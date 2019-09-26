How Google Assistant can help you make an awesome playlist

By clicking one of our links you're supporting our labs and our independence, as we may earn a small share of revenue. Recommendations are separate from any business incentives.

Listening to a continuous stream of your favorite songs is easier than you think when you use Google Home to jam. So, how do you create a playlist using Google Assistant?

Whether you’re using a Google Home Mini or the new Google Nest Hub Max, it’s easy to create and manage multiple music playlists with the help of Google Assistant. By following these steps, you’ll be on your way to groovin’ to your most-loved tunes in no time.

1. Sign up for a music streaming service

Credit: Google Before building a playlist, you need to sign up for a music streaming service that works with Google Home.

The first step to creating your personalized song list is to sign up for a music streaming service. Most major music streaming options—like Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, Deezer, and Google Play Music—are compatible with Google Assistant. However, at the time of publication, Google Assistant does not support Apple Music.

2. Connect the streaming service to your Google Home device

Credit: Getty / PeopleImages / junce You can hear your playlists on Google Assistant speakers like Google Home Mini, Google Home, and more.

After signing up for a music streaming service, you must connect your account to your Google Home speaker. To set your default music service, open the Google Home app, available for download on iOS and Android.

From there, navigate to Account, located in the bottom right-hand corner, and ensure that the Google Account listed is the same one that you used to set up your Google Home speaker. Then, open the Settings folder and navigate to Services > Music. Google Play Music or YouTube Premium accounts will automatically link to your Google Home. Spotify subscribers will need to link accounts by selecting the service name and following the sign-in prompts.

3. Create a playlist

Credit: Getty / MStudioImages Add songs to a playlist via a compatible music streaming service app or web browser.

Now that you’re connected, it’s time to get to the fun part: building a playlist using Google Assistant. You can add up to 1,000 songs per playlist, but you’re going to have to add the songs manually using the streaming service’s app or web player instead of asking Google Assistant. But it only takes a minute to put songs on a playlist using your smartphone or internet browser.

Playlists can be created in the Google Play Music app (available for download on iOS and Android) or Google Play Music web player by clicking the three small dots stacked on top of one another, which appear next to albums and songs. When you hover over the dots, you'll see an option to add the song or album to a playlist.

From there, you can add music to a new playlist or a previously created playlist. Of course, you can also build playlists in Spotify and other compatible music streaming services that can be linked with Google home.

4. Start listening on your Google Home

Credit: Getty / Karneg Google Home's high-excursion speaker may be small, but it offers strong sound quality.

Listen to your playlist by saying, "Hey Google, play (playlist name) playlist on (music service)." Make sure to specify which music streaming service, like Spotify or Pandora, you'd like to listen to when asking to play a particular playlist. You can also ask Google Home to shuffle a playlist or play the next song on the list if you want to hear something different.

Can't remember what song or artist is playing? Google Assistant can help you figure that out, too, when you ask, "Hey Google, what's playing?"

While you’re playing music, you can also as Google Assistant to set the volume to a certain level or percent by asking, "OK Google, change the volume to 5" or "Hey Google, turn the volume to 65 percent."

Looking to stream songs across multiple speakers? Try connecting a Bluetooth speaker to Google Home for amplified sound throughout your house. Our favorite portable Bluetooth speaker under $50 is the Anker Soundcore 2. Streaming songs on multiple Bluetooth speakers using Google Home is a great option to keep in mind when you host your next party or event.

