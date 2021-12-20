Puffy’s popular hybrid mattress brings cushion and edge support

What is Puffy?

Puffy launched in 2014, according to the Better Business Bureau. Like many mattress-in-a-box companies, it sells a number of bedding products, ranging from bed frames to sheets and pillows.

The company’s bestselling product is the Puffy Lux Hybrid, which is composed of several foam layers and coils. It has a slightly different structure from most hybrid mattresses we’ve tested, as it uses a blend of foam and coils in its base support layer. The base rests below three layers of foam that range from 1.5 to 2 inches, and give the bed its cushy sensation.

What’s it like to unbox the Puffy Lux Hybrid?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Puffy Lux Hybrid is the brand's most popular mattress.

When it comes to opening, the process wasn’t too arduous—though I’ve opened a lot of mattresses in a box to date. The bed arrived wrapped in plastic that you can unroll or hack through. Once you’ve passed the outermost layers, you'll find an inner piece that actually vacuum seals the bed.

There was only one slight hiccup as I unboxed the Puffy. I underestimated the thickness of the mattress itself, so it started to rapidly inflate once I’d punctured the innermost layer. It was easily rectified with a tool shaped like a letter opener that I got from another mattress-in-a-box company. I was able to quickly slice through the final piece of plastic to allow the bed to fully expand. But even if I didn’t have the tool on hand to quickly clear the plastic, this wouldn’t have destroyed the mattress; it was more of a surprise than anything.

What we like about the Puffy Lux Hybrid

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Puffy Lux Hybrid has a forgiving surface that's great for side sleeping.

It’s soft

I previously tested the Puffy Lux—a now discontinued model—and recalled how soft it was. The Hybrid version, to my surprise, had a similar overall sensation. I generally expect hybrids to feel far firmer than their all-foam counterparts. While it had been several months since I slept on the all-foam Puffy Lux, I was surprised by just how soft the hybrid version was, too.

Nonetheless, the spring core lends it a somewhat supportive base. The bed’s upper surface makes it great for folks who prefer to sleep on their side—I found this sleep position particularly comfortable on the bed. I don’t typically have pressure points while on my side, but I still think the bed would provide adequate support and cushion to alleviate these potential painful spots at the shoulders and hips.

It has good edge support

As a hybrid mattress, it’s not surprising the Puffy Lux has great edge support. Even when our tester sat and curled up right on the edge of the bed, she didn’t feel as though she was going to fall off. We were surprised by its edge support given the base layer of coils also uses foam, which is typically less supportive than coils alone.

Lab tests with a heavy weight bag demonstrated the same quality. When we test mattresses in a box for edge support, we use a 150-pound heavyweight bag and roll it until it’s barely teetering off the edge of the bed. Then, we measure how many inches the bag hangs off the side of the mattress. Instead of letting the bag topple over, the mattress supported it until the bag was hanging several inches over the side. (For reference, many mattresses we test support the heavyweight bag about three to four inches beyond the mattress’ lip.)

What we don’t like about Puffy Lux Hybrid

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Puffy Lux Hybrid has a soft sleep surface that isn't great for all sleep positions.

It’s not great for all sleep positions

I found the mattress wasn’t equally well-suited to all sleep positions—it wasn’t great for stomach sleeping, in particular. The squishy and ultra forgiving surface left a lot to be desired in my lumbar spine overnight in this position. However, the cushy surface also means the mattress could be a great choice for side sleepers.

It stinks for a few days after it's opened

Mattresses in a box seldom smell good fresh out of the package. However, many mattresses don’t smell all that bad after a day or so. The Puffy Lux certainly wasn’t the smelliest mattress I’ve slept on (and I’ve tried just over 10 to date). But it also smelled pretty pungent for several days after being opened. I didn’t notice the smell when I was settled in, though for the first few nights it seemed as though plumes of the odor would escape whenever I plonked down on the bed.

It’s thick and can be difficult to make the bed

One less apparent downside? With the Puffy Lux Hybrid, it’s challenging to make the bed. The corners are difficult to grab onto if you want to lift the mattress to tuck in the fitted sheet. I have a basic bed frame that slightly comes up the sides of the bed, allowing the mattress itself to essentially get tucked into the frame. It’s great as my bed won’t move unless the whole frame shifts.

However, it also makes it challenging to make the bed with some mattresses—namely those that are bulky, have less rigidity in the corners, or beds that really fill the frame. The Puffy does all three. It won’t be a challenge for everyone, depending on your bed setup, but some will find it’s a nuisance.

The customer service reputation isn’t stellar

Puffy has a mediocre rating on the Better Business Bureau with just over 2 stars. The company only has 62 reviews to date.

What’s more concerning is the number of complaints the company has received. It’s gotten nearly 250 complaints in the past three years, 60 of which are from the past 12 months. Many of the recent complaints center around shipping delays and lack of communication about shipping issues. A handful of others cite problems with getting refunds after returning a mattress.

What are Puffy’s trial, return, and warranty policies?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Puffy's warranty is even more generous than that of many other mattress-in-a-box companies.

Like most mattress-in-a-box companies, Puffy offers a trial period. You can sleep on the mattress for 101 nights before making up your mind. If you decide it’s not the bed for you, simply contact the company and it will arrange for the mattress to be picked up and donated to a local charity, and give you a full refund.

The mattress also comes with a standard long-term warranty. What’s less standard is the duration of the warranty: Puffy products have a lifetime warranty. (Most mattress-in-a-box companies cover products for 10 years.)

Of course, the warranty isn’t without limitations—if you don’t use an adequately supportive base, you’ll void the warranty. But after reviewing the website, there’s not much that would constitute an improper setup, aside from having slats that are further than four inches apart. Unlike others, the mattress is compatible with box springs and can be used on the floor. It also works with adjustable bases.

What are current owners saying about the Puffy mattress?

Owners that leave online reviews of the Puffy Lux Hybrid love the mattress. The bed has nearly 11,000 reviews to date, and a 5-star rating, based on the company's website. (There are a handful of negative reviews, so it appears that the displayed stars are rounded up.)

Reviewers praise it for providing a great balance of plushness to softness. A handful claim they’d purchased multiple mattresses before the Puffy Lux, and found that it was, easily, the best of the bunch. Numerous reviewers compare the experience of snoozing on the bed to “sleeping on a cloud.” One writes: “I have had my Puffy mattress for approximately two months. I'm a side sleeper with bad shoulders. It has not bothered my shoulders to sleep on my side! My Puffy mattress is like sleeping on a cloud. I am very impressed with this mattress.”

Interestingly, many people mention that the mattress appealed to their pets, as well. I haven’t seen as many reviewers consistently cite their pets liking a mattress—though my cat did seem to enjoy curling up on this mattress as much as any of the others I’ve tried for Reviewed.

Is the Puffy Lux Hybrid worth it?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Puffy Lux Hybrid will prove a worthy mattress for many—just not all.

The Puffy Lux Hybrid is a decent mattress. It’s far from one I’d recommend for everyone, as it isn’t well lent to certain sleep positions, like stomach sleeping. The bed might smell for a few days, so you’ll want to allot enough time for it to breathe before you plan to actually sleep on it. For many, though, it might prove equivalent to cloud nine.

