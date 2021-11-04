Smart home enthusiasts will go gaga over these 3 robot vacuums

Robot vacuums and smart homes go together like peanut butter and jelly. It’s a marriage of technology and convenience, allowing people to spend less time cleaning and more time doing what they love. And, if you want a more customizable and programmable robot vacuum, a smart model is the way to go.

However, there is a dizzying array of smart robot vacuum options out there—and we’ve tested and ranked most of them. Just being able to start your robot vacuum via your smartphone sits at the most simple end of the spectrum. Then you move onto apps that give metrics, like how many square feet did the robot clean or a virtual map of the path it took. A step up from this is the ability to use those virtual maps to direct where the robot vacuum can go and where it cannot. Finally, there are robot vacuums that can integrate into a smart home—it’s able to interact with other smart devices. This comes in a variety of forms, including the ability to patrol and stream video or knowing when the kids return from school every day.

We love models like the LG Hom-Bot Turbo+ CR5765GDH to multiple models from Ecovacs, but there are a few that we think are particularly well-rounded. Here are our picks for smart robot vacuums that we’ve tested in our labs that will fit your situation.

1. A basic model that’s worth the money

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The Eufy Robovac 30C is a basic smart robot vacuum that provides great value.

The Eufy Robovac 30C is one of the most basic and affordable smart robot vacuums on the market that’s worth your money. During its time in our labs, the 30C proved tenacious at cleaning up dirt. It easily navigated under shelves and toe kicks with its slim 2.85-inch profile.

However, since it’s so affordable, the smart features it comes with are pretty sparse. The most useful tools we found were the start, stop, and schedule options. The only way to keep the 30C out of sensitive areas is to either close the door or lay down one of the included magnetic strips on the floor.

Buy the Eufy Robovac 30C on Amazon

2. A robot vacuum designed for the pet owner on-the-go

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The iRobot Roomba j7+ is really good at avoiding pet accidents and self-emptying.

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is the top-tier robot vacuum. A redesign of our previous favorite robot vacuum, the j7+ has come back looking good and performing even better. The j7+ has a forward-facing camera that allows it to navigate deftly around furniture and avoid common hazards like power cords. It also comes with the Pet Owners Official Promise—if the j7+ runs over any pet accident within the first year of service, iRobot will replace it (the robot not the pet). When the j7+ finishes cleaning, it can empty itself into its charging dock, which is designed to fit just about anywhere in your home without looking out of place. The dock contains self-sealing bags that keep you from seeing, touching, or smelling anything unpleasant.

On the smart home front, the j7+ has access to iRobot Genius. Genius allows the j7+ to interact with smart devices on the IFTTT platform—a common “language” amongst smart device manufacturers. In practice, this allows you to program the j7+ to clean your entryway when the door gets opened or clean under the table after dinner.

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is pretty expensive, but you will get a lot of value out of it.

Buy the iRobot Roomba j7+ at Bed Bath & Beyond

3. The robot vacuum that adds extra security

Credit: Samsung The Samsung JetBot A.I.+ looks like it's from the future.

The Samsung JetBot A.I.+ looks like it’s from the future. Stark white and with a tall self-emptying dock, the JetBot A.I.+ roamed our robot vacuum obstacle course with confidence. It towered over other robot vacuums, allowing it to traverse thresholds and low-pile carpet with ease.

Smart feature-wise, the JetBot is at the cutting edge. It can create virtual maps so you can select which areas of your home you want this robot vacuum to clean and which to stay away from. There are other robot vacuums on this list that can do that, but what sets the JetBot A.I.+ apart is the ability to stream high-quality video right to your phone. This means that not only is the JetBot a robot vacuum, but it’s also a mobile security camera. You can watch while your robot vacuum cleans or fire it up whenever you want to patrol your house.



Other robot vacuum models can do this as well, but none of them combine powerful suction, a self-empty dock, and a well-polished app like the Samsung JetBot A.I.+. Yes, it is expensive, but it’s hard to put a price on peace of mind.



Buy the Samsung JetBot A.I.+ on Amazon



