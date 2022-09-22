Casper just announced a new mattress — and we’re testing it

Here at Reviewed, we’ve tested plenty of Casper mattresses before—editor-in-chief David Kender is a fan of the Casper Original, having slept on it for over three years now. He believes the Casper Original is so good, he’s stopped thinking about mattresses altogether. That’s some high praise considering the best products, like mattresses, are often the ones we barely think about because they’re doing their job every day.

In the past, our testers have had mixed feelings about Casper’s products. The Casper Wave hybrid mattress wasn’t great for stomach sleepers and often slept too warm, while the Casper Select was a great balance between a soft, cushioning surface and a firm, supportive structure. Now, we’re eager to see where the Element pro fits into our rankings.

About the Casper Element Pro

Credit: Casper One of our favorite mattress brands!

The Element Pro features three foam layers: an “Airscape” top of viscoelastic foam designed to diffuse heat throughout the night, a memory foam layer, and a durable foam base for support. The Element Pro is available only online and starts at $595 for a twin and $995 for a queen. Full and king sizes are also available. Each mattress is 10 inches tall and their foam materials are CertiPUR-US certified.

What early reviewers are saying

Early reviews say the Element Pro was a bit firmer than expected, but the surface remained soft enough to support most sleeping positions. The affordable price has been met positively, especially compared to Casper’s other mattresses. Some reviewers have noted that the mattress may not be best for side sleepers and heavier people who require more support in a bed. The Element Pro has also been called simpler than previous Casper mattresses, including the Original.

Should you buy the Casper Element Pro?

We’ll keep you posted!

Credit: Casper We're gonna be pretty busy snoozing on this one.

We’re excited to test the Casper Element Pro, but in the meantime, read about our other favorite mattresses in a box we’ve tested. We’ll update this article with our verdict as soon as it’s in.

