vacuums. The E31 is one of the most affordable models that has ever graced our labs. When researching this model online, we found that it was on sale constantly.

Checking the price history, from introduction to the time of writing this review, the E31 has never risen above $300.

So, what does this mean for you? It means that this would be a robot vacuum to get in the short term. For example, if you want to see if your dog will freak out at the sight of an automated floor cleaner, you don’t want to drop big cash just in case Wolfie uses a robot vacuum as a chew toy.

What we don’t like

The E31 is a terrible navigator

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The E31's overly cautious navigation caused it to miss a lot of dirt.

The E31 is only 2.85 inches tall, which is very slim in the robot vacuum world. We expected that a robot that is so svelte would ace our under-shelf-and-furniture test. It didn’t.

Our robot vacuum obstacle course has shelves that are two, four, and six inches off the ground, and the E31 avoided them all and failed to clean underneath them. We also tested the E31 with furniture legs that were 18-inches apart and even though this robot vacuum is only 13 inches wide, it never passed through.

Our tests show that the E31 has weak dirt pickup.

When it comes to cleaning, it’s also a weak performer

The Kyvol Cybovac E31 fell behind the rest of the pack when we tested its ability to pick up dirt and debris. On average, it picked up 5.6 grams of debris per cleaning run. Compare this to the Eufy 11S, which picked up 11.6 grams per run.

In our experience, a robot vacuum needs to be able to get around 10 grams every day in order to keep a floor looking clean.

It may be a vampire

During four different test runs, we noticed that the E31 shied away from patches of bright sunlight on the floor. The aversion was so apparent that the E31 even got stuck a few times.

We contacted the manufacturer who confirmed it is a best practice to run the E31 away from direct sunlight. During cloudy days and in the evening, the E31 ran perfectly well, never encountering any cycle-ending obstacles. This is the first time we’ve ever tested a robot vacuum that exhibited such behavior.

It may be that the inferred heat of the sun coming off the floor interfered with its sensors. Consumers who live in homes that get a lot of natural sunlight, you maybe want to avoid getting the E31.

Warranty

The Kyvol Cybovac comes with an 18-month warranty that covers manufacturer defects.

What owners are saying

Currently, on Amazon (the largest retailer that carries this model), the Kyvol Cybovac is rating 4.5 stars out of five. However, after running the ratings through Fakespot, a service that analyzes the quality of online user reviews, the adjusted score is closer to two stars out of five.

Users praise the powerful suction and the low price. However, we saw complaints about the noise it produced and the unit getting stuck on furniture and uneven surfaces.

Should you buy it?

No.

Even though the Kyvol Cybovac is super affordable, we just don’t think it’s a good value. It doesn’t fulfill the function of a vacuum very well. You can get robot vacuums for similar prices that do a more robust job cleaning your floors.

