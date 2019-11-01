10 awesome styluses for your tablet

By clicking one of our links you're supporting our labs and our independence, as we may earn a small share of revenue. Recommendations are separate from any business incentives.

A smart stylus can enhance your experience when using a tablet—especially if you’re taking notes during a meeting or coloring to help relax after a long day.

When it comes to buying a smart stylus, there are a lot of options available. We rounded up 10 popular smart styluses from Amazon and Best Buy that have a 4-star rating or higher to help you narrow down your options.

1. A smart stylus made just for iPads

Credit: Getty / ilkercelik The Apple Pencil is a popular stylus option for iPad users, but it only works with certain models.

The Apple Pencil is one of the most recognizable smart styluses and has a 4.5-star Amazon rating out for 2,249 reviews. It's one of the most expensive smart styluses, but we think it's worth the money, especially if you’re pairing it with an iPad.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first-generation Apple Pencil was specifically designed to be used with iPads and works with most earlier models. The battery life should last you about 12 hours, but when you’re ready to recharge it, plug it into the bottom of your iPad.

Get the first-generation Apple Pencil on Amazon for $94.99

2. A smart stylus that magnetically attaches to the iPad Pro

Credit: Apple The Apple Pencil (second generation) works with the iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (third generation).

We mentioned the first-generation Apple Pencil, but the second-generation one is just as cool, especially if you’ve got an 11-inch iPad Pro or a 12.9-inch iPad Pro (third-generation).

The Apple Pencil 2 features a new way of switching between tools and cycling through color palettes. When illustrating in an app that’s compatible with the Apple Pencil 2, double tap on the lower section of the pencil to switch back and forth between your current and previous tool. This command also lets you switch between the current tool and the eraser, and it turns the Pencil off.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the second-generation smart stylus from Apple was designed with a flat side to help keep the pencil from rolling when placed on a flat surface.

Get the second-generation Apple Pencil on Amazon for $120

3. A smart stylus that looks a lot like the Apple Pencil

Credit: Milemont The Milemont Stylus Pen runs on batteries and works with most tablets.

With 4.5 stars from 281 Amazon reviews, the Fine Point Active Smart Digital Pencil from Milemont appears to be a solid choice for an affordable smart stylus.

Its sleek and slim white design is similar to that of the Apple Pencil, but this version from Milemont won't break the bank. The pencil doesn't require a Bluetooth connection and can be used as soon as you take it out of the box and turn it on.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Milemont Stylus Pen works with most touch screen devices, like the Apple iPad, iPad Mini, and iPad Pro. It is also compatible with the Samsung Galaxy, Nexus 7, Sony Xperia, and others.

Get the Milemont Fine Point Active Smart Digital Pencil on Amazon for $22.99

4. A smart stylus that works with Microsoft tablets

Credit: Microsoft The Surface Pen features a rubber eraser on one end of the stylus and precision ink on the other.

Microsoft's Surface Pen is also another highly rated option for a smart stylus. At Best Buy, the smart pen has a 4.7-star rating from 3,458 reviews. You can choose from four color options including platinum, burgundy, poppy red, and ice blue.

One feature that differentiates this smart stylus from others in our roundup is that it comes with a rubber eraser on one end, so you can digitally erase any unwanted marks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Microsoft Surface Pen runs on an AAAA battery (included with your purchase).

Get the Microsoft Surface Pen at Best Buy for $99.99

5. A stylus pen that boasts a long battery life

Credit: XIRON This stylus does not work with Windows operating systems and the iPad Air 2.

The Stylus Pen from Xiron has a 4.5-star rating out of 851 Amazon customer reviews in part thanks to its long battery life. After 60 minutes of charging, it touts 8 hours of active use and 30 days on standby. The pen, which comes in black, white, pink, and red, can be used with most Apple and Android tablets. It also works with tablets and phones from Samsung, Dell, LG, and Huawei. However, this stylus is not compatible with Windows Systems devices or the iPad Air 2.

Get the Xiron Stylus Pen on Amazon for $25.99

6. A smart stylus with an ultra fine tip

Credit: Evach The Evach stylus runs on battery and can last up to 8 hours, but automatically shuts off after 30 minutes of no usage.

The Evach Active Stylus Digital Pen comes with an ultra fine 1.5 millimeter tip, so you can control and refine your writing, doodling, or drawings when using your tablet and stylus together. Earning a 4-star rating from 927 Amazon reviews, this smart stylus offers 8 hours of battery life, and can be charged in less than an hour.

It works with most Apple and Samsung tablets and smartphones; however, it is not compatible with newer iPads (starting with 2018 models) or the iPad Air 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get the Evach Active Stylus Digital Pen on Amazon for $29.99

7. A smart stylus with interchangeable tips

Credit: Wacom The Bamboo Ink smart stylus works with Windows 10 pen-enabled devices.

Wacom's Bamboo Ink Smart Stylus is another great option. It has a 4.3-star rating at Best Buy out of 4,365 reviews. One thing that makes this stylus different than others on our list is that it runs on a AAAA battery, like the Microsoft Surface Pen, instead of being rechargeable. The pencil is compatible with Windows 10 pen-enabled devices, features "ergonomic qualities" to help you comfortably hold and use it, and it comes with three interchangeable tips in soft, medium, and firm.

Get the Wacom Bamboo Ink Smart Stylus at Best Buy for $39.99

8. A smart stylus that uses technology similar to the Apple Pencil

Credit: Logitech Logitech's Crayon Digital Pencil works with most Apple iPad models.

Logitech's Crayon Digital Pencil has 4.5 stars from 168 Amazon reviewers. It works with Apple products like the iPad (sixth generation), iPad Air (third generation) and iPad mini (fifth generation).

With this smart pen, you can rest your hand on your tablet while still being able to write and draw. And you can control the thickness of the smart stylus by tilting it back for a thinner mark. The stylus features a power button, so you can turn it off and on without worrying about Bluetooth or syncing it with your tablet.

Get the Logitech Crayon Digital Pencil on Amazon for $49.99

9. A smart stylus that's compatible with Google Assistant

Credit: Google The Google Pixelbook Pen is lightweight and feels like a real pen.

A smart stylus that works with Google Assistant? That's what sets the Google Pixelbook Pen apart from the pack. Earning a 4.3-star rating from 123 Best Buy reviewers, Google's smart stylus works with the Google Pixelbook. When using the stylus (and even when your notebook is locked), you can record notes and capture sketches using the Google Keep app.

Get the Google Pixelbook Pen at Best Buy for $99

10. A smart stylus that comes with two programmable buttons on the side

Credit: Lenovo Lenovo's Active Capacity Pen comes with three replacement pen tips.

Lenovo's Active Pen (a fancy name for a smart stylus) runs on one AAAA battery and works with Lenovo tablets. It comes with a USB pen holder, three replacement tips, and palm rejection technology so you can rest your hand on the screen without making unwanted marks. It also comes with two "quick-access" side buttons that you can program to open your favorite stylus-compatible apps. It’s earned a solid 4-star rating from 604 Amazon reviewers.

Get the Lenovo Active Capacity Pen on Amazon for $27.99

Looking for ways you can use your new smart pen? From coloring to note taking, there are plenty of apps that you can use your smart stylus with.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.