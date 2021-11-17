How to enable package alerts for Ring video doorbells

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Just in time for the holiday shopping season, package alerts are (finally) coming to certain Ring video doorbells, starting with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 and the Ring Video Doorbell (2020). The new features, designed to let you know when a package arrives, will be available on these two models by the end of November, with support for additional Ring doorbells coming in 2022.

Until now, Ring's smart alerts have lagged behind competitors like Nest and Arlo, which have both offered package-specific alerts for years. Google’s latest doorbell, the Nest Doorbell (battery) took it a step further, one-upping the competition with free intelligent alerts (including package notifications).

Package alerts are available with a Ring’s Protect Basic, Plus, or Pro subscription plan (starting at $3/month). Ring says the package alerts are best for detecting medium-to-large boxes, as smaller items (like envelopes, tubes, and even food deliveries) may be harder for the doorbell to spot.

Suffice to say, package alerts for Ring doorbells are definitely something for owners to get excited about. Any additional level of detail is always a good thing—especially when it comes to home security and keeping tabs on your impending holiday deliveries. Here’s how to add package alerts to your Ring video doorbell.

How to enable package alerts for Ring doorbells

Credit: Ring The Ring app is where you can enable package alerts for your Ring video doorbell.

1. Open the Ring app and tap the three stacked lines in the upper left corner.

2. Tap Devices > select the doorbell (Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 or Ring Video Doorbell (2020) you want to enable package alerts on.

3. Tap Motion Settings > Smart Alerts.

4. Tap the video icon under the package section to turn on and record package deliveries.

5. Follow the in-app instructions to create your package detection zone.

6. Tap the alert icon to ensure package alerts are enabled.

Once enabled, you'll receive a push notification on your phone when a package arrives. You can view the delivery right from your phone by tapping the notification or opening the Ring app. Package events will appear in your event timeline, along side other recorded motion events. Delivery detection settings like Package Zone and Package Sensitivity can be tweaked in the Ring app, too.

Again, you will need to add one of Ring's subscription plans to get package alerts. If you don’t see the option to enable package alerts yet, hang tight. The feature is currently in the rollout phase, meaning it might take some time to show up in your Ring app. Just make sure to keep the app up-to-date so that you can access the latest features.

