Even at its great price, you can find a better value than this robot vacuum

About the Yeedi Vac Max

Dimensions : 13.77 inches x 3 inches (W x H)

: 13.77 inches x 3 inches (W x H) Battery life : ~200 minutes

: ~200 minutes Water tank capacity : 240 ml

: 240 ml Smart capable: Yes

What we like about the Yeedi Vac Max

Credit: Reviewed / Melissa Rorech Even if it hits a bump, it'll safely reroute its navigation.

It’s a pretty good navigator

During testing on our robot vacuum obstacle course in our labs, the Yeedi Vac Max finished cleaning in under 15 minutes. And that’s pretty quick. For example, the iRobot j7+ took around 20 minutes to complete the same course.

While on the testing course, the Yeedi Vac Max never got stuck or crashed into anything, and while this is common for more affordable models, overall the Vac Max is a smooth navigator.

It has a decent app

Credit: Reviewed / Timothy Renzi Yeedi app allows you to create virtual boundaries and smart maps.

The Yeedi app is pretty simple to set up.

Once active, you can start your robot vacuum remotely and it keeps a record of cleaning jobs, and this is a standard function of most robot vac apps.

What sets the Yeedi apart from its competitors in this price range is the virtual map. The Vac Max can create a virtual map of your floor plan, and from there, you can set virtual boundaries or command it to clean specific areas.

What we don’t like about the Yeedi Vac Max

Credit: Reviewed / Beckett Dubay The mopping function is designed for dust only. However, we decided to see how it'd fare against chocolate sauce.

It’s not particularly powerful

Overall, we found the Yeedi’s cleaning prowess to be lacking when we tested it.

On average, it picked up 6.5 grams of debris per cleaning run. For comparison, our top-rated robot vacuums pick up between 9 grams and 11 grams, an amount that allows them to keep up with a full-sized vacuum over the course of a week.

The Yeedi Vac Max’s performance puts it in a lower tier.

The mop is an unnecessary add-on

The Yeedi Vac Max comes with a mop that just feels superfluous. It’s a dusting mop only, so don’t expect it to clean up stuck-on messes like the iRobot Braava M6.



You might as well either get a dedicated robot mop or go for a higher-end two-in-one combo like the Ecovacs T8.

What users are saying about the Yeedi Vac Max

Out of 812 ratings on Amazon, 544 of them are 5-star. Users cite liking the simple operation and the good floor coverage. On the flip side, some consumers are disappointed in the suction power and are frustrated by the app.

Should you buy the Yeedi Vac Max?

Credit: Reviewed / Michael Elderbee There are better options on the market.

No—the price is nice, but there’s no value

When it comes right down to it, a robot vacuum is meant to clean and just too many of the Yeedi Vac Max’s competitors outpace it.

If you’re looking for an affordable robot vacuum, consider the Eufy 11S, which has better dirt pickup and costs less.

Meet the tester Jonathan Chan Senior Manager of Lab Operations @Jonfromthelab1 Jonathan Chan currently serves as the Lab Manager at Reviewed. If you clean with it, it's likely that Jon oversees its testing. Since joining the Reviewed in 2012, Jon has helped launch the company's efforts in reviewing laptops, vacuums, and outdoor gear. He thinks he's a pretty big deal. In the pursuit of data, he's plunged his hands into freezing cold water, consented to be literally dragged through the mud, and watched paint dry. Jon demands you have a nice day. See all of Jonathan Chan's reviews