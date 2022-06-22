Will this popular blanket really cool you all night long?

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Elegear Revolutionary Cooling Blanket Pros Won’t make you feel as hot as a regular blanket

Smooth-feeling fabric Cons Smells like plastic

Doesn’t make you feel any cooler Buy now at Amazon

There are few nighttime sensations more annoying than overheating. When your bedroom is too chilly, it’s easy to pile on more blankets. When it’s too hot, you’re forced to lie in a pool of sweat. The Elegear Revolutionary Cooling blanket is popular on Amazon for its purported cooling powers, so I decided to give it a whirl. I found that it was cooler than other covers, but not cool enough to actively beat the summer heat.

Sign up for our newsletter. Get twice-weekly reviews, advice, deals, and how-to guides from the experts.

What is the Elegear Revolutionary Cooling Blanket?

Elegear is a home product company that offers everything from faux fur blankets to bathroom caddies to shower suction hooks. It also sells an array of bedroom products that claim to offer cooling properties including sheets, pillowcases, and blankets. The company appears to be online-only, selling its products on its own website as well as retailers like Amazon and Walmart.

The Elegear Revolutionary Cooling Blanket purports to keep you cool all night—making the bold claim to “brilliantly absorb your body heat, reducing skin temperature by 2 to 5°C instantly.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sold on Amazon from $33 for a throw-size blanket up to $70 for a king-sized one, it’s double-sided so you can in theory use it in different seasons. Its cotton side, supposedly, keeps you warm on cooler nights, while its side made of “Japanese Arc-chill Cool Technology Fabric” runs cool for hot nights. The blanket comes in four sizes and eight colors (when fully in stock) and is machine-washable. It has 4.5 stars from more than 18,000 online reviewers.

What I like about the Elegear Revolutionary Cooling Blanket

Credit: Reviewed / Sara Tabin The soft feel of this blanket is a major plus when it comes to snuggling, napping, or just lounging.

It’s cooler than sleeping under normal blankets

Like many people, I prefer sleeping under a blanket because it makes me feel snug and safe. But this can be an issue when the weather gets hot, as I don’t have AC in my bedroom. After testing the Elegear blanket on a couple hot nights, I was pleased to find that it felt cooler than sleeping under a typical blanket. With the Elegear Revolutionary Cooling Blanket, I could stay securely wrapped when I would’ve otherwise kicked my blanket away. The cool-tech fabric side of the blanket offers a refreshing cooling sensation when you first put it over you and doesn’t absorb body heat easily. It’s also a fairly light and breathable blanket, which might be helped by having a cotton reverse side.

Its surfaces are silky and soft

I liked the feeling of the Elegear blanket against my skin at night. The “Japanese Arc-chill Cool Technology Fabric, a synthetic blend made of nylon and polyethylene, is soft, silky, and smooth. The cotton side feels soft and almost downy.

ADVERTISEMENT

What I don’t like about the Elegear Revolutionary Cooling Blanket

Credit: Reviewed / Elegear While The Elegear blanket won't heat you up, it also doesn't actively cool you down.

It feels and smells like plastic

As just mentioned, the synthetic fabric side of the Elegear blanket is made of mica nylon and polyethylene. Polyethylene is a plastic that’s used in common products like shopping bags and bottles. I guess it shouldn’t be a surprise then that wrapping myself up in the Elegear blanket is similar to how I imagine the experience of wrapping myself in a sheet of plastic—or that it smelled a bit like chemicals.

It isn’t cooler than sleeping with no covers at all

Although the Elegear blanket felt cooler than my normal bedding, it isn’t cooler than lying in my bed with nothing on top of me. This means it’s a good summer substitute for a normal blanket but won’t magically keep you colder than room temperature, despite its claims to the contrary to actively chill your body down while covered with it.

The cotton side isn’t warming

For better or worse, I didn’t think flipping the blanket over to its cotton side made me feel any warmer. The cotton side holds body heat more than the “chill fabric,” but it is still a light blanket that doesn’t really insulate.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s too small

I found that the 59-by-79-inch Elegear blanket—which the brand refers to as “twin”— was too small to properly cover me, which says a lot as I’m just over 5 feet tall. When I rolled around in the night, it fell off me. If I had it tucked securely under my feet, my shoulders ended up uncovered. Then again, a standard twin-sized blanket measures 66 inches by 90 inches—so indeed, the Elegear dimensions are diminutive.

Curiously, the “queen” option in the listing measures 79 inches by 86 inches—also smaller than the typical queen blanket dimensions of 90 inches by 90 or 100 inches. In fact, if you want a blanket large enough to cover a queen-sized bed, you’d be better off with the “king” Elegear, which measures 90 inches by 108 inches (and if you have an actual king-sized bed, you’re out of luck, because there isn’t an Elegear that measure 100 inches by 108 inches, the dimensions needed to cover that size bed). In other words, Elegear just doesn't measure up.

Is the Elegear Revolutionary Cooling Blanket worth it?

Sure, if you want a summer blanket that won’t overheat you

Despite it not delivering on the active cooling claim, I found the Elegear blanket kept me from getting too hot while offering me the snug feel of being covered at night. I personally think the pricing is a bit steep for this blanket—particularly because the sizing is too small—but if it were on sale, I might want it. The blanket felt nice against my skin at night and it didn’t make me feel hot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, you probably won’t find a blanket that truly keeps you cold all night unless it’s electric, because that would break the laws of physics. That said, the Elegear blanket might be a decent bet for anyone hoping for a blanket that, at minimum, won’t make you too hot.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.