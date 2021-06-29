The Best Hybrid Mattresses of 2021

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar We think everyone will love the Leesa Hybrid, and that it's worth every penny.

Best Overall Leesa Hybrid We think it’s worth investing as much as is feasible for your budget in a mattress—after all, you spend up to a third of your life on it. Based on our testing, it’s hard to beat the Leesa Hybrid if you can afford to spend the cash. The Leesa is a crowd-pleaser that’s amazing to sleep on in any position. Its top two layers are foam, which provide softness and give, and allow it to contour to the body. As a hybrid mattress, the foam sits atop pocket springs, which are coils that are individually wrapped in quilted fabric, giving the bed a sturdy yet buoyant base. This provides adaptable support for all sleep positions, without leaving a stomach sleeper’s back sagging down, or a side sleeper’s shoulder or hip aching the next morning. For consumers, the Leesa Hybrid’s construction and support aren’t visible. While superficially, it has a super-soft and aesthetically pleasing cover (a.k.a. its ticking), the devil’s in the details, and it's actually the inner-workings of the mattress which make the Leesa Hybrid shine. The Leesa Hybrid mattress only had a few downsides during our testing. In the lab, it retained heat—a consideration for people who sleep hot. However, our tester tends to sleep hot, and didn't find herself regularly switching sides of the bed in hopes of finding a cool spot (like flipping the pillow over to get the “cool” side). In addition, the Leesa Hybrid had a noticeable odor when it was first opened, which lasted several days. The mattress is CertiPUR-certified, so the smell, though annoying, isn’t caused by certain harmful flame retardants, and the bed meets indoor-air-quality requirements for certain types of pollutants. Also, we found moving the mattress once it’s expanded is quite a task due to its hefty 115-pound weight. Leesa’s 100-night guarantee, along with its responsive customer service, make this mattress a worry-free investment. If you don’t vibe with the Leesa as well as our tester did, you may send it back for a full refund—though we doubt you'll want to part with it. Mattress materials: Two layers of foam, a top comfort layer designed with holes for breathability, and a regular memory-foam layer that provides contouring. The foam layers sit above a pocket-spring base. Delivery and packaging: Front-door drop-off. A queen size arrives in a box measuring 45 inches by 16 inches by 16 inches and weighing a total of 121 pounds. Trial period: 100 nights Return protocol: Leesa will coordinate the pick-up and donation of unwanted mattresses to “charity partners that serve children.” Pros Comfortable for all sleep positions

Balances firm and soft

Luxury feel Cons Pricey

Strong initial odor

Heavy Buy now at Leesa

$1,549.00 from Amazon

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The Awara Mattress has great edge support and a firm, but comfortable, sleep surface.

Most like a traditional mattress Awara Organic Luxury Hybrid Mattress The Awara Organic Luxury Hybrid Mattress is made of cotton, latex foam, coils, and wool. The first thing to know about the Awara mattress is that it’s heavy—129 pounds for a queen size, according to the manufacturer—which meant our tester had to enlist help to drag it up two flights of stairs to her bedroom (with other mattresses she’s tested, she’s been able to do this alone). Because it’s so heavy, it was also difficult to unbox and get on the bed frame. After unboxing, though, things turned up. It had no odor when it was first opened. And, perhaps unsurprisingly given its weight, the mattress felt really sturdy, a sign it would be extra supportive. Its coils also give it a pleasant amount of bounce, much like a luxe traditional innerspring mattress. During the sleep tests, our tester, who usually sleeps on her side and back, felt comfortable, though side sleepers with a propensity for aggravated pressure points may be better off with a softer mattress. The Awara's dense interior absorbs motion well—which was confirmed by our Newton’s cradle test—so it's a good choice for light sleepers who are often disturbed by the movements of a partner or pet. It also had a firm ledge on the perimeter of the mattress that resisted collapsing from sitting or lying on the edge of the bed. Plus, both our tester and lab tests confirmed the Awara doesn’t retain much heat, making it a good option for folks who tend to sleep warm. All in all, it feels more like a conventional mattress that you’d get at an in-person store than most mattresses that arrive packaged on your doorstep. Awara also makes a concerted effort in its organic and health-conscious practices. It holds three materials certifications for its latex and the fabric in the mattress’s ticking; a health and low off-gassing certification from Greenguard; and the Rainforest Alliance Seal, which demonstrates the latex in the mattress meets certain environmental, social, and economic sustainability benchmarks. Bottom line: It’s really, really heavy and pricier than many. But if you want something that feels like a classic mattress, with a lot of support and a little bit of bounce and great heat dispersion, the Awara is worth a serious look. Mattress materials: Four layers made up of cotton, latex foam, coils, and wool. Delivery and packaging: Front-door drop off, arrives in a cardboard box that weighs 129 pounds. Trial period: 365 nights Return protocol: Contact Awara’s “sleep concierge” to donate or dispose of the mattress locally. Pros Supportive

Good edge support

No off-gassing odor Cons Heavy and difficult to unbox

May be too firm for some Buy now at Awara

How We Tested Hybrid Mattresses

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser We tests mattresses for a range of criteria—from heat retention to edge support—at our labs in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The Testers

I’m Lindsey Vickers, the sleep writer here at Reviewed. I’m the lead mattress tester, but not the only one. Health and fitness editor Sara Hendricks conducts at-home sleep testing and former editors Jessica Teich and Samantha Gordon also contributed to this guide.

Though we’ve covered different subjects, we have one thing in common: We all have an extra-special place in our hearts for naps, sleeping in on weekends, and all things sleep-related. When I joined Reviewed in 2020, our mattress testing started to evolve to keep up with consumer preferences. That growth makes it possible for us to provide our readers with all the information you need to pick the mattress that’s right for your life and sleep style.

The Tests

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser We use a barbell in lab tests to assess how well a mattress does (or doesn't) curve up under pressure.

We test mattresses the same way you might: We sleep on them for at least 30 nights to see how they hold up. Unlike you, though, we also subject mattresses to a series of standardized tests into our state-of-the-art labs in Cambridge, Mass. Between the at-home testing and the lab results, we gather data related the following attributes:

ADVERTISEMENT

Comfort: Perhaps the most important part of a mattress is the comfort it provides. Of course, comfort is extremely subjective. Instead of assessing how just one tester felt on the bed in their preferred sleep position, testers considered how supported their body felt throughout the night, and in different sleep positions. They were mindful of their own sleep habits, even considering whether or not they found themselves rolling around at night to find a cooler spot on the bed and if it heated up.

Motion transfer and bounciness: We asked our testers to have another person (or sometimes a pet) join them on the mattress to see how noticeable the movement caused by a bedmate might be. For most of the mattresses, we double-checked our assessment of the mattress’s motion transfer by placing a water-filled wine glass or a Newton’s cradle (that famous desk toy with the ball bearings suspended on strings) on one side of the bed, and asking our testers to move around a bit on the opposite side. If the water spilled or the balls clacked together, we concluded the mattress would not be a good pick for a light sleeper.

In some cases, we gauged a mattress’s bounciness by jumping up and down on it like small children with energy to burn. In the lab, we drop a bowling ball onto the center of the mattress from about waist height and observe its rebound, noting how much air, if any, it gets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edge support: Testers assessed the support provided by the edge of the bed by observing whether the mattress edges sloped or sagged beneath their weight while lying down or sitting along the bed’s perimeter. Too-little support can be the difference between staying aloft or falling off the bed if you like to sleep near the edge, or make it difficult to put on your shoes or do other tasks while sitting on the bed's periphery.

In the lab, we do another bowling ball test specific to the edges and corners of the mattress. If the bowling ball stays in place and doesn’t roll away, or rolls off very slowly, we conclude there’s adequate edge support.

Heat retention: One of the hot-button issues in mattresses is heat retention. If a mattress cannot vent or disperse your body heat quickly enough, you might be in for a warmer sleeping experience than you’d bargained for. While this could be ideal for those who sleep cold, people who sleep warm may find their sleep disrupted. Fortunately, hybrid mattresses aren’t usually as subject to this issue as all-foam options, because the springs allow for greater airflow through the bed.

ADVERTISEMENT

In earlier testing we used a heated blanket to assess heat retention and graphed the mattress’s temperature over time with four sensors. Now we use an infrared light bulb and two sensors, one directly beneath the light and another on an unheated part of the bed. We leave the heat lamp set at just under 100 degrees for several hours, and take the temperature in short intervals. After turning it off, we leave the sensors running. A couple hours later we'll end the test and look at the data to see how long it takes for the sensor directly exposed to heat to fall back to the same temperature as the other sensor. This tells us how much time it takes the mattress to dissipate heat from the light.

Support: While you know your body’s needs best, we can give you a rough idea of the amount of support a mattress provides from testing it in someone’s home and in the lab, respectively. For at-home testing, our testers lie on their back, side, and stomach on the mattress and note whether there are gaps between their lower back and the top of the mattress, or between their body and the bed elsewhere. If gaps are present, it's unlikely that the mattress will be able to provide you with adequate support.

We confirm home testing results for support with lab tests. In our lab, we place a weighted barbell atop the mattress and observe how much the mattress fills in the gap between the two weights. The barbell mimics the pressure points of a side sleeper’s shoulder and hip. If the foam dramatically contours around the weight plates' points of contact, we know the mattress responds to pressure points in a localized way. If the foam or surface doesn’t indent much beneath the weight plates, we conclude the surface may not provide adequate pressure relief for comfortable side sleeping.

ADVERTISEMENT

Memory: Some people want the enveloping memory foam experience of a mattress that conforms to the contours of their body. Hybrids that use memory foam in their upper layers can offer this sensation, despite containing springs. So if that’s the sensation you’re looking for, be sure to look for hybrids with memory foam components. Typically, memory foam retains the imprint of a person’s body for a longer period of time than an old-school coil-only mattress.

Moving and unboxing: Mattresses in a box are a beast to unpack and to move once they’re open to their full size. We asked testers to describe how difficult it was to remove each mattress from its packaging, as well as how feasible they thought it would be for someone to move that mattress by themselves once fully expanded.

Odor: Mattresses that contain any foam (including hybrids) aren’t known for smelling like daisies, especially after they first arrive. The packaging and manufacturing processes cause chemicals to become trapped within the mattress; these smelly chemicals are released into the air once the plastic around the mattress is cut open. Testers noted the smell of the mattress when they first opened it, and again 24 hours later (the minimum time it’s recommended you let a mattress off-gas before sleeping on it).

Customer experience: We also evaluate the experience of receiving the mattresses. What was the delivery process like? How easy is it to unbox and unfurl the mattress? How long are the trial periods and the warranties? How seamless is the return process? When our testers chatted with customer service reps to inquire about technical specs or returns, they noted things including how knowledgeable and helpful the reps were to the ease of getting things squared away.

What To Know About Hybrid Mattresses

Let’s face it: Mattresses are expensive. While you can often find cheaper foam and memory foam options, hybrids are often more costly. If your heart’s set on a hybrid you don’t have many options other than coughing up the cash because at the end of the day, we all need a bed. Fortunately a good mattress can last you a decade—but that also means that there’s not a ton of room for error. You want to find a bed you’ll love, now and for years to come. That’s all great, but when you’re buying online and can’t so much as touch the bed, where do you even begin?

Is a hybrid the right choice for you? Boxed mattresses can be made from memory foam, traditional coiled springs, or something off the beaten path, such as Purple’s unique polymer. But with hybrids, you get a blend of the benefits of coils and foam, without the compromises (like heat retention and irksome pressure points) that come with one material or the other.

Foam is half of the hybrid equation. Every hybrid we’ve tested has a foam upper layer that cradles and cushions you from the springs beneath. Hybrids can be made with memory foam, regular polyurethane foam, latex or a blend of different types. Memory foam lends the classic sink-in sensation, whereas polyurethanes without memory may have a firmer feel. There are two main types of latex, Talalay and Dunlop. Talalay is usually softer, but Dunlop takes less energy to make, as there are fewer steps in the production process. Latex is often thought to sleep cooler than other types of foam, which could be a perk for folks who sleep hot.

Spring coils are usually the base layer of a hybrid and provide a supportive foundation. Most hybrid mattresses use “pocket springs,” which are coils nestled within individual fabric bags. Companies claim this allows the mattress to better adjust to pressure and provide targeted support and compression. Coils may be made with different gauges of wire, but most companies won’t advertise this, so we think you’re better off looking at mattress weight limits if the coil’s strength is a concern.

Can you try the mattress in a store before you buy? Typically, no—most of these companies operate on a direct-to-consumer model. However, Leesa teamed up with West Elm and Pottery Barn, so you can buy the mattress straight from these vendors and visit some of their physical locations to test it out.

What level of firmness do you want? Mattresses range from ultra firm, almost like sleeping on a thinly carpeted floor (or a slab of rock, depending on your preferences), to soft and squishy, like a cloud (or quicksand). Finding the right firmness for you is essential to getting a good night’s rest. If you’re not sure what you want, you can always visit a mattress showroom to get a sense of your preferences before buying online.

Does the mattress require a box spring or a foundation? Many newer mattresses work fine without a box spring (a fabric-covered wood frame that contains springs to increase bed buoyancy and boosts up the mattress for additional height), as long as you have a platform bed or adequate slats to provide support and/or the height you’d like your bed to be. Just be sure to check the mattress specifications before it shows up at your door. (Especially as using the mattress with a set-up that doesn’t provide enough support or with inadequate air flow can negate your warranty.) If you do need a base, these companies sell them to match their mattresses.

Does the mattress require special accessories? Some mattresses, such as the extra-thick Saatva, may not work well with standard sheets or bed frames. That might mean you need to replace your favorite sheets with a deep-pocket set or, if your bed frame isn't compatible, new furniture, which can get expensive.

Do you have (or plan to get) an adjustable base? If you have or are hoping to get a motorized adjustable base, you’ll want to buy a mattress that is compatible. Some mattresses aren’t designed to fold up and using them with a motorized adjustable could damage the mattress and potentially break the base.

Other Hybrid Mattresses We Tested

Amerisleep AS3 The keyword for this mattress is firm. It has some give without losing all bounciness, but if you’re used to a soft or forgiving memory foam, the Amerisleep AS3 may feel dense and rigid—especially at first. Our tester slept on the Amerisleep after trying a super-squishy mattress, and though she generally prefers firm mattresses, it took a few nights to get used to the lack of give. In the beginning, there were nights our tester woke up with tension in her lower back. It didn’t happen frequently enough for her to know whether it was caused by the mattress itself or poor posture when hunched over her desk during her waking hours. But after this breaking-in period, the mattress felt great. It has a sturdy core and a supple upper layer, so sleepers feel cradled but not coddled. It retained minimal heat compared to all mattresses we’ve tested, but more than several of the other hybrids that have passed through our homes and lab. Even so, our tester found it comfortable, maybe thanks to the mattress’s Bio-Pur foam topper, which has open-cell foam that should increase breathability, according to Amerisleep. Our tester found it comfortable, even when she snuggled up with blankets in her stuffy apartment. Finally, because it’s so firm, it’s really a breeze to make the bed. With sturdy edges, bottom sheets easily snap over one side, then slide over to the other with very little tugging—an important consideration if you change your sheets often. (The general recommendation is to wash them every couple weeks, at most.) Overall, it’s a great mattress, especially for those who sleep hot and favor firm beds. Mattress materials: Foam—three layers of it. A top layer of the company's Bio-Pur foam, followed by a layer to give support and cushion and a "durable” Bio-Core. Delivery and packaging: This arrives in a box measuring 45 inches by 19 inches by 19 inches, with a boxed queen size weighing under 95 pounds. Trial period: 100 nights Return protocol: If you want to return your Amerisleep mattress, email customer service within 100 days of purchase. The company will send someone to pick it up and issue a refund once it’s received. Pros Sturdy core with a soft upper layer

Firm and supportive

Doesn’t sag Cons May be too firm for some sleepers

Slight heat retention Buy now at Amerisleep

Buy now at Amazon

$905.89 from Walmart

Avocado Green Mattress The Avocado Green Mattress is a fairly well-rounded bed that will cater to many, but not all, people. Our tester felt the mattress stood out temperature-wise—it was consistently cool, even on hot summer nights, and she never woke up overbaked. Lab testing confirmed that it’s among the coolest mattresses we’ve tested, which may be attributable to its latex foam. It was also just plain comfortable. While it doesn’t offer the same comfort as the Leesa and other top picks, our tester enjoyed its cozy feel. Latex held true to its reputation in the Avocado Green Mattress, as the mattress doesn’t yield the sinking, molding, or cradling sensation you get from memory foam. The surface has some plushness, but little give or tendency to compact beneath body weight, and bounciness. Our tester felt the springiness might be too much for some, but that it’s a great option for people who prefer the feeling of coils, and don’t want to completely sacrifice a softer sleep surface. The Avocado Green Mattress holds more certifications than any other we've tested. Its roster includes three for organic materials and components (such as the internal latex and fabrics used in the ticking); another for forest management and sustainability; and four for safe ingredients and limited off-gassing, including Greenguard, which is known for its strict criteria. Avocado is also a Certified B Corporation, meaning its business practices meet certain environmental, social, and community guidelines. It scored lower than others because it isn’t as versatile in terms of the sleep positions it accommodates. Side and back sleepers will likely enjoy it, but our tester found that her lumbar spine was unsupported when she slept on her stomach for more than one consecutive night, making the mattress less than ideal for people who primarily sleep on their stomach. Our tester also noticed the mattress she received was two inches short of a standard queen in width and length, coming in at 78 inches by 58 inches. For our tester, who is accompanied by her cat each night, it wasn’t a problem. However, for anyone who is joined by a partner, kids, or large pets, this might be an issue. We asked customer service about the size discrepancy. The representative said it was something Avocado heard about often, and suggested jumping on the bed to encourage it to expand to its full size–which seemed questionable, at best. You want to get what you pay for—and when it comes to mattresses, every inch counts. Mattress materials: The Avocado Green Mattress has two layers of organic latex rubber foam that sandwich pocketed coils, and it’s covered in organic fabric. Delivery and packaging: Avocado’s delivery takes longer than many mattress-in-a-box companies because the products are handmade. Our tester’s mattress took more than three weeks to arrive at her door. Trial period: 365 nights Return protocol: Avocado requires customers to submit photos of the mattress condition. Once it’s verified, the brand coordinates with a local charity to pick up the mattress for donation. Pros Cool

Comfortable

Eco-conscious Cons Bad for stomach sleepers

May be too springy for some

Hard to move Buy now at Avocado Mattress

Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid The Brooklyn Signature Hybrid comes in three firmness levels—soft, firm, and the company’s most popular, medium-firm, which our tester tried out. While the innerspring base provides a supportive core, the mattress’s top layer of foam didn’t feel like a “medium” firm option, but rather a soft one—which ended up being her biggest gripe. Her first few nights on the bed were bliss, but after a couple of weeks, it became apparent that the surface was too forgiving for stomach sleeping, the position she sometimes favors. She found the mattress more tolerable after she pivoted to sleeping on her side. On a handful of mornings she woke up on her back, and found the mattress struck the right balance in that position, too. (To be fair, Brooklyn Bedding recommends the firm option if you “sleep mainly on your stomach and/or back.”) To give the edges more structure, the company claims it uses a different type of springs around the perimeter, than those throughout the main sleeping area. Our tester found this was half accurate. The sides of the bed were more supportive than those of many of the other mattresses we’ve tested. Yet the foot of the bed somehow told a different story: It completely collapsed when our tester sat on it. In addition, this mattress was on the warmer side in lab tests and in our tester’s experience, so it may not be optimal for folks who run hot. For the price, it’s not a bad bed by any means—especially for those who want a hybrid, which tend to be pricier. The medium-firm version felt like the softer, squishier counterpart to the ultra-firm and similarly priced DreamCloud (which comes in just below this mattress on our list). Many will find this mattress strikes a great balance—but others may find it doesn’t hit that Goldilocks sweet spot, and it could be too soft or too warm for their liking. Mattress materials: Foam, coils, and polyester-cotton blend fabric Delivery and packaging: The queen size arrives at customers’ homes in a box that weighs about 105 pounds. Trial period: 120 nights Return protocol: You must try the mattress for at least 30 days from delivery. If you decide it’s not the bed for you, Brooklyn Bedding asks you to find a local charity and donate it. After you email a copy of the donation slip, the company will issue a full refund. Pros Multiple firmnesses available

Balances cushion and bounce Cons Tends to warm up

Medium-firm feels soft

Inconsistent edge support Buy now at Brooklyn Bedding

Buy now at Amazon

$676.20 from Walmart

DreamCloud Standard The DreamCloud mattress is firm and supportive, and works well for most sleep positions. Our tester, who generally avoids sleeping on her back at all costs, often woke in the morning facing the ceiling, despite falling asleep on her stomach or side. Even so, she never noticed the typical discomfort that comes with lying on her back. She found the mattress’s firm surface makes it well-suited to stomach sleeping as well. That said, people who prefer a softer surface, and side sleepers with this preference in particular, will likely find other more cushiony options that we’ve tested may better suit their needs. This mattress also isn’t prone to any heat retention—our tester always woke feeling cool and comfortable, and lab tests corroborated her experience. Still, the mattress has some issues. All mattresses in a box undergo an expanding process when freed from their shipping confines. However, the DreamCloud’s corners lagged behind the middle, puffing up like some peculiarly shaped baked good in the oven. What’s more, the foot of the bed didn’t rise to its full height until about three weeks into our at-home testing, just before it was schlepped back to the lab for additional tests. While the sagging foot wasn’t a bother for our 5-foot-9-inch tester, it could leave taller folks’ calves and feet somewhat unsupported, albeit temporarily. Most mattresses take a few days to fully air out—the DreamCloud was another beast entirely. Our tester didn’t realize how much it smelled until it was on her bed frame for her first night of sleeping on it. It had already aired out for 24 hours in a decently ventilated room, yet it still reeked. The bed smelled so bad that she couldn’t sleep with her head off her pillow. If her nose so much as passed the pillow’s perimeter, a noxious odor wafted into her face. And it didn’t smell for a couple of days—she noticed the smell every night for more than two weeks. Mattress materials: A soft cashmere cover wraps two layers of foam that sit atop a platform of individually wrapped springs. There’s also a base layer to support the ones above. Delivery and packaging: The mattress arrives in a box that measures 43 inches by 18.5 inches by 18.5 inches. It weighs 85 pounds, and comes with a little slicer to help you cut through the plastic. Trial period: 365 nights Return protocol: DreamCloud asks that you donate the mattress to a local charity or organization. Once you’ve initiated the process, it will aid you in finding a recipient. If you incur a cost moving the mattress, it’s on you. Pros Firm and supportive

Comfortable for different sleep positions

Cool overnight Cons Bad odor for weeks

May be too firm for some

Slow to take shape after unwrapping Buy now at DreamCloud

Helix Midnight Before ordering a Helix mattress, potential buyers can take a brief survey on its website that uses height, weight, sleeping position, and preferred firmness to determine their ideal mattress. Our tester sleeps on her side and likes medium-to-firm mattresses, as such, her results yielded the Helix Midnight, a 12-inch mattress with medium support and a hybrid foam–spring composition. It also happens to be the brand’s bestselling mattress. Overall, our tester slept really well on the Helix Midnight. It checked the medium-firm box, without totally forgoing give when she lay down on it. The mattress also had a distinctive sensation of deeper support at its core. She has always been a side sleeper, and on her old spring-filled mattress, she would sometimes wake up with a sore, crooked-feeling back and aches in her hips where the springs had dug into her pressure points. On the Midnight, however, she felt aligned while sleeping on her side, and when she woke up, the familiar, piercing hip pain her old mattress caused was no more. When she lay on the mattress in other positions, she still found it comfortable. Our tester tends to sleep hot (and lacks air conditioning), so she was pleased that the mattress didn’t retain too much body heat, even when she sweat at night. That said, our tester had some difficulties with its delivery. The box that was dropped off outside her door had no handles, and it was on the heavier side at about 70 pounds, so she had to enlist two roommates to help her hoist it up the stairs to her bedroom. There was also a strong chemical smell that stuck around, but that dissipated a little bit each day and was fully gone within a week. All in all, it’s a great mattress at a decent price, particularly for side sleepers—we just wouldn’t recommend it for everyone, and the delivery difficulties didn’t bode well for our first impressions. Mattress materials: The Helix Midnight mattress is constructed from memory foam, polyfoam, wrapped coils, and a hard foam called “Duradense” at the base. Delivery and packaging: Front-door drop-off. The queen arrived in a rectangular cardboard box measuring 48 inches by 16 inches by 16 inches. It weighs about 70 pounds. Trial period: 100 nights Return protocol: Helix’s removal partners come to your house to take away an unwanted mattress to donate or recycle it. Pros Great for side-sleepers

Supportive core helps align back and hips while resting Cons May be too hot for some sleepers

Strong chemical smell after unwrapping $995.00 from Helix

Saatva Classic When our tester first lay down on the Saatva Classic mattress in "luxury firm," she thought she’d been transported to a suite at a high-end resort. The ease of delivery didn’t hurt, either—she merely held open doors to let the delivery guys in and led them to her waiting bed frame. For all the great impressions, the mattress didn’t do well on our tests. The reason? It's inconveniently large and one of the worst mattresses at isolating movement. The Classic model we tested measured 14.5 inches thick, nearly double the thickness of many solid foam mattresses—though hybrids tend to have more height across the board. (If this is too tall for your set up, the mattress is also available in a more standard “custom slim” 11.5-inch thickness.) The added bulk made it nearly impossible for our tester’s regular sheets to stay put—so if you don’t have deep pocket sheets, you’ll want to tack on that expense. Our tester is a pretty tall lady at 5-foot-10. Even so, the mattress’s thickness meant she had to almost hop into bed every night. The added height felt luxurious in that "where's my royal stepping stool, you peasant?" kind of way, but it may not be ideal for shorter sleepers, unless they’re pairing the mattress with a lower bed frame. The height could also prove challenging for people with chronic pain, injuries, or restricted movement. More annoyingly, the Saatva Classic was terrible at absorbing movement. When we conducted the wine glass test, this was one of two mattresses that noticeably threatened to tip the glass and send the water flying. All in all, we’re not totally sold on Saatva’s mattress. We think the thinner, 11.5-inch option (which Saatva claims “feels identical”) could work for people who sleep alone or so deeply that a partner or pet’s midnight fidgets won’t stir them, but that’s far from a glowing review. Mattress materials: Recycled steel rod coils, eco-friendly pillow-top foam, naturally flame-retardant barrier, and organic cotton cover. Delivery and packaging: With white-glove delivery service, the mattress is brought inside and placed on your bed frame. No heavy-lifting on your part. Trial period: 120 nights Return protocol: Saatva offers white-glove removal if you’re not satisfied with your mattress, but you’ll be charged $99 for the service. To our knowledge, there's no option to handle the donation yourself for a full refund like some other companies offer. Pros Multiple firmness levels to choose from

Comfortable Cons May be too hot for some sleepers

Poor movement absorption $1,099.00 from Saatva

Allswell Supreme Setting up the Allswell was pretty simple, as far as boxed mattresses go. Our tester dragged it up two flights of stairs, which few people would find enjoyable, but it was still possible for one woman to do on her own. Allswell provided clear instructions that made unboxing the mattress as painless as it could be. Once the mattress was unpacked, there was a pungent odor, a nuisance that dissipated after a few days. Initially, our tester felt that sleeping on the Allswell Supreme was a treat. Because of its soft upper layer, she didn’t think an additional mattress pad was necessary (though that may vary based on your own preferences). Plus, the core was sturdy enough that it remained supportive throughout the night. The mattress’s coils at the base are topped with two layers of memory foam, plus a plush quilted top, which helps absorb movement—if someone is tossing and turning on the other side of the bed, you don’t really feel it. Our tester also sleeps hot, and didn’t find that the mattress retained too much heat. But the Allswell Supreme has one glaring issue: its edge support. Our tester tends to sleep on one side of the bed, and often sits on the same side to put on shoes while getting ready in the morning. After a few months, a faint depression formed—and it never fully recovered—giving the mattress a slightly lopsided look and feel. This was easy to deal with by rolling over to the other side to sleep—which felt as comfortable as ever—but it was concerning that there was such a visible impact after a relatively short time. (Though most mattress companies’ warranties would cover this, it seems as though Allswell’s may not. According to its website, “lessening of the gradual recover aspect of the foam ... should it occur, does not reduce the continual pressure reducing and pressure relief properties of the mattress.”) Mattress materials: Coiled base topped with two layers of foam and a quilted enclosure. Delivery and packaging: When it’s dropped off at your front door,the shipping box for a queen measures 43 inches long by 18.5 inches by 18.5 inches, and weighs 96 pounds. Trial period: 100 nights Return protocol: To return a mattress, initiate a return on Allswell’s site and someone from the company will call you within two days to arrange a pickup. You should get a refund in seven to 10 days. Pros Soft top layer

Supportive core

Absorbs movement well Cons Poor edge support

Mattress sags over time Buy now at Allswell

$599.00 from Sam's Club

Simmons Firm Hybrid The Simmons Firm Hybrid is a budget mattress, and you can tell when sleeping on it. The legacy brand upgraded its packaging to match the times—it arrives in a cardboard box adorned with cool, funky colors—and it was easy for our tester to move it up two flights of stairs alone. Unboxing it was also a breeze: After unwrapping, not only did it have no odor, it didn’t seem to require the usual expansion time—if needed, it could be made up and slept on fresh out of the box. Unfortunately, those were the highlights of our tester’s experience. While sleeping, she could feel the springs thinly veiled beneath the memory foam topping—not so much that it was the dominant sensation or prevented her from sleeping, but enough that there was noticeable lumpiness throughout the night. It became apparent after a few weeks of testing that the springs weren’t all that supportive. Our tester started noticing some strain in her lower back due to the springs’ sagginess. On the plus side, our home test and lab results show it doesn’t retain much heat, so some hot sleepers may be more interested. Overall, the Simmons Firm Hybrid is a reasonable buy. We see a few scenarios where it may make sense: Your main concerns are cost and ease of unboxing; you need a mattress for a short period of time—say, you’re living somewhere for a year or less; or you’re looking for something for a guest bedroom or a kid who’s a low-maintenance sleeper But if you want a supportive mattress that will last you for a decade, look elsewhere. Mattress materials: Foam, coils, and memory foam. Delivery and packaging: A cardboard box that weighs about 66 pounds arrives at your front door. Trial period: 100 nights Return protocol: Email help@simmons.com before the end of your 100-night trial to start the return process. You must provide proof of purchase and a law tag to receive a refund. Pros No odor when unboxed

Doesn’t retain too much heat Cons Can feel springs through mattress

Not very supportive Buy now at Simmons

More Articles You Might Enjoy