Here's why Coop Home Goods pillows are the best you can buy

What is Coop Home Goods?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Coop Home Goods set out to create a pillow that was comfortable and versatile.

Coop Home Goods is an online-only company that rolled out its first pillow in 2013. The founders’ goal was to create and develop a pillow that caters to everyone’s individual needs, while also providing comfort and support for most people, regardless of their preferred sleep position. That’s how the Coop Original, a shredded-foam fill pillow—which is adjustable, meaning you can remove or add fill to suit your loft and softness preferences—came to be. Since then, the company released another pillow, the also-adjustable, foam-filled Eden, in addition to other bedding like sheets, protective covers, and even a handful of silk products.

The Original and Eden share some qualities, but differ in others. Both pillows have two fabric encasements. The outermost is a tactile, smooth, and super-soft cover—the patterns and appearance differ slightly, but the fabric is the company’s same tightly woven polyester-rayon blend fabric. Unzip that and you’ll find another (less aesthetically appealing) zippered fabric bag that contains the pillows' fill. Both pillows have adjustable shredded-foam fill, but the type in each pillow is different and lends contrasting sensations as you sleep. They are also both machine-washable, a boon for hygiene and especially for allergy sufferers (though with some caveats, which we'll get into).

To help you determine which model might suit you best, the company offers a short pillow quiz. The quiz directed us to test the Original for the preferences of our side sleeper and back sleeper, and the Eden for our stomach sleeper. The pillows arrived at our door rolled up and compressed into a small box that included an explanation of fill levels and recommendations based on sleep position.

The Coop Home Goods’ Original pillow

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Coop Home Goods pillows are comfortable and supportive. We don't think you can go wrong with either model.

The Original Pillow is Coop Home Goods’ most popular product. It retails for $59.99, which is comparable to (if not cheaper than) other high-quality pillows. It’s filled with a mix of shredded memory foam and microfiber fill, which the company claims provides a firm sensation, support, and cushion. Coop recommends this model for people who sleep on their side or back, and/or those who like a firm pillow. It comes densely filled and includes an additional half-pound of stuffing you can add, so there’s plenty to work with to customize the pillow to fill the space between a side sleeper’s ear and the bed. In my nights with the pillow for side sleeping, I noticed the foam’s firmness—it’s extremely supportive and offers just enough give to cushion your head, neck, and shoulder as you snooze.

I loved the Original for side sleeping. I prefer a slightly softer pillow overall, so I removed a fair amount of the shredded-foam fill. But even so, the pillow offered ample support because of its inherent firmness. Our back sleeper, who prefers firm pillows, also found it comfortable and supportive. The pillow can also work for stomach sleeping, but for me, that’s not where it shines: It practically hemorrhaged fill before I got flat enough for me to sleep on. Even with what little fill was left, I still noticed its firmer sensation when I slept on my stomach. For that reason, I think it’s better suited to back and side sleeping—both positions that require more support. But that's what brings me to the Eden.

The Coop Home Goods Eden pillow

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Coop Eden pillow is designed with a softer fill, making it ideal for stomach sleepers.

The Eden, in contrast, is filled with a viscoelastic foam and polyester that’s softer and more appropriate for stomach sleeping. It lends a squishier and more snuggly feel. The Eden pillow is also accompanied by a half-pound of additional filling that you can use to make the pillow more firm and plump. Unlike the Original, this pillow has a gusset, a wide strip of fabric sewn around the perimeter. This is normally a feature that’s better for side sleeping, as it has a tendency to prop up the head more than non-gusseted pillows, but in the Eden, it works just fine for stomach sleeping (as long as you remove fill). Another attribute of the Eden is that the company purports the fill has a cooling effect, but I didn’t notice that in my sleep tests, nor did our lab tests conclude it dissipates heat any better (or worse) than the Coop Original.

For my stomach-sleeping tests, I removed just over half of the stuffing to achieve my preferred softness for stomach sleeping, which, admittedly, is very soft. I had so much fill left over that I could easily save it and use it later to completely swap out the contents of my pillow—a huge bonus for hygiene.

I also decided to give the Eden a few additional nights to check that it works for side sleeping as well. I’m happy to report that side sleepers will also enjoy the Eden, with the caveat that it is a soft pillow. It was supportive enough for me to use without being fully filled, and even for folks who prefer an uber-firm pillow, there’s always the option to add in the extra fill. Back sleepers who prefer softer pillows may also opt for the Eden over the Original. The Eden is pricier than the Original at $79.99, but it's still in the ballpark of most higher-end pillows we tested. If you ask me, there’s nothing worth investing in more than your sleep, so if softer pillows really speak to you, the Eden is worth the splurge.

How we tested

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Coop Home Goods' pillows ranked highly for back, stomach, and side sleeping.

As Reviewed's sleep writer, I tested the Coop Home Goods Pillows during an overhaul of Reviewed’s pillow round-up. I’m a hybrid side and stomach sleeper, so I took on testing the pillows for those positions. But I’ve never been one to sleep on my back, so we recruited one of our editors, Sarah Hagman, to test the Original for back sleeping. Sarah and I slept on the pillows for two nights each pillow and assessed everything from how comfortable they are to their supportiveness and even heat retention.

From there, we sent the pillows to Reviewed's lab in Cambridge Massachusetts, where our senior scientist, Julia MacDougall, put them through the wringer. She washed and dried them, per label instructions, to ensure the foam and case didn’t change or show signs of damage after laundering; weighted them down overnight with 25 pounds to see how well they sprang back; and even tracked their temperature as they sat beneath a heated blanket to measure their heat retention.

Our results put Coop Home Goods' pillows at the top of the pack for all three sleep positions. But even after all that, I wasn’t fully satisfied, and wanted to try the Original and Eden for additional positions, so I lugged them back to my apartment for one last hurrah.

What’s great about Coop Home Goods pillows

Credit: Coop Home Goods Coop's adjustable fill pillows are sure to be crowd pleasers.

Aside from being comfortable and supportive, the Coop Home Goods pillows have two main features that make them winners, in our book: They’re adjustable and fully machine-washable.

Pillows are inherently personal. Everyone has different preferences, and Coop Home Goods designed its pillows with that info at the forefront. The adjustable fill makes them completely customizable to meet your needs, and not only that, both models are comfortable stuffed to the brim for side sleeping, or scantly packed for stomach sleepers. Regardless of whether you choose the firmer Original pillow or softer Eden, you’ll be able to customize it for your needs to get a good night’s rest.

Machine-washability is another key consideration when it comes to pillows. They’re hot spots for allergens, including dust mites, as well as dirt and grime, like oils from your skin. Using a pillow protector in additional to a pillowcase are always best practices, but in some instances, pillows themselves have properties that make them better for the 20 million Americans who suffer dust and dust mite allergies. The Coop pillows check the machine-washable box—and are even hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant, because the shredded foam fill is an inhospitable environment for the buggers, according to a customer service representative. But the pillows may have another less apparent and unmarketed allergy benefit: The cases are made of tightly woven fabric. Tight weaves may help provide a barrier against allergens according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology.

The downsides of Coop Home Goods pillows

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Eden pillow's filling didn't wash as well as that of the Original. When I tried to adjust it, I found that it developed cottony strands that clumped around bunches of fill.

Coop Home Goods pillows are far more incredible than not, but they still have a few shortcomings. For one, the company recommends washing the innermost bag and the pillow fill no more than once per year, though the outer casing can be washed more frequently if you’d like (and we’d recommend it). Nonetheless, for allergy sufferers or folks who like to frequently wash their pillows, the option to wash the whole thing more often (as frequently as once a month) would be preferable.

Another small bother is the getting-to-know-each-other phase. The option to adjust fill is the pillows' greatest strength, but it can be a real pain to get it right. The other tester and I found that removing the fill was tedious, in that it took multiple days to hit the sweet spot. I thought that the fill in the Original Pillow was much easier to wrangle than that of the Eden, including after washing. The Original’s fill is made up of slightly larger pieces to begin with, and was unchanged from laundering. The Eden didn’t fare quite as well. Its shredded-foam fill is already cut into finer pieces, but after washing it developed long strands of cotton-like fiber that made removing the fill even more of a chore. These pieces seemed almost to wrap themselves around other clumps of fill, making it hard to pull out just the right amount. Most people will likely be long past the time that they were tinkering with the fill level by the time the pillow goes through its first wash, though.

Finally, like many bedding products made from foam, the Coop Pillows need a bit of time to air out, or “off-gas” after you open them and before you sleep on them. They weren’t the most odorous pillows we tested, but it still took both the Original and Eden we tested a couple of days to fully air and stop smelling.

Are the Coop Home Goods pillows worth it?

Credit: Coop Home Goods The company offers a 100-night trial, but we don't think you'll let go of this pillow after sleeping on it.

In short: Absolutely. The Coop Home Goods Pillows are simply crowd-pleasers. Between the firm Original Pillow and softer Eden Pillow, the company offers something for the vast majority of people, which is doubled by each pillow’s adjustability. I've already recommended them to my family and am having a hard time surrendering the samples I tested. Yes, it will take time to adjust the pillow. And, yes, you can’t wash it overzealously. But we don’t think either concern is a deal-breaker for most people.

If you get a Coop Home Goods pillow and discover it’s not your dream, there’s no need to lose sleep. The company offers a 100-night sleep trial regardless of whether you buy the pillow through their website or on Amazon (if you shop through Amazon, just be sure the seller is actually Coop Home Goods). If you don’t love the pillow, contact customer service with your Amazon or Coop order information, and they will send you a prepaid return label so you can ship it back for a full refund. But personally? I think you won't want to give it up.

