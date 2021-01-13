Owl Wired offers home danger detection in a single device

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

There is a never-ending checklist of items to stay up-to-date on when it comes to keeping your home safe. From making sure your smoke detectors work properly to keeping treasured items safe and out of reach from little ones, all the security measures we take—no matter the hassle—are worth the peace of mind.

In an effort to shorten your worry list, Owl Home, a new brand based in Canada, has released its first-ever product, Owl Wired. This smart home device is an all-in-one smoke, carbon monoxide, motion, noise, temperature, and humidity monitoring system with a built-in siren for complete safety coverage.

The sleek, circular detector (coming in a classic white color or a modern black shade) looks just like your average smoke detector and is easily installed by mounting on your wall. Connect it to a power source, a WiFi connection, and the Owl Home mobile app, and you're good to go.

Let’s talk about what we know about the built-in sensors: Owl Wired uses a photoelectric smoke sensor, which we know is more efficient in sensing fires that begin with a long period of smoldering, and it uses an electrochemical CO sensor, microwave radar motion sensor, and is equipped with a microphone and temperature/humidity sensor.

Like many of the newest innovations we’ve seen debuted during CES 2021, Owl Home keeps homeowners tapped in with its connectivity capabilities. For example, homeowners can customize and control the device’s alerts through its app. Owl Home also supports integration with partner products like Google Home and Amazon Alexa.

Pre-order for Owl Wired is available now starting at $179 and is expected to be available on October 1, 2021.



