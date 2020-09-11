I bought bed sheets from Home Depot—and I’m obsessed

We all know the familiar feeling of walking into a Home Depot—the distinct smell, the twinkling lighting aisle, and the bright orange signs all instant reminders of where you just stepped foot—your favorite hardware store. The home improvement retailer shouldn’t be reduced to just that, though. In fact, it carries all sorts of gorgeous decor, cozy accents, top-rated furnishings, and, as we’ve recently discovered, a wide selection of super-soft bedding.

Curious if Home Depot sheets are actually worth sleeping on? We at Reviewed were too. That’s why I tested out two of the most popular sheet sets listed on its site: The Supima Cotton Sateen Set by its in-house luxury brand, the Home Decorators Collection, and the Jersey Knit Cotton Blend Set, by its recently-acquired Stylewell brand.

Both these sheets hold above 4.5-star ratings from hundreds of happy customers, so I had to see for myself what all the fuss was about. Reader, you’ll be pleased to hear I myself was pleasantly surprised.

What you should know about Home Depot sheets

Credit: Reviewed / Isabelle Kagan These sheets are quite affordable, yet will still elevate the look and feel of your bed.

Home Depot carries a huge collection of bed sheets in an array of fabrics: cotton, sateen, jersey knit, flannel, and linen, just to name a few. While the sheets we tested came from its exclusive brands, shoppers can also find well-known outside names like Laura Ashley, Nautica, and Eddie Bauer amongst its bedding section too.

In terms of pricing, there’s a ton of variety offered as well. Its most affordable microfiber sheets start at just $18, while higher-end 1500 thread count options top off around $450. With such a diverse inventory, you may be wondering where to begin. Thankfully, Home Depot has created an extensive bed sheet buying guide to help shoppers find the set that’s right for them.

Both sets I tested came with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two standard pillowcases, which seems to be the norm when browsing through its listings. Just make sure to check the product overview for a detailed description before you settle on a set.

Another thing to note is that all Home Depot sheets have attained the Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certification. This means the fabric has been tested and certified to be toxin-free of more than 100 harmful substances according to strict scientific criteria.

What I liked

While I was skeptical at first of buying sheets from the same store you can buy sandpaper from, with a little suspension of disbelief, I actually thoroughly enjoyed my experience sleeping on both sets of sheets from Home Depot.

Credit: Reviewed / Isabelle Kagan This elastic strap was the neatest feature I've ever encountered on a pair of sheets.

Starting off with the Supima set, the first thing I noticed when unboxing and unfolding these sheets were the curious elastic straps attached to each corner. As it turns out, Home Depot has a patented design on these bands—referred to as “GripOn fitted sheet technology”—to hug your mattress from below and prevent shifting. As someone who irrationally hates when their fitted sheet lifts off the corner of their bed, this was something I didn’t know I needed until I saw these straps in action. Making the bed was easier with them too, since you just slide the straps underneath your mattress and tuck away.

The other thing I absolutely loved about these sheets was just how incredibly spacious they were. Bear in mind, I sleep on a box spring, followed by my actual mattress, topped with a three-inch latex mattress topper and finally a mattress pad to cover up the latex smell (just picture The Princess and the Pea). These sheets, which are described as “deep enough to fit a 20-inch mattress,” stretched low enough to cover everything, even my box spring. For that reason, I’d even go so far as to not recommend them for those with a thin mattress, as I’d imagine they might actually be too large. But for those with an oversized mattress or a luxurious topper, I think they’re a fantastic choice.

Most importantly however, the sheets felt crisp and comfortable to the touch. In fact, when I had a friend sleep over one night, she remarked that my bed “felt like a hotel’s,” which I naturally geeked out over. I have to agree with her there—these sheets were an absolute delight to snooze on, maybe due to their 600 thread count. They were on my bed for a period of about two weeks over the course of the summer (I'm also laying on them as I write this), and I never once overheated, though I may have my AC to partially thank for that.

Credit: Reviewed / Isabelle Kagan These budget-friendly sheets checked all the boxes for me.

Moving onto the jersey knit set, these sheets are designed to feel like your favorite old, comfy t-shirt, and boy do they deliver. I honestly couldn’t wait to snuggle up in them each night, and found them to be a nice set for everyday, no-frills use. That being said, if you don’t enjoy the feeling of buttery soft jersey material, I would probably opt for a crisper cotton percale set instead.

Another highlight of this set is the affordable price tag. While the Supima sheets will cost you anywhere from $50 to $72 depending on size (also a great deal, in my eyes), these range from $25 for a twin set to $32 for a king. Given their solid construction, I think they’re quite the bargain, especially considering that I’ve paid way more for sheets from T.J. Maxx that were much more susceptible to pilling after one use.

Like the Supima set, I found the sizing to be generous on these as well. They easily stretched to fit over my mattress and topper, and seem like they’d cover a variety of larger-sized mattresses very well.

I also appreciated the simple packaging that both sheets came neatly folded in—with just a cardboard backing and clear plastic covering. I don’t like unnecessary waste, so this was refreshing compared to other companies that go all out with their wrapping! Plus, they were super easy to unfold.

What I disliked

Credit: Reviewed / Isabelle Kagan The jersey sheets shed a large amount of lint in the dryer.

As any good cotton does, the Supima sheets tend to wrinkle after washing, but in turn, to me they actually got more soft after being washed, albeit a tad less aesthetically-pleasing.

On the other hand, I'm a bit more worried about the jersey sheet’s ability to withstand the test of time. After laundering, I did notice a fair amount of lint in my dryer’s lint trap, and a few pills afterwards on the top sheet as well, but nothing major. On the bright side, they didn’t wrinkle or shrink at all for me—always an added bonus of jersey sheets!

I also found the jersey sheets a bit too warm to use in the summer, as I woke up to peel the top sheet off myself once or twice. To be completely fair, I was testing these sheets in the middle of a heat wave, and sleeping with a comforter over top. I have no doubt they’d make super cozy bedding during chilly fall and winter nights.

Should you buy Home Depot sheets?

All in all, I thoroughly enjoyed catching zzz’s on both sets of sheets. I’ve had a worse night’s sleep on bedding that was double and even triple the cost, which should tell you something about the value for your money.

One thing I want to stress is that these do seem to have a deeper length to me than other sheets I’ve purchased in the past. I can’t speak to this being the norm across all the sheets Home Depot sells, but for these two sets, I’d recommend them for those who perhaps own pillow-top mattresses or have a thick topper on their bed.

Nevertheless, if you’re looking for a place to nab a dependable set of bed linens that won’t set you back hundreds of dollars, based on my experience with these sheets, Home Depot has my vote of confidence.

Get the Home Decorators Collection Cotton Supima Sateen Sheet Set at Home Depot from $56.23

Get the Stylewell Jersey Knit Cotton Blend Set at Home Depot from $25.82

