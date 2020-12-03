If you sleep hot, the Tempur-Cloud Dual Breeze pillow could change your life

Pros Firm

Supportive

Cooling features that perform Cons Expensive

Limited washability

What is the Tempur-Cloud Dual Breeze?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Tempur-Cloud Dual Breeze is the most effective cooling pillow we tried.

The Tempur-Cloud Dual Breeze is one of a handful of Tempur-Pedic bedding products that the company claims tout cooling abilities. The full line-up includes a handful of other pillows, and even a mattress.

The Dual Breeze is made from a solid piece of medium-firm memory—a material known for its tendency to retain heat—covered in a zippered cotton case. The secret to its cooling is a layer of “Tempur-breeze gel” on both sides of the sleeping surface. A customer service representative couldn’t clarify exactly what the gel is made from or how it works, but I can honestly say it really works.

ADVERTISEMENT

How I tested the Tempur Cloud Dual Breeze

I tested the Tempur-Cloud Dual Breeze during an overhaul of Reviewed’s best pillows round-up. The pillow was selected for side-sleeping, in particular. We believe in practical testing, so I used and slept on the pillow like anyone would. I spent several nights with it, during which I took note of its supportiveness, cushion, and more. And of course, I paid attention to whether its cooling qualities came through.

After the home test, I sent the pillow over to our lab in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where Julia MacDougall, our senior scientist, performed additional tests. Among them: checking for heat retention (and cooling, in this case). To determine whether pillows retained or dissipated heat, she places temperature sensors between the pillow surfaces and a heated electric blanket for an hour, then cycles the blanket on and off in 15-minute intervals for another six hours, recording any fluctuation in temperature. A pillow doesn't retain heat or is deemed "cooling," if the temp goes down when the blanket is turned off.

What’s it like to sleep on the Tempur-Cloud Dual Breeze?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The cooling gel is visible through the cotton pillow case.

I’ve slept on mattresses that claim to have cooling properties—ones with foam channels or perforations that supposedly improve airflow or layers of foam with gels that purportedly cool—as well as a handful of other “cooling” pillows. But more often than not, those properties didn’t pan out in my tests or our lab results. All that to say: I’m not too keen on bedding products that claim to cool, because in my experience they’ve never worked.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tempur-Cloud Dual Breeze challenged everything I once knew. Just kidding—but it did dramatically change the way I think about cooling bedding, and upped my expectations and faith in these products.

After first opening the Tempur-Cloud Dual Breeze, I was shocked by just how noticeable the cooling sensation was when I placed my hand on the surface of the pillow. But I was still doubtful that the pillow’s cooling properties would transcend two additional layers of fabric—a pillow protector and my cotton pillowcase—to have any affect on keeping my head cooler during the night.

Yet sleeping on the pillow was like having an external brain freeze. The chill somehow enveloped my head but, unlike a traditional brain freeze that you get on a hot summer day from eating ice cream too fast, this was incredibly comfortable and pleasant. Night after night, I noticed and enjoyed the pillow’s cooling sensation as I curled up in bed.

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s great about the Tempur-Cloud Dual Breeze?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Tempur-Cloud Dual Breeze is remarkably good at keeping you cool overnight.

Of course, the cooling feature of this pillow is what makes the Dual Breeze shine. But there are other upshots.

I thought the pillow had a great balance of supportiveness to give, and overall comfort. I have a narrow frame, and tend to prefer adjustable-fill pillows as I can remove fill to customize the pillow to my frame and preferences. The Tempur-Cloud isn’t adjustable, but provides comfort and support by adequately cradling and compressing to support the head, neck, and shoulder for side sleeping. I didn’t find it too thick (though it was right on the cusp for me), which makes me confident that most side sleepers will find it suits their needs and fills the space between the upper body and mattress for optimal spinal alignment.

The pillow also wasn’t accompanied by the strong, and sometimes even noxious, new-foam smell that products made of this material are plagued by, which I appreciated. I let it air out for about a day, but it didn’t require the same extended airing-out period as other pillows I tested and was ready to sleep on more or less immediately.

What’s not great about the Tempur-Cloud Dual Breeze?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Tempur-Cloud Dual Breeze has a cotton encasement that's removable and washable, but the pillow itself is spot-clean-only.

To start: the price. This pillow is far from budget-friendly, with a full retail price of $169 for a queen size. What’s more, it’s a high-stakes investment, given Tempur-pedic’s strict return policy. Once the pillow has been used, it’s yours. (Many other pillows, especially those sold online, offer a no-risk trial period.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Another bummer: The pillow isn’t fully washable—only the outside cover can be machine-washed. This is a downside for allergy sufferers in particular, as pillow laundering helps prevent dust mites and other allergens from accumulating. Even non-allergy sufferers should aim to wash their pillow every so often. That said, if you use a protective pillow cover, you can prolong your pillow’s lifespan.

Finally, if you’re a stomach or back sleeper, this pillow, which measures 6.4 inches tall according to the company website, may be too thick for your preferences and overnight needs. I’m a hybrid stomach and side sleeper, and just looking at this pillow for anything other than side sleeping is hard to, er, stomach. Sadly, the company doesn’t offer a thinner Dual Breeze pillow. The best bet may be the newer Tempur-Cloud Cooling Pro Pillow in the "lo" option, which is still 5 inches thick, but I haven't tested to confirm its cooling capabilities.

Is the Tempur-Cloud Dual Breeze worth it?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Tempur-Cloud Dual Breeze pillow is firm and great for side sleeping, in particular.

The Tempur-Cloud Dual Breeze pillow is absolutely worth the cost—for some people. The pillow offers a remarkable option for personal temperature control for people who sleep hot. It’s also a great choice for, say, people who have a partner that runs cold, making it impossible to lower the thermostat, or for those who don’t want to foot the bill to air-condition their home overnight. Given that temperature can wreak havoc on your sleep quality, for hot sleepers, I’d say this pillow is worth every penny.



I’m a major proponent of investing in your sleep—whether that be through taking the time to meditate each night before bed or, yes, paying a bit more to purchase the perfect pillow. I can’t recommend any other cooling bedding or sleep products as readily and wholeheartedly as I do the Tempur-Cloud Dual Breeze pillow. And as a true skeptic and professional sleep writer, that should tell you something.



ADVERTISEMENT

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Meet the tester Lindsey Vickers Staff Writer, Sleep @lindseyvix Lindsey writes about sleep, lifestyle, and more for Reviewed. In her waking hours, she likes to spend time outside, read, cook, and bake. She holds a master’s in journalism from Boston University and bachelors' degrees in English Literature and Anthropology from the University of Utah. See all of Lindsey Vickers's reviews