We're still in love with this Saatva hybrid mattress

What is Saatva?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Saatva bills itself as a luxury online mattress brand.

Saatva is an online mattress company, though it stands out from bed-in-a-box brands. Its mattresses are more like ones you’d buy in person: They come unfurled and are delivered directly to you. (Saatva also has a number of showrooms across the country if you’d like to check it out in person.)

The company offers several mattresses, including the Loom and Leaf, which has “premium memory foam;” a latex hybrid; and the Solaire which the company bills as customizable with “50 precise firmness settings on both sides.”

We tested the Saatva Classic, the company’s bestselling mattress that pairs steel coils with a couple thin layers of foam. The mattress comes in three firmness levels, and we opted for the middle ground. Saatva labels it as “luxury firm.”

How we tested the Saatva Classic mattress

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser I tested the Saatva Classic mattress in my home before trekking it to our Cambridge, Massachusetts, lab.

At Reviewed, we approach every mattress with a practical mindset. We consider our testers’ experience and back that up with scientific lab tests that standardize findings.

The Saatva went through the same procedure as any other mattress. First, it spent a month in my apartment, where I slept on it, lounged on it, and used it the same way anyone would.

Afterwards, we shuttled it to the lab for additional testing. We used temperature sensors and warmed silicone bags under a blanket to assess its ability to diffuse heat. We also examined how well its edges withstood 150 pounds of pressure—namely, a heavyweight bag fondly referred to as Mat T. Ress.

What we like about the Saatva Classic mattress

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Saatva Classic has unbeatable edge support.

The firm mattress feels like a traditional bed

The Saatva mattress doesn’t come in a box—and it doesn’t feel like a mattress that would, either. The bed is pleasantly firm, but strikes a great balance. It’s not uncomfortable for side sleepers, nor is it so soft that stomach sleepers will feel strain in their lumbar spine. In our tester’s experience, it worked well for both sleep positions. While she’s not a back sleeper, she thinks its surface would lend it well to this sleep position, too.

Delivery and setup are easy

I’ve moved many mattresses to date—more than 10, in fact. I’m pretty experienced at finagling queen-size beds in and out of my tiny apartment these days, but I don’t enjoy the process. Saatva takes that out of the equation entirely by coordinating with local delivery agencies to bring the bed not just to your doorstep, but into the house and onto your frame—a huge relief. The best part? The delivery service is included with the cost of the mattress.

Plus, you won’t have to worry about off-gassing as you would with most mattresses in a box. That new mattress smell is because of the products being wrapped in plastic. Saatva never compresses its mattresses, as each is “made to order—meaning freshly made,” according to a customer service representative.

During my first night with the mattress, I was thrilled by the complete absence of any chemical odor. Other mattresses I’ve reviewed sometimes smelled for weeks—the Saatva was delightfully smell-free from night one.

It has great edge support

The Saatva Classic sets itself apart with its outstanding edge support. This quality is hard to come by in online beds, especially foam mattresses.

I didn’t realize just how great the edge support was until I bid the Saatva adieu. When I welcomed my next mattress onto my bed frame, I tried to lean on the edge of the bed while on a Facetime call with my partner. The edge was nowhere near as supportive as that of the Saatva, which easily withstood pressure and showed no signs of buckling under my arms or torso when I rolled toward it.

Our lab tests confirmed this. When we rolled a heavyweight bag to the edge of the mattress, it withstood the pressure until the bag was nearly halfway off the bed and gravity took over. (For reference, many other mattresses we’ve tested simply collapse beneath the bag, letting it easily roll off.)

It comes in three firmness levels

The “luxury firm” version we tested will likely be too firm for some, even though the website describes it as medium-firm. Our tester loved sleeping on it on her stomach, which goes to show that it was nowhere near your run-of-the-mill soft mattress. (Cushy beds, including the Casper Original, tend to leave her lower back feeling strained).

To suit different customers, the company offers its Classic mattress in three options: plush soft, luxury firm, and firm. It all comes down to the density of the uppermost layer of foam. The plush soft gives a cushy surface, according to a customer service representative. If you were to rank it on a scale of 1 to 10 (with one being the softest and 10 the firmest), it would be around a three, the rep said. The luxury firm would be in the midrange, from about 5 to 7.

With the different options, the Classic Saatva should suit virtually everyone. According to a customer service rep, the rest of the mattress—from coils to cover—is the same.

The customer service is stellar

Free white-glove delivery sounds nice, but we’ve all likely encountered a headache or two when introducing additional logistics into our already busy days. That’s not the case with Saatva. I found it super easy to coordinate with the contractor who delivered my mattress, and was pleasantly surprised with how quickly the company got the delivery folks in touch with me. (Numerous reviewers praise the company for the ease of delivery, as well.)

Saatva’s online customer service chat is also easy to use. The representatives are quick to respond and ultra helpful. I’ve chatted with plenty of companies, and few are as easy to work with as Saatva.

Other customers seem to like Saatva one a whole, too. The company has an impressive rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), especially when compared to other mattress companies. In all our coverage, we’ve only come across one mattress company with a better BBB rating: Tuft & Needle.

Saatva has nearly 4.8 stars from 1,140 customer reviews to date. The company has a number of complaints, mostly related to delivery. They seem to primarily highlight issues with shipping mattresses directly from the manufacturer, not the connection with local services that provide the final white-glove delivery. The company appears to actively and quickly reply to customer complaints posted with the BBB, most of which have been marked as resolved.

What we don’t like about the Saatva Classic mattress

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Saatva's Classic mattress doesn't come in a box, if that's what you're looking for.

It’s doesn’t come in a box

The Saatva Classic is not a typical online mattress—it’s not a bed in a box, which is partially why its edge support is unsurpassed. However, this also means that you don’t have the convenience of a mattress that shows up at your door that you can open at your leisure. It’s not really a patently bad thing, just something that could be a drawback depending on what you’re looking for.

It’s pricey

The Saatva Classic isn’t the cheapest mattress we’ve tested—not by a long shot. It has a lot of features and qualities that make it worth the price, but it’s still more than $1,500 for a queen. The company offers a seemingly evergreen discount: 10% off everything, and 15% off when you spend more than $2,500. Though it bills several sales throughout the year (from Groundhog Day promotions to Black Friday deals), the actual discount amounts don’t fluctuate much, if at all.

If you have the budget, we think it’s worth it. If not, there are plenty of more affordable mattresses that offer great support and a firm sleep surface, like the Lull Original and Tuft & Needle Original.

What are current Saatva owners saying?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Saatva customers are largely happy with the mattress in online reviews—it has a nearly perfect rating.

Reviewers on Saatva’s website laud the mattress for its comfort. It has more than 2,000 reviews and a 4.9-star rating to date. The bulk of reviewers give the mattress 5 stars, fewer than 50 customers left 2- and 3-star ratings.

A few customers loved the mattress so much they came back when they needed a new one. “I had previously purchased from Saatva and was very happy with my mattress. So, of course, when I needed another mattress I knew I was going to be a repeat customer,” one writes.

Many reviewers love that the “luxury firm” option strikes a balance between feeling cushy and providing support. “It's plush, soft, yet firm,” one says. “I don't sink in it like with [my previous memory foam mattress] … Saatva will be my brand of choice from now on,” another says.

What are Saatva’s trial and warranty policies?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Saatva offers a 180-night trial to customers.

Saatva’s trial period isn’t the longest we’ve seen, but it’s long enough that you should have no hesitation. Customers have 180 days—or just about half a year—to try out the mattress before they’re cornered into keeping it.

The biggest downside is that returns aren’t free—you’ll be saddled with a $99 fee if you find the mattress isn’t your dream bed. That includes pickup and donation to a veterans’ shelter. The company may also “offer [returned mattresses] to employees and associates across our network of more than 150 delivery centers.” Before making a purchase, we recommend familiarizing yourself with the firmness levels to maximize your chance of getting a bed that’s worthy of your dreams.

The company also has a substantial warranty—at 15 years, it’s longer than most mattresses’ lifespan. The one small catch is that the mattress is only eligible for replacement for the first two years. Between three and 15 years, the company will repair and recover the mattress, but you’ll be responsible for a “processing fee” for each leg of its journey. At $200 round trip isn't a deal breaker, but it would be better if the company covered issues without penalty to consumers.

Saatva has one other unique policy that seems as though it could be useful, dubbed the Fairness Replacement Option. If a Saatva bed develops issues after three years of owning it, customers have the option to replace the mattresses at a discount. Say, for example, you purchased a mattress within three to five years. If it became defective, you could skirt the warranty and purchase a new mattress for 40% of what you initially paid, plus a $99 shipping fee. According to the policy, you get to keep both mattresses. So the defective one could be used in a guest bedroom or for a kid, if possible.

Is the Saatva Classic mattress worth it?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser With amazing edge support and a great sleep surface sensation, the Saatva Classic more than warrants its price.

Saatva is one of the more expensive online mattress brands out there. Its mattresses start in the quadruple digits, and discounts aren’t huge. That said, we loved the mattress’s firm surface and think that it’s a great choice for folks who want outstanding edge support and an easy delivery experience.

The company compares its mattresses to a luxury resort bed—just like our former editor did years ago. I wouldn’t go that far, because we all likely have different ideas of what luxe should feel like. But if I were to buy a mattress tomorrow (and had the budget), the Saatva Classic in Luxury Firm would be a top contender.

