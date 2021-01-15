Promising bedside devices to help you sleep better in 2021

Follow all of Reviewed's CES coverage as it happens. To get a sneak peek at the latest product trends delivered straight to your phone, sign up for text message alerts

The hottest thing in sleep tech this year isn’t anything to do with your bed—it’s all about the items that sit on the nightstand beside you all night long. From alarm clocks to essential oil diffusers and lights, look out for these intriguing sleep-oriented products in 2021.

Aromeo Sense

Credit: Aromeo Aromeo Sense packs light, sound, and essential oil diffusion into one device.

The Aromeo Sense is a bedside lamp, sound machine, and essential-oil diffuser all in one. Even cooler, it can be programmed to your specific preferences with its numerous options for personalization, with its custom scents, library of sounds that includes music and guided meditations, and adjustable light-intensity levels with “thousands” of hues of light.

If you don’t want to take the time to customize your Aromeo Sense’s settings, you can opt for one of device’s three preset modes—relax, sleep, and focus—that can be enabled through buttons on the device or with voice controls via Amazon Alexa. Each mode uses different combinations of scents, light colors and brightnesses, and sounds to set the mood and change the atmosphere of your room to fit the time of day.



With a base pack on Indiegogo starting at $109, it seems like a great value for the features.

Hatch Rest Mini

Credit: Hatch The Hatch Rest Mini has eight sounds—including a new heartbeat track based on customer feedback.

Hatch is a tried-and-true brand here at Reviewed, and it just added a new item to its lineup. The Hatch Rest Mini is a pared-down version of its popular bedside devices, which includes the Hatch Rest and Hatch Rest+.

As with other products in the Rest lineup, the Rest Mini was designed with kids in mind. The Mini has a library of eight soothing sounds including a new heartbeat sound, which was requested by Hatch fans for its soothing effect on sleeping infants. You can use buttons on the device itself to adjust volume, stop, or skip sounds. It’s also compatible with the Hatch app and can be controlled remotely, handy for when your kid is sleeping in the next room and you want to turn off the sound without going in. You can also use the app to play sounds for custom durations, ranging from minutes to hours. The Mini is the cheapest sleep device Hatch carries, at $39.99—but its lower price reflects the features it lacks as compared to the Rest+, which include a built-in nightlight and an alarm function.

Loftie Alarm Clock

Credit: Loftie The Loftie alarm clock helps keep your phone out of your bedroom.

The selling point of Loftie is almost ironic: This smart device's whole purpose is to allow you to disconnect from everything. As such, the clock has built-in recordings of meditations, sleep stories, and white noise options to help you drift off to sleep, all of which can be accessed from the device itself—no companion app required. In the morning, its alarm won’t jolt you awake like your phone. Instead it greets you with a two-sound phased alarm that uses tracks exclusive to Loftie. The first sound “lulls you awake, while the second gets you out of bed.”

Though Loftie is designed to let you disconnect, the clock can still be used as a Bluetooth speaker during the day, making it useful 24/7. At $165, this smart clock isn’t the cheapest, but it has an interface that can be updated with new sounds and features as the company releases them, adding future value to your purchase.

Olly Day and Night portable lights

Credit: Olly Olly Night uses an orange-hued light that doesn't suppress melatonin production.

It’s well known that our internal clocks and circadian rhythms are set and influenced by the types of light our bodies are exposed to throughout the day. That’s a big reason it’s bad news to stare at a phone or other device that emits blue light into the evening night. These little portable lights from Olly aim to boost your exposure to the right types of light at the right times of day, so you feel alert in the morning and ready to doze off at night.

Olly Day is designed to give you an energy boost and mimic the effects of natural light anywhere you go. Olly Night helps you fall asleep with a soft orange hue that turns off after 30 minutes, and was created with melatonin in mind—the company claims its color and intensity won’t suppress production of the hormone, which is responsible for making you feel drowsy in the evening. They’re each the size of a teacup and weigh just five ounces, and unlike many similar lights, they’re rechargeable with a six-hour battery life per charge. Olly Day and Night will be available in the U.S. in March and retail for $89 each.

