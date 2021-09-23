This medium-firm mattress is perfect for back sleepers

Pros Medium-firmness will have broad appeal

Good for back sleepers Cons May not be suitable for side sleepers

Sleeps slightly warm

What is the Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress?

Credit: Cocoon by Sealy Cocoon by Sealy tested numerous prototypes before releasing the Chill.

Sealy is one of the older mattress brands in the U.S., with roots that go back well over 100 years. It launched Cocoon by Sealy in 2016, testing more than 100 prototypes to find the best options for “shippable” mattresses.

Its most popular mattress, the Chill is designed to provide cooling. But after reviewing the specifications, it seems as though the company relies on a “cooling cover” to bring that chilly sensation, as opposed to integrating cooling throughout the mattress. Beneath the cooling cover, two layers of foam rest atop a base support layer (that’s also made of foam).

How did we test the Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress?

We run lab and home-based tests on every mattress that makes an appearance at Reviewed. Former editor Sara Hendricks slept on the Cocoon Chill for a full month. She considered everything from what it was like to unbox the mattress to how it actually felt to sleep on it.

While the home test is pretty self explanatory—our lab tests are more complex. They include using a Newton’s Cradle (that iconic desk toy with suspended metal balls) to check for motion isolation. We also heat mattresses with an electric blanket to measure the temperature over the course of hours to see if beds trap and retain warmth.

What's it like to unbox the Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress?

When the Cocoon Chill arrived at our tester’s apartment, she was surprised by just how light and relatively easy it was to get up the stairs. (Note that “light” is relative when it comes to mattresses in a box—most weigh around 100 pounds.) Sure enough, it comes in at 82.5 pounds—and that’s including the box. For comparison, a queen-size Awara mattress, a hybrid, weighs 129 pounds, and the all-foam Purple mattress weighs 100 pounds.

The mattress also came with very clear directions on how to unbox the bed, which made the process fairly easy.

What we like about the Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress

Credit: Cocoon by Sealy The Cocoon by Sealy Chill is a true medium-firm mattress.

It’s truly a medium-firm mattress

Not everyone is looking for a medium-firm mattress. But if you are, our tester swears the Chill really hits that middle line. It may be a dream option for those who want just enough cushion without sinking in all the way. In particular, it seems it would be well-suited to back sleepers who prefer an overall softer sensation.

This balance is likely thanks to the comforting combination of a soft top layer and a firm core. It molds to the body and creates some heat, but the cooling layer seemed to offset anything that might cause intense night sweats—our tester sleeps hot and thought this made it feel cozy, not cloying.

The price is reasonable

Mattresses are not cheap. Some baseline models, like the basic Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud, cost more than $1,000—and that goes for the Cocoon Chill, too. But with the company’s evergreen discounts, it usually falls to about $800 for a queen, and that includes freebies like pillows.

This makes it a great price for folks who don’t want to spend a fortune on their mattress. It may also fill the bill for those who are looking for something cheaper, but still high-quality, to serve as, say, a guest bed.

What we don’t like about the Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress

Credit: Cocoon by Sealy The Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress is prone to some heat retention.

It runs a bit hot

This isn’t the coolest bed we’ve tested—and its slightly enveloping surface didn’t help in that regard. Our tester attributed the warmth partially to the mattress’s soft upper layer. In lab testing, we found that it wasn’t the best at diffusing heat—even without the pressure or weight of a human form.

When we tested the Cocoon Chill by Sealy, we placed an electric blanket atop the mattress for hours to observe whether the bed readily diffused heat. Though it wasn’t the warmest mattress we’ve tested, it still heated up incrementally in this setting, too. It may not be the best for hot sleepers and certainly doesn’t totally live up to the “Chill” name. That said, our tester never had a complaint about it running hot. In fact, many reviewers say it feels cool, so it’s likely a matter of personal preference that can only be settled by actually sleeping on the bed.

It may not be supportive enough for all sleep positions

Our tester prefers to sleep on her back and side, and this mattress was a bit softer than what she usually prefers (generally something on the firm end of the spectrum, like the Awara).

She had discomfort in her lower back following several of the nights she slept with the mattress, but notably only when she slept on her side. She wasn’t able to discern whether it was more attributable to the mattress itself, or if it was just that signature “I’m no longer as spry as I once was.” As it only happened when she slept on her side, she felt as though it was more to do with the mattress not providing enough support, which raised questions about whether it veered towards too soft, in her mind.

It doesn’t have great edge support

The Cocoon Chill was barely supportive under our tester’s weight. Instead of providing a rigid corner for her to perch on, it sank under her body weight. Though this may not be a big deal for some consumers, it’s not great if you like to sleep near the edge of the bed.

What are Cocoon by Sealy’s trial, warranty, and return policies?

Credit: Sealy The Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress comes with a 10-year warranty.

Cocoon by Sealy offers a reasonable trial policy—you have up to 100 days after your purchase to initiate a return.

The company doesn’t require a minimum trial to allow your body to adjust to the mattress—others such as Casper specify that you must give its products a go for a set number of days. Instead, it sounds as though you can immediately return a Cocoon by Sealy product if you find you’re unsatisfied with the purchase.

Cocoon by Sealy will pick up the mattress, though a customer service rep said you could also “donate it to a qualifying organization and get a receipt, for which you will be refunded.” The hassle-free option of having the company pick up the mattress is likely better for anyone who is dissatisfied, as it means you won’t have to deal with trying to move the product or strap it to the top of your car.

The company offers the same 10-year warranty that’s typical for most bed-in-a-box companies. Though the Cocoon website doesn’t advertise setup requirements for the bed, chatting with customer service told a different story.

Using the mattress with a box spring doesn’t void your warranty, according to a customer service rep. However, using bases that don’t provide adequate support will negate your warranty. The website’s warranty description didn’t provide sufficient details on things like slatted bases, which come in a variety of widths, to determine what exactly constitutes “insufficient support.” If you’re concerned that your setup may void the warranty, try chatting with customer service to confirm or relieve your suspicions—and save the transcript.

What current Cocoon by Sealy owners are saying

Credit: Cocoon by Sealy People who leave online reviews for the Sealy Cocoon Chill love it.

The Cocoon by Sealy Chill has more than 6,100 reviews and a 4.6 star average. The vast majority gave it high marks—more than 5,700 reviewers awarded it four or five stars in total.

Many praise the experience of sleeping on the mattress. One buyer was particularly skeptical at the prospect of buying a mattress without touching it, but surprised by the outcome: “​​From my first night's sleep, it has been phenomenal,” they wrote. “Night after night, I was awaiting for something to go wrong—perhaps the comfort or form would wear out. Now after having the Cocoon for about four months, I really don't know how I've existed all these years without this mattress.” The reviewer swears by how the mattress cradles and conforms to their body perfectly.

It was difficult to find Cocoon by Sealy’s ratings on the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Instead of a clear page for the company, there were numerous entries that alluded to its performance. We excluded that information from the review given we couldn't discern which page belonged to the company—or if it had one to begin with.

Is the Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress worth it?

Credit: Cocoon by Sealy The Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress is bound to be a great fit for those not looking to spend too much, and still get a good mattress.

The Cocoon Chill mattress comes through on its promise: It stays relatively cool and provides cozy support at a reasonable price.

The memory foam mattress won’t be for everyone. It’s the true definition of a medium-firm mattress. As such, someone who wants a very soft or very firm mattress may be disappointed. Our tester also felt that those who prefer back sleeping may find better options out there.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

