Everything you need to know about Xfinity Mobile

The best phone carriers available today offer the kind of service that customers don’t have to constantly think about or fret over. Simply put, they provide a seamless mobile experience that “just works” more often than not.

Though standouts like T-Mobile and Verizon have long been solid carrier options, they’re far from the only solutions to your mobile service needs. Xfinity Mobile may not be on your radar yet, but it presents a compelling option for existing Comcast customers and those looking to switch carriers.

If you’re now pondering what, exactly, Xfinity Mobile is, don’t worry. You’re almost certainly not alone, and we’ve got answers.

What is Xfinity Mobile?

The answer is all in the name. Xfinity Mobile is Comcast’s mobile phone service, providing customers with the ability to access the internet on their smartphones with available nationwide 5G speeds.

To put it another way, it's the Comcast version of phone services like Verizon and AT&T. It's actually very close to those services because Xfinity Mobile is an MVNO, a type of carrier that doesn't own any towers but actually leases service at wholesale prices from the big players and re-sells for you. This type of service is often cheaper than buying directly from the carriers, though it comes with different plans and restrictions (more on that in a second).

Comcast may not be a household name in the phone service industry quite like it is in the internet business, but Xfinity Mobile does still offer some essential features like unlimited talk and text, a lack of phone line access fees, and the ability to add up to 10 lines to a single Xfinity Mobile account.

There is, however, a major disclaimer attached to Xfinity Mobile: Only users who already have service with Comcast are eligible to sign up for Xfinity Mobile. Being that Comcast is one of the biggest internet providers in the country, that may not be as big of an issue as it seems. But if you’re not the bundling type, it may be something to take under consideration.

What plans does Xfinity Mobile offer?

There are two distinct service plans offered under the Xfinity Mobile umbrella. The first is what the company calls its “By The Gig” plan. Once again, the title is somewhat self-explanatory. For each gigabyte of data used by the lines connected to a specific Xfinity Mobile account, a fixed price will be attached to it. For users who don’t need to use mobile data very often, this might be a good way to keep monthly costs at a minimum. But, for those who tend to surf on the go quite often, those gigs will add up quickly.

The second service plan is the “Unlimited” plan, which offers, well, unlimited data to the lines associated with an Xfinity Mobile account. The Unlimited plan allows up to four lines to enjoy all the mobile browsing they can handle on a monthly basis, with a few caveats. For example, mobile video streaming is limited to standard definition 480p. In other words, you won’t be able to catch any 4K content on your smartphone during a commute to work.

The other catch—one that’s shared by both of these plans—is that after 20 GB of monthly usage, mobile speeds are throttled to a maximum of 1.5 Mbps download/750 Kbps upload. You’ll still be able to access the internet at that point. It’s just going to take a lot longer to do so, at least until the end of your monthly cycle. Once it renews, you’ll be free to browse at normal speeds once again.

How much does Xfinity Mobile cost?

As expected, the pricing associated with each of the Xfinity Mobile plans differs significantly. Starting with the By the Gig plan, there are three standard data options to choose from: 1 GB for $15 per month, 3 GB for $30, and 10 GB for $60. Keep in mind that this data will be split amongst all the phone lines attached to your Xfinity Mobile account. Another key consideration: each GB of data used that exceeds your chosen option will cost $15 each.

With Unlimited, the price breakdown revolves around the number of lines involved. A single line on an Xfinity Mobile account will cost $45 per month, with two lines for $80, three lines for $100, and the maximum of four lines coming at a cost of $120 per month.

Additionally, regardless of what plan you choose, adding connected accessories like tablets and smartwatches will add $10 per month to your total bill.

Which devices does Xfinity Mobile support?

Several different smartphones from major brands are among the devices supported by Xfinity Mobile. For Samsung lovers, Xfinity Mobile supports the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, the Galaxy S21+ 5G, the Galaxy S21 5G, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, the Galaxy A42 5G, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW, the Galaxy A32 5G, the Galaxy A52 5G and the Galaxy A12.

Apple options, meanwhile, include the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone SE, the iPhone 11, and the iPhone XR. Motorola is in the mix, too, with available options including the Moto G Stylus 5G, the One 5G Ace, the Moto G Play, and the Motor G Power.

You can also bring your own phone into the mix, as long as it fits Xfinity Mobile’s list of compatible devices. If you have an iPhone 6 or newer, you’ll be able to pair a free SIM card from Xfinity with it. The same goes for certain Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel smartphones. As for tablets and smartwatches, Xfinity Mobile supports and sells all iPad models and all Apple Watches.

How do you sign up for Xfinity Mobile?

Comcast boasts that signing up for Xfinity Mobile won’t include any activation fees or term contracts. It does, however, require you to have Xfinity internet service in order to sign up for the provider’s mobile plan.

If you already check these boxes, you can sign up for Xfinity Mobile by visiting an Xfinity Store. The provider does recommend that, before heading into your local store, you should come prepared by having proof of identity (a driver’s license, passport, or other state-issued ID), as well as current carrier information if you have plans of transferring your current phone number to your new provider. Comcast also suggests backing up your device before visiting, claiming it will expedite the process of signing up for Xfinity Mobile.

