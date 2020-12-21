The mattress that broke my heart

Pros Firm and supportive

What is DreamCloud?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The DreamCloud's scalloped surface has a slight sheen that adds to its luxury feel.

DreamCloud is an online mattress company that proclaims it provides a “luxury sleep experience for less.” It sells two mattresses: the DreamCloud and DreamCloud Premier. I tested the company’s best-selling and lower-priced option, the DreamCloud. As a hybrid, the mattress combines springs and foam to give you the best of both worlds—responsive support and a supple, cushioned, upper layer. The DreamCloud starts at $799 for a twin size, and goes up to $1,299 for a king or California king size, making it skew towards the pricier end of mattresses broadly speaking, but on the affordable end of the spectrum for hybrids.

It’s made with two layers of foam atop wrapped springs. The first foam layer is a gel memory foam that contours when you lie down, lending the mattress a cushy surface. Beneath that is the “sink-in-just-right” (DreamCloud's official terminology) layer, which ensures the bed molds to your body just enough and without swallowing you whole. The coils provide a supportive base and lend some springiness and bounce to the mattress, something you won’t find in all-foam mattresses, which have a denser feel.

How did we test DreamCloud?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser We subjected the DreamCloud to home and lab testing, from assessing its comfort and supportiveness to using a heated blanket on its surface to check whether it retained heat.

I’m the sleep expert here at Reviewed, so I’ve put my share of mattresses to the test. We believe in testing that mirrors consumer experience, so I sleep on every bed we try for at least a month. In that time, I consider everything from the mattress as it’s packaged and arrives at your doorstep, to the process of unfurling it in my apartment and, of course, what it’s like to sleep on.

Where we differ is our lab testing. Julia MacDougall, our senior scientist, subjects every mattress to additional tests. She assesses whether a mattress retains heat using a heated blanket, its surface support and ability to contour under a barbell weight, and its edge support and responsiveness using a bowling ball, which is placed on the edge and released to see if it rolls off.

What’s it like to unbox the DreamCloud?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The DreamCloud mattress impresses luxury upon you from the moment you first open the box.

This mattress was an unboxing experience I won’t forget: DreamCloud nailed its first impression. I felt like I entered Great Gatsby level of bougie as I busted the box open. The mattress comes with a small transparent packet resting atop the rolled bed, containing a paper booklet with information on the mattress and how to unbox it. It’s embossed with gold clouds on the front and back and just brought an air of sophistication and thoughtfulness that other mattress companies’ packaging has lacked. There’s also a little plastic cutter included, which isn’t a major deal, but as someone who has opened more boxed mattresses in the past year than you might in your lifetime, I can honestly say it’s the little things. The cutter made it far easier to unfurl the mattress from the thick plastic wrap than it would have been with traditional scissors.

Its design aesthetic furthers the luxury vibe. The top is covered in a scalloped cream fabric that has a slight sheen and feels super soft. The sides are paneled with a dark navy fabric, a contrast that looks sharp, lends a modern vibe, and makes the mattress interesting to look at.

The DreamCloud, like many hybrid mattresses, is pretty heavy. I wanted to give it some time to off-gas away from my bedroom, so I opened it up in the living room the day before I intended to start sleeping on it. When it came time to switch rooms, it was almost like moving jello. No matter what my roommate and I did, the mattress responded completely unpredictably. We’ve never laughed as much at the sheer struggle of moving a mattress as we did with this one. (Curiously, during the month I had it, the mattress underwent a shocking transformation—it firmed up so much that it was not only easy to move, but I was able to do it solo.)

What’s great about the DreamCloud mattress?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The DreamCloud is a wonderful mattress for the right person, but it's early growing-pains will be too much to ask of many.

This mattress is very firm. For stomach and back sleepers, this is a boon, as I discovered in my time with the bed. It provides a lot of support and bounciness, meaning it doesn’t buckle or immediately start to mold beneath your weight. I found myself sleeping on my stomach a lot (one of my two usual positions) as well as on my back (the one position I don’t usually sleep in), and I awoke feeling well rested every morning.

I’ve slept on my share of hot mattresses, and am pleased to inform you that the DreamCloud did not join the ranks. This mattress was remarkably cool overnight, and I never woke up feeling overbaked. The company doesn’t make specific claims about cooling foam or properties online, so the hybrid structure—which is generally thought to provide more cooling due to air circulation through the springs—must just work in this case.

What’s not great about DreamCloud?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The sagging sides and corners persisted through the month I had the mattress.

I’ve taken to calling the DreamCloud mattress a heartbreaker. By the end of the month I had it, I absolutely loved it, but my terrible experience with it the first couple weeks cannot be overlooked, nor can a few red flags that I suspect would persist long-term.

First, there’s the smell. I’ve opened a lot of boxed mattresses at this point, and none have reeked quite like the DreamCloud. (Though the Leesa Hybrid, our upgrade pick, falls in a distant second in terms of the smelliest mattress award.) The odor wafted into my face anytime my nose so much as passed the buffering margins of my pillow. Going to bed only to lie in that smell would have been my personal, nightly hell if I were a stomach sleeper who preferred to go pillow-less. Even with my pillow, sometimes I’d plonk my head down and get a little poof of the mattress smell. A couple of nights, I even felt as though I had a mild headache. It quickly went away after I adjusted the position of my pillow, but it was just such a hassle. I’ve never slept on a mattress that off-gassed as much and for as long as the DreamCloud.

When I first opened it, the mattress struck me as luxurious and even majestic-looking—until I took a closer look at its edges and corners. They were compressed, even deflated—it was like observing a half-baked loaf of banana bread in the oven, where the corners sag behind the center. I didn’t think the sunken edges would be noticeable when I used the mattress, but unfortunately this issue went beyond their odd appearance. I’m fairly tall for a woman at 5 foot 9, and one morning when I woke up, I noticed the lower half of my leg and my foot were kind of floating. It was odd if not physically bothersome.

The mattress fully rose by the end of the month, at least in appearance. But decent support from the mattresses edges never materialized. When I sat on the corner of the bed, it completely compressed. A similar issue arose when I parked myself on the edge of the bed. When I rolled ever-so-slightly, it felt as though I’d tumble off and become quickly acquainted with the floor. If you like to sit on the corner or edge of your bed every morning to put on shoes, or if you like to sleep with a bit of suspense (a.k.a. right on the edge of the mattress), this could prove really troublesome.

I also don’t think the DreamCloud is well-suited for side sleeping. The firmness may be too much for those who curl up in the fetal position to doze and could trigger joint pain in pressure points like the hips and shoulders. I tried to sleep on my side several times while I had the mattress, but even if I fell asleep in that position, I woke up supine or prone.

Just before sending the mattress back, I noticed a minor hole in the stitching joining the side panels and top fabric—and in the spot, the cream-colored top fabric had already started to fray. Of course, this didn’t impact my experience using the mattress. But I found myself concerned about the overall quality of the mattress, given it already had a small defect.

Finally, the DreamCloud is an incredibly thick and deep mattress. It was difficult for me to find a set of sheets that would accommodate its 14-inch depth. That said, I wouldn’t plan on popping the mattress right on your bed frame without checking whether your sheets will fit. If they don’t, it’s another expense to add on.

Is the DreamCloud worth it?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The DreamCloud already had one hole with fraying fabric, which was concerning for a new mattress.

The DreamCloud isn’t overpriced for a hybrid mattress—it’s on the lower end—but it’s more expensive than many of the solid foam mattresses available, making it a moderately priced bed. In terms of comfort, and if you like a firm and supportive mattress with some bounciness and a just a little surface give, the cost could be worth it. For folks who want to have a mattress with a quality and luxurious aesthetic this mattress brings it. Even unboxing it, you feel like royalty. My mattress is always under a mattress protector and sheets, so I rarely see the bed itself and appearance isn’t all that important to me, but for some it could be a major perk.

In my opinion, the painful breaking-in period isn’t worth the cost, and it’s far too much to ask of buyers to suffer through. The off-gassing, chemical smell persisted for several weeks, and there are too many other mattresses available that don’t smell as much and have a lower price to warrant what you endure after getting a DreamCloud. I can only imagine recommending this mattress for people who live in large houses or have a garage, so they can air out the mattress in isolation of their daily living spaces for the weeks it may take to smell fresh. Even then, I think that’s a massive hassle when you’re spending at least $800 on a mattress. Add the collapsing sides and corners on top of that, and it’s a tough sell.

Smell and growing pains aside, the DreamCloud came to be one of my favorite mattresses—hence its nickname the “heartbreaker.” I wanted so badly for it to perform well, and to be able to wholeheartedly recommend it, but I just can’t. It snoozes—and loses—on being an incredible mattress. If the company addresses the blackhole-like disappearing edges, and literal growing pains consumers go through when they first receive the mattress, I think it would be a great product. But for the time being, I regretfully say that most people should pass on this one.

