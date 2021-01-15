Could this "smart" adjustable bed base solve your sleep woes?

Follow all of Reviewed's CES coverage as it happens. To get a sneak peek at the latest product trends delivered straight to your phone, sign up for text message alerts

Adjustable bed bases are arguably already a smart solution for reducing snoring, mitigating back pain, and even just reading a book before you doze off at night. Ergomotion’s new Quest Connect bed base takes that all a step further, bringing smart home technology to the bed itself by communicating with other smart devices so you can make the most of your sleep environment for optimal nightly rest.



How does the Ergomotion Quest Connect work?

Credit: Ergomotion The Quest Connect can be used with your smart thermostat to adjust temperature so it's optimal for sleep.

The Quest Connect uses “if this, then that” patterns in implementing its smart functions. In other words, it can be programmed to interpret movements of the sleeper and input from the environment to trigger changes in the bed position or in other smart connected devices it’s linked to. But unlike other smart devices, which might require you to do something like speak to Amazon Alexa, it works even while you’re dead asleep. The base comes with a few preset “conditions,” but it promises to be largely customizable to fit your needs. One noteworthy preset, called “Quiet Night,” is an anti-snore feature. When the base senses the sound frequencies produced by snoring, it will gently elevate your head until you stop sawing logs.

The bed also has temperature control options when used with a smart thermostat. It’s known that cooler air temperatures at night and warmer ones when waking up in the morning make it easier to fall asleep and get up, respectively. According to an Ergomotion spokesperson, the base can be set up to recognize certain sleep and awake time activities and prompt the thermostat to adjust accordingly: “Nighttime activities will lower the temperature for falling asleep. Awake time activities will increase the temperature as you wake up.” Given the major role temperature plays in sleep, this is a potentially great feature.

The base can communicate with other smart devices when you wake up, whether it’s for a nighttime bathroom run or when you rise to start your day. In the middle of the night, the base could turn on a dim smart light or the light beneath the bed to gently illuminate your room without being so bright as to keep you awake. In the morning, it could tell smart blinds to raise and let some light in. And if you have a smart coffee pot, your brew could be fresh and ready right before you get to the kitchen.

Where can you get the Ergomotion Quest Connect?

Quest Connect will be available this spring and is compatible with some mattresses in a box. It will ship directly to you without requiring a crew for set-up—it’s an easy, quick DIY assembly. The company hasn’t finalized a price but it will be in the “$800 plus range.”



