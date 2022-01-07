How good can a $300 mattress really be?

Pros Firm Cons Poor motion isolation

Feels cheap

Short return window

What is Lucid?

Lucid is an online company that vends mattresses in different firmness levels and materials (including hybrid mattress and all-foam options). The company has been manufacturing mattresses since 2010, and the prices for many of its products remain well below average. It claims to offer mattresses designed for individuals’ needs, stating “​​ at Lucid, we quickly realized that offering one or two mattresses is completely insufficient. And ultimately that’s what sets Lucid apart: choices.”

The “choices” Lucid refers to are greater than that of many other mattress companies, which often carry just three or four mattresses. The brand’s firm gel mattress is available in four thicknesses: 5, 6, 8, and 10 inches. The plush mattress is also available in four thicknesses, though the thinnest starts at 8 inches, and the thickest comes in at 14 inches.

ADVERTISEMENT

We tested Lucid’s 10-inch gel memory foam mattress in “medium firm”—as medium is generally a middle-of-the-ground firmness that’s well-suited to supporting a variety of sleep positions. It's also the company’s most popular version. The mattress has three layers of foam: an upper gel-infused memory foam, and a middle “transition foam” layer that rests atop a “bamboo-charcoal infused foam.” The bed is available in three other firmness levels: plush, medium plush, and firm.

How did we test the Lucid mattress?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser We tested the Lucid in our labs and in a staffer's home.

Every mattress that rolls through Reviewed is subjected to two types of testing: at-home tests, and lab-based scientific tests. At home, we do what anyone would: A staffer sleeps on the bed for one month and considers a range of factors, from whether the mattress sleeps hot, to if it has sufficient edge support, and, of course, if the bed provides adequate support and comfort overnight.

From there, it’s taken to our labs in Cambridge, Massachusetts, for additional tests that standardize our findings. We use a heavyweight bag to assess the bed’s edge support and limited propensity for motion isolation, heated gel packs to check for heat retention, and even a bowling ball to check the surface’s bounciness.

What’s it like to unbox the Lucid mattress?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Unboxing the Lucid mattress was relatively easy given it's fairly lightweight.

The Lucid mattress was relatively easy to unbox, as it comes in around 60 pounds—far less than most mattresses we’ve tested. (For instance, we’re big fans of the Leesa Hybrid, which weighs more than a whopping 100 pounds.) Its stiffness made it easy to move, though the company still recommends giving it 24 hours after opening to fully firm up.

What we like about the Lucid mattress

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Lucid mattress is far cheaper than almost any other mattress we've tested.

It’s cheaper than many mattresses

The Lucid mattress is among the cheapest mattresses we’ve tested—its price tag hovers around $300 on Amazon. (It can also be purchased directly from the company, but was out of stock at the time of publication.) Even the Tuft & Needle Original, our best overall mattress, doesn’t dip below $800 or so for a queen—and that’s with routine discounts.

It’s firm and feels sturdy

The sleep surface was firmer than our tester expected—especially for an all-foam mattress. While this is a plus to some, it could be too soft for others. The universal upshot? Even on slatted bed frames, it kept its shape. (Slatted frames aren’t generally a problem for most mattresses, but if the gaps between planks are too large, it could negate the warranty or allow softer beds to sag through.)

ADVERTISEMENT

What we don’t like about the Lucid mattress

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Lucid was so firm and rigid that it felt cheap to our tester.

It’s not the most supportive

The Lucid mattress is firm, but it’s not entirely supportive—a bummer when it comes to actually sleeping on the thing. Our tester thought it would be adequate for stomach sleepers, but it’s likely too firm for side sleepers. Back sleepers generally need an in-between mattress—something that’s less firm than what stomach sleepers might like, but firmer than the beds that side sleepers will enjoy. Even so, she felt the “medium” mattress was too firm. As a back and sometimes side sleeper, it left parts of her body unsupported overnight.

It sleeps warmer than some mattresses

The Lucid mattress was average when it came to dispersing heat in our lab tests, but was warmer in our tester’s experience. She routinely woke up feeling as though she’d gotten too hot overnight. Even when she sat on the edge of the mattress for a few minutes and moved, the spot where she’d been sitting felt warm upon her return.

Its firmness makes it feel… cheap

While we liked that this mattress was firm enough to maintain some structure while being moved and when placed on slatted bed frames, it had one downside: The bed felt cheap. It’s so rigid that it doesn’t impress the feeling of quality—at least not in our tester’s opinion.

The surface also lacked much, if any, plushness. It allowed our tester to sink in, but just barely. If you want something with the traditional, cushy foam feel, look elsewhere. We’d point you toward the Nectar mattress, which is our favorite memory foam bed.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s bad at isolating motion

The Lucid isn’t great at isolating motion transfer; it rippled through the mattress in our lab tests. Our tester thought it might be due to the firm surface. With little give, it couldn’t prevent motion from traveling. This is of particular concern for those who share their bed with a partner or pets, as they might disrupt others dozing when they jump onto the mattress (pets, hopefully), or when they climb into bed (partners, likely).

What are Lucid’s trial, return, and warranty policies?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Lucid's return policy is stricter than that of many other online mattress-in-a-box retailers.

Lucid has a relatively limited trial and return policy. The website merely states, “We accept returns of any item within 30 days of purchase. Contact customer service with your receipt and/or Order ID number to return.” There’s not much else in the way of elaboration. The company didn’t even specify the condition products need to be in for returns. For instance, some brands have specific requirements regarding used mattresses’ cleanliness and appearance.

If you’ve ever looked into online mattress companies before, you might think this return period seems short. That’s because it is. Most mattress companies' sleep trials include 100 nights to try the bed, but some do even more. Awara and Dreamcloud, for example, have 365-night trials—so you can test the mattress in the comfort of your own home for a full year before deciding whether to actually keep it.

Lucid mattresses have a standard warranty: 10 years. If certain defects arise within that time frame, you can reach out to the Lucid team and it will replace, repair, or refund the mattress (at its discretion).

ADVERTISEMENT

What are current owners saying about the Lucid mattress?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Lucid mattress has received largely positive reviews.

While the brand’s website doesn’t include reviews, the Lucid mattress has more than 12,000 reviews on Amazon and holds 4.5 stars.

The first review, dubbed “most helpful,” gives the mattress 5 stars—though the buyer’s circumstances were less than ideal. She purchased it after finding out an ex had cheated on her. Nonetheless, the unfortunate turn of events led her to find this mattress, which she loves. “Don't settle for trash men or a cheap mattress. Both will have you losing sleep.”

The next reviewer was less enthused, saying the mattress does a poor job distributing their weight. The customer claimed the mattress left them in a “v” shape, with their head and legs raised above their midsection, which sunk into the surface. At 220 pounds, they found the mattress far too soft for comfort. Our tester is a slight woman, and as such may have had a completely different experience of the bed.

Is the Lucid mattress worth it?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Lucid may be worth it for certain uses—but we can't give it a glowing, blanket endorsement for side sleepers, or another group.

There isn’t a small niche of people we’d wholeheartedly recommend the Lucid mattress to. Folks looking for a cheaper mattress may find it’s a good choice, but we’re not sure whether this product is a “bifl,” or “buy it for life,” as Reddit users might say. (Though, to be fair, most mattresses aren’t really “bifl” products—as they have a lifespan of about 10 years).

ADVERTISEMENT

While our tester felt neutral toward the mattress at the end of her sleep stint, she still saw some places it could easily work. The bed may provide a great solution for people looking for a cheap mattress to temporarily use, or if you need to fill your guest room—it’s just likely not your best choice if you’re hoping for something for longer term use.

What are some other mattresses we recommend?

If you’re looking for a more affordable option that’s firm, the Casper Select from Costco is a great option. Our tester found it supremely comfortable,

Those in want of a softer foam may like the sensation of the Nectar mattress, which provides a bit of sink-in effect from memory foam, without the quicksand feeling.

The Lull mattress caught our tester by surprise when she found it on TikTok, and wound up absolutely loving it. It’s firmer, too, but felt supportive all night long when she slept on her stomach and side.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Meet the testers Sara Hendricks Editor @sarajhendricks Sara Hendricks is an editor with Reviewed covering health and fitness. See all of Sara Hendricks's reviews Lindsey Vickers Senior Staff Writer, Sleep @lindseyvix Lindsey writes about sleep, lifestyle, and more for Reviewed. In her waking hours, she likes to spend time outside, read, cook, and bake. She holds a master’s in journalism from Boston University and bachelors' degrees in English Literature and Anthropology from the University of Utah. See all of Lindsey Vickers's reviews