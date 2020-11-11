This robot vacuum offers great performance for a bargain price

Pros Affordable

About this robot vacuum

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan You'll find that the Yeedi K650 is bigger than the average robot vacuum.

Dimensions : 6.9” x 3.1” (W x H)

: 6.9” x 3.1” (W x H) Battery life : 130 minutes

: 130 minutes Dust bin size : 800ml

: 800ml Warranty: 1-year limited warranty

What we like

It offers good cleaning power for its price

At the time of reviewing this unit, the K650 retails between $150 and $200, which is at the lower end of the market. But after a few rounds on our robot vacuum testing course, this robot surprised us with its ability to seek and find dirt.

On average, it picked up 9.3 grams of dirt per run. To put that in perspective, the Eufy G30 Edge scored 9.7 grams of dirt per run, but it costs twice as much.

You don’t need to empty it as often

The K650 has a dust bin that can hold 800 milliliters of dirt and debris, which is about 33% more than average. This means you don’t need to empty it as often as other entry-level robot vacuums.

It also means this Yeedi is more likely to be able to clean your entire floor. The more room in the dust bin, the more square footage it can cover.

Its anti-scratch top keeps it looking spiffy

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan This Yeedi features an anti-scratch glass cover that sparkles in the sunlight.

The K650 boasts an anti-scratch, tempered glass cover that sparkles in the sunlight. I mention this because, in my experience, a lot of robot vacuums, especially cheaper ones, look worn and dingy after a while. I don’t think this will happen with the K650. It should keep its good looks longer. It’s not a huge deal, but it’s a nice cherry on top.

What we don’t like

It’s missing all the extras

As a consumer, it’s frustrating to see that the robot vacuum you just bought is compatible with a feature that hasn’t been included with the unit. The K650 works with magnetic boundary strips that you can use to keep it out of certain rooms. However, to keep costs down, these strips are sold separately—which means more cost to you.



We also did not find any spare filters.

The app is … not great

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The Yeedi K650 app lets you control very basic functions of the robot vacuum—like start and stop.

The Yeedi K650’s app, which works with all of Yeedi’s smart robots, is more barebones than a skeleton. If you look at the main screen, you may notice that it’s cropped incorrectly and some of the words are cut off.



When it comes to functionality, it does work. You can start, stop, and look at your cleaning history. That’s it.

What users are saying

Out of 94 ratings on Amazon, the Yeedi K650 scores 4.3 stars out of 5. Users cite liking the quiet operation and powerful suction. People dislike their experience with the app.

Should you buy the Yeedi K650?

Yes, it’s a good choice for an entry-level robot vacuum cleaner. When you compare its great cleaning performance with its low price, this deal is tough to beat. This is the kind of robot vacuum you get if you’re unsure if you need it. Snag it on sale for $150, and test the waters.

