How to track Santa on Christmas Eve with Alexa or Google Assistant

With Christmas right around the corner, Santa is loading up his sleigh and getting ready to make his gift-giving trek around the world. Waiting for Santa’s arrival is easier said than done (especially for kids). However, you and your family can enjoy holiday fun together by using smart assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to track Santa's location.

A smart display, like the Google Nest Hub (second-gen) or the Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen), provides the most engaging Santa tracking experience with fun on-screen holiday visuals for both kids and adults. You can also keep tabs on Santa’s arrival using a smart speaker like Google’s Nest Audio or Amazon’s Echo Dot, or by using the Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant app.

The tracking begins once Santa officially takes flight on Christmas Eve, which happens to be on a Friday this year. While you’re busy counting down the days until December 25, you can start preparing for jolly ol’ Saint Nick’s upcoming holiday adventure using your Alexa or Google devices. Here’s how.

How to track Santa using Amazon Alexa

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy Here's how to add the Norad Tracks Santa skill in the Amazon Alexa app.

1. Open the Amazon Alexa app and go to More > Skills & Games.

2. Tap the magnifying glass in the upper right corner to search for “NORAD Tracks Santa” skill.

3. Open the skill and tap Enable to use.

4. Test it out by asking, “Alexa, where’s Santa?”

Remember, Alexa won’t be able to start tracking Santa’s journey until December 24. Up until then, when you ask about Santa’s whereabouts, she’ll help you get in the holiday spirit by counting down to Christmas Day, playing holiday tunes, and telling Christmas facts and jokes.

She’ll even offer to call the big man himself (or you can say “Alexa, call Santa”). He’ll answer the phone in his cheerful Santa voice, and your kids can even leave a voice message for him that includes which presents they hope to receive under the tree.

How to track Santa using Google Assistant

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy Come Christmas Eve, you can track Santa's location using Google Assistant with a display like the Nest Hub Max (pictured). Until then, Google's got jokes.

Ready to track Santa with the help of Google Assistant? Unlike Alexa’s version, there are no special skills for actions to enable—all you have to do is simply say, “Hey Google, where’s Santa?”

Of course, the tracking fun doesn’t start until Dec. 24. Once he’s on his way, Google Assistant can tell you exactly where in the world he is. That way you can make sure to get everyone tucked into bed before he arrives at your home.

In the days leading up to Santa’s big journey, you can use Google Assistant to keep up with the latest North Pole happenings (as Google will tell you, he’s “double-checking his list” one last time). Google Assistant can also play your favorite holiday music, call Santa, and countdown to December 25.

So, while you and your loved ones patiently wait for Santa’s arrival, enjoy having fun together using Alexa or Google Assistant to track his location on Christmas Eve.

