How to track Santa on Christmas Eve with your smart speaker

With Christmas just around the corner, Santa is loading up his sleigh and getting ready to make the trek around the world. This year, you and your family can track the jolly old man using an Amazon Echo speaker or a Google Home display.

However, you won’t be able to start tracking Santa’s journey until he officially takes flight on Christmas Eve, which falls on a Tuesday this year. So, while you’re busy counting down the days until Christmas, you can start preparing to track ole Saint Nick’s upcoming holiday adventure using your Echo or Google Home speaker.

How to track Santa using Amazon’s Alexa

Credit: Amazon In addition to tracking Santa, Alexa can help count down the number of days until Christmas, and she can also call Santa.

You can ask Alexa a lot of questions throughout the year, but come December she can help you and your family find out where Santa is in relation to your home. With the “NORAD Tracks Santa” skill for Alexa users, you can ask questions like, “Alexa, ask NORAD Tracks Santa, when will Santa be at my house," or, "Alexa, ask NORAD Tracks Santa, where's Santa?”

Up until Christmas Eve, you can use Alexa to countdown the number of days until Christmas when you say, “Hey Alexa, where is Santa?” Of course, as she will tell you, he’s at the North Pole. She’ll also ask if you’d like to hear a fact from the Top Secret Santa Files.

As your little ones await a special delivery from the magical man in red, they can help pass the time by calling Santa. This can be done by saying, “Alexa, call Santa.” He’ll answer the phone in his cheerful Santa voice—and your kids can leave a voice message for him including what presents they hope to receive under the tree.

Get the NORAD Tracks Santa skill on Amazon

How to track Santa using Google Assistant

Credit: Google A Google Assistant-enabled speaker like the Google Home Mini (pictured) is an easy way to track Santa with the kids on Christmas Eve.

If you use a Google Home speaker like the Google Nest Mini or the Google Home Hub Max, you can also track Santa using the “Norad Tracks Santa” action. However, just like Alexa-enabled speakers, the tracking fun doesn’t start until Christmas Eve.

Come the evening of Dec. 24, your Google Assistant-enabled device can inform your family of Santa’s whereabouts when you say, “Hey Google, where is Santa?” Google Assistant will tell you where in the world he is, so you can make sure to get everyone tucked into bed before he arrives at your home.

When it comes to tracking Santa and his sleigh, the NORAD Santa Tracker is a popular option for many families. It's run by the North American Aerospace Defense Command, a bi-national organization between the U.S. and Canada that has been tracking Santa since 1955.

So, while you and your loved ones wait for Santa’s arrival, you can all have some fun together tracking his location starting on Christmas Eve.

Don’t have a smart speaker yet? Our favorite Amazon Echo speaker is the the Echo (third-generation) and we also really like the Google Nest Hub Max.