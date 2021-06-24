9 unique statement headboards we absolutely love

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

More than just your bed’s backdrop, the right bed headboard can be a work of art. Not only can one express your personality much more than your sheets, it is a fun and affordable way to transform your bedroom.

Headboard ideas can range from classic tufted to funky faux leather, but regardless, this bedroom focal point is meant to make a statement, whether you’re awake or asleep.

We’ve rounded up our favorite headboard ideas to anchor the style of your home’s most personal room.

1. Tufted Wingback Headboard

Credit: Anthropologie Explore a more vintage feel with this tufted wingback headboard from Anthropologoie that comes in 22 fabric colors for your own personal customization.

This wingback chair-inspired bed headboard’s velvet upholstery with tufted details lends it a vintage vibe. Color choices are cinnamon or navy with complementing wooden leg stains, and it’s available for full, queen, king, and California king bed frames.

Reviewers feel like royalty when lounging in this stately piece. One is “amazed by the luxurious quality,” while another says the headboard “took my décor to a whole new level.”

Get the Tufted Wingback Headboard at Anthropologie starting at $1,898

2. Quiros Black Rattan Headboard

Credit: Red Barrel Studio Bring more sunshine into your bedroom with this arched sunbeam designed rattan headboard.

The arched sunbeam design of this rattan headboard by Red Barrel Studio creates a stylish silhouette against your bedroom wall. The rattan texture is airy and understated, while the elegant black coordinates with most color palettes. It’s available in king and queen sizes.

Its shape is what stands out to reviewers, with one calling the headboard “striking and different.” Another says, “This headboard is beautiful and really ties my room together.”

Get the Quiros Black Rattan Headboard at Wayfair starting at $409.99

3. Claudette Headboard

Credit: Ballard Designs Let this subtle wooden headboard tie your bedroom's style together.

Hand-crafted of mango wood, this graceful headboard boasts show-stopping curves and a removable carved bird detail. Finishing techniques of sandblasting and staining achieve the warm, weathered look. It’s available in white wash or natural wood for twin, queen, and king bed sizes.

Reviewers tout this headboard as “stylish and sturdy, and “whimsical and unique.” One calls it a true treasure sure to be loved for years.

Get the Claudette Headboard at Ballard Designs starting at $599

4. Zinus Satish Upholstered, Channel-stitched Headboard

Credit: Zinus Not ready to make a splash with a flashy statement headboard? Stick with a safe option that will still enhance the overall look of your bedroom.

The soft, channel-stitched upholstery and high-density foam covering its sturdy steel frame makes this bed headboard a winner. The tweed-like texture in gray and light gray is versatile enough for most bedroom décor, and the headboard is available in full and queen.

With more than 1,500 5-star reviews, shoppers are “extremely happy” with this piece’s look, price, and assembly. One noted, “This is the easiest headboard I've ever installed,” and several are shocked at the high quality for the low price.

Get the Zinus Satish Upholstered, Channel-stitched Headboard at Amazon starting at $69

5. Prepac Queen Bookcase Headboard

Credit: Prepac Who wouldn't love a durable headboard that also serves as a storage unit for your bedroom necessities?

Pulling double-duty as a bookcase and bed headboard, the freestanding design of this piece boasts three storage compartments, with an adjustable shelf in its center. Available in full, queen, or king, it comes in your choice of five wood stains, from cherry to white.

“If you’re looking for an inexpensive, easy-to-assemble, and attractive piece, this is the one,” says one reviewer. This headboard boasts more than 2,400 5-star reviews, with top ratings going to its sturdy shelves, easy assembly, and overall quality.

Get the Prepac Queen Bookcase Headboard at Amazon starting at $148.50

6. Harlow Wall Mount Faux Leather Headboard

Credit: Nathan James Nathan James does an amazing job at introducing a fresh design to an existing bedroom staple.

Just when you’ve grown tired of cookie-cutter headboards, this clever one by Nathan James hangs from a bar by vintage brown, faux-leather straps. The twin size includes one light-weight panel, while the full-queen and king sizes include two. For the headboard’s main component, you can choose between brown faux leather or gray tweed.

The Harlow has an easy 20-minute assembly that hasn’t gone unnoticed by shoppers. The mixed materials are “stunning and so unique,” and one reviewer gave it the highest compliment: “This has to be one of my best purchases on Amazon.”

Get the Harlow Wall Mount Faux Leather Headboard at Amazon starting at $159.99

7. Barn Walls Weathered Headboard

Credit: Barn Walls If you like describe your personal style as "folksy," then this rustic headboard might be the perfect match for you.

This one-of-a-kind headboard idea is crafted from sustainable wood panels, hand distressed to a charmingly rustic, weathered look complete with natural variations and knots. Made in the U.S. and wall-mounted, it comes in eight different wood stains and sizes including twin, full, queen, king, and California king.

More than 80% of reviews are five stars strong, with this headboard earning kudos for easy assembly—“It really hangs up like a photo”—and “amazing construction.”

Get the Barn Walls Weathered Headboard at Amazon starting at $175

8. Colvard Upholstered Panel Headboard

Credit: Everly Quinn Art deco décor can invite a fun, playful vibe into your bedroom that it once lacked before.

Almost any bedroom décor will happily welcome this plush headboard by Everly Quinn. An homage to the on-trend art deco era, it adds warmth with its unique chevron details. It’s available in five colors for a twin-sized bed.

Aside from its artsy vibe and soft feel, the sturdy construction of this headboard has earned high praise from reviewers. One says it adds a “subtle grandness."

Get the Colvard Upholstered Panel Headboard at Wayfair for $153.63

9. Safety Harbor Upholstered Headboard

Credit: Beachcrest Home Statement headboards with vibrant colors and patterns like this one from Wayfair could be the missing puzzle piece to your bedroom's overall look and feel.

This headboard idea by Beachcrest Home is a safe bet for any home with a tropical vibe. The lush greens are inviting, and the piece is cushioned with plush foam for an added soft touch. Available for bed sizes ranging from twin to California king.

Reviewers get carried away with praise, saying this headboard “pops the whole room” and “this headboard is incredible.”

Get the Safety Harbor Upholstered Headboard at Wayfair for $399.99

