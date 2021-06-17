20 movies you didn't know you could watch on Disney+

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Streaming services can sometimes feel like they're home to a grab bag of content, which makes apps that offer highly curated content like Disney+ so refreshing. However, the House of Mouse's streaming service is also home to a ton of hidden gems. There's plenty movies and series that you might not expect to find, which is why we went through Disney+'s catalogue and pulled out 20 films that we felt you should know were available to watch.

1. The Princess Bride (1987)

Credit: Disney+ You haven't seen this yet? Inconceivable.

Rob Reiner's classic fantasy film starring Robin Wright, Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin. André the Giant, Chris Sarandon, Wallace Shawn, Billy Crystal and Carol Kane, is one of the most classic films ever made. An evergreen pick that has entertained multiple generations of fans since its release, The Princess Bride is a frame narrative that uses the concept of a grandfather (Peter Falk) reading to his grandson (Fred Savage) to follow the story of Buttercup (Wright), a young woman who falls in love with a farmhand named Westley (Elwes). When Westley disappears, Buttercup is forced to marry Prince Humperdinck (Sarandon), and in an effort to exploit their impending marriage, a group of thieves kidnap Buttercup, causing a chain of events that includes a Fire Swamp, a Pit of Despair, and a miracle by means of Billy Crystal's Miracle Max.

While in line with many of the comedic fantasy films from Disney, The Princess Bride is a 20th Century Fox film that hasn't necessarily appeared on the Disney Channel before, but with The Walt Disney Company's position as 20th Century Fox's parent company, the film has been made available on Disney+.

Stream The Princess Bride on Disney+

2. Night at the Museum (2006)

Credit: Disney+ Come for Robin Williams, stay for the dinosaur.

Ben Stiller, Robin Williams, Steven Coogan, Carla Gugino, Mickey Rooney, Dick Van Dyke, Bill Cobbs, Owen Wilson, and more star in this adventure comedy directed by Shawn Levy. Night at the Museum is about a new American Museum of Natural History employee, night watchman Larry Daley (Stiller), who learns quickly that the exhibits at the museum come to life at night, from the Easter Island heads to the giant T-Rex. With cameos from plenty of other actors and a high-profile sequel, Night at the Museum is a family-friendly classic.

Stream Night at the Museum on Disney+

3. Anastasia (1997)

Credit: Disney+ Sing along to "Once Upon a December."

Let the music sweep you back in time in Anastasia, an animated musical about the last Romanov princess, Anastasia, and her journey back to Russia to learn about her tragic past. Anastasia stars Meg Ryan, John Cusack, Kelsey Grammer, Christopher Lloyd, Hank Azaria, Angela Lansbury, and Bernadette Peters in a beautiful, sweeping narrative that blends history and fantasy. Don Bluth and Gary Goldman directed the film, which has been adapted into a 2016 Broadway musical.

Stream Anastasia on Disney+

4. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (2016)

Credit: Disney+ Tim Burton's signature style shines in this film.

Eva Green stars as Miss Peregrine in this Tim Burton film, based on the found photography novel of the same name by Ransom Riggs. The plot is about a group of children with fantastical abilities (called Peculiars) who live together in a time-frozen mansion on Cairnholm (an island near Wales) that's trapped in the year 1943. Jake (Asa Butterfield) travels to Cairnholm to investigate "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children" with his father and is sucked into the world of the Peculiars, learning quickly that not only is he connected to them, but he also is a Peculiar himself.

Stream Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children on Disney+

5. Avatar (2009)

Credit: Disney+ Just ignore the font on the subtitles.

James Cameron's epic-scale film about the human colonization of the planet of Pandora, starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Michelle Rodriguez, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang is a visual sensation, and skyrocketed to the list of highest-grossing films of all time upon its release in 2009. Avatar follows the story of the Na'vi, a people living on Pandora whose communion with their environment is interrupted by the malevolent human presence on their planet. Worthington stars as Jake Sully, a former Marine who becomes an avatar, a controller of one of the engineered Na'vi bodies the humans use to communicate with the native Na'vi.

Stream Avatar on Disney+

6. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

Credit: IMDB Be prepared for waterworks during the poem.

Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles dazzle in this deeply iconic teen romance, based on Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew. When Cameron (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) enrolls at Padua High, he meets Bianca (Larisa Oleynik) and Kat Stratford (Stiles), sisters with very different personalities. Throughout the film, Kat is wooed by Patrick Verona (Ledger), who is being paid to date her so that Kat's father will allow Bianca to start dating. Come for broody Ledger, stay for a truly sweet, poetic declaration of love.

Stream 10 Things I Hate About You on Disney+

7. The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe (2005)

Credit: Disney+ "Spare Oom?"

Directed by Andrew Adamson, this classic fantasy adventure is based on C. S. Lewis' series The Chronicles of Narnia. It follows the story of the Pevensie children, who are forced to evacuate London during the Blitz and find themselves in a home that contains a magical wardrobe, which leads to Narnia, land of fauns, centaurs, witches, magic, and Aslan. William Moseley, Anna Popplewell, Skandar Keynes, and Georgie Henley star as the Pevensie children alongside Tilda Swinton as the White Witch, James McAvoy as Mr. Tumnus, and Liam Neeson as Aslan.

Shadow and Bone fans will also be pleased to know that the sequel, The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian starring Ben Barnes, is also available on Disney+.

Stream The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe on Disney+

8. While You Were Sleeping (1995)

Credit: Disney+ Enjoy the glories of early Sandy B.

Adult romantic comedies are few and far between on Disney+, but you can catch the cozy, Christmas flick While You Were Sleeping on the streamer. It stars Bullock as Lucy, a train worker who has a crush on daily commuter Peter (Peter Gallagher). Lucy and Peter are united when she rescues him from being hit by a train. Peter ends up falling into a coma from the accident, and his extended family mistakes Lucy for his wife. Lucy meets Peter's younger brother Jack (Bill Pullman), who she begins to fall for while Peter is in the hospital. John Turteltaub directed the film, which got Bullock a Golden Globe nomination.

Stream While You Were Sleeping on Disney+

9. Cheaper by the Dozen (2003)

Credit: Disney+ So many kids.

Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt star in this remake of the 1950 family friendly comedy about a family with twelve kids. Cheaper by the Dozen was directed by Shawn Levy and features the story of the Baker family, whose lives are thrown into turmoil when they are forced to move to accommodate Tom Baker's (Martin) new job as a college football coach in Evanston, Illinois. Piper Perabo, Hilary Duff, Alyson Stoner, Tom Welling, and more star as members of the chaotic Bakers, and reprise their roles alongside Martin and Hunt in the sequel, Cheaper by the Dozen 2, also on Disney+.

Stream Cheaper by the Dozen on Disney+

10. Isle of Dogs (2018)

Credit: © 2018 - Fox Searchlight Most of Wes Anderson's favorite actors return for this film.

Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs is one of the famed director's only films to appear on Disney+. It tells the story of a group of dogs who are banished to Trash Island after it is revealed that they may possess canine influenza, a potentially deadly disease to humans. The film stars Bryan Cranston, Koyu Rankin, Edward Norton, Bob Balaban, Jeff Goldblum, Billy Murray, Kunichi Nomura, Akira Takayama, Greta Gerwig, Ken Watanabe, and many more as the various dogs and humans attempting to combat the disease.

Stream Isle of Dogs on Disney+

11. Cinderella (1997)

Credit: IMDB Whitney Houston is iridescent in this film.

Most people are likely aware that the 1950 animated classic Cinderella is available on Disney+. Fewer may know that the iconic Whitney Houston live-action Cinderella, starring Brandy as Cinderella and Jason Alexander as her love interest (and Houston as the Fairy Godmother), is also available for viewers to enjoy. The live-action Cinderella is an adaptation of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, and tells the classic fairy tale everyone knows, of a young woman who wishes to change her circumstances by attending a ball.

Stream Cinderella on Disney+

12. Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions (2020)

Credit: Disney+ Settle in for an emotional, heartfelt exploration of Swift's music.

Taylor Swift's highly popular Folklore album was released in 2020, and shortly after fans were blessed with a filmed documentary/concert in the form of Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions. It features Swift playing stripped down versions of all the songs on her album and discussing its origins with Jack Antonoff, one of her longtime co-writers and producers, and Aaron Dessner, a fellow producer from the National.

Stream Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions on Disney+

13. Hello, Dolly! (1969)

Credit: Disney+ An icon in an iconic musical.

Gene Kelly directed this film version of the 1964 musical Hello, Dolly! starring Barbara Streisand and Walter Matthau. Hello, Dolly! tells the story of a widow, Dolly (Streisand), looking to help her wealthy friend Horace (Matthau) find a wife. Throughout the film it becomes clear that Dolly intends to marry Horace herself, and a series of hijinks ensue as Dolly attempts to woo her friend.

Stream Hello, Dolly! on Disney+

14. Hidden Figures (2016)

Credit: Disney+ Discover the incredible untold true story of the African American female mathematicians working at NASA during the Space Race.

Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spenser, and Janelle Monáe star in this inspiring film, directed by Theodore Melfi, about the African American female mathematicians who paved the way for modern computing and helped get man on the moon during the NASA Space Race. Katherine Johnson (Henson) works on the Space Task Group under Al Harrison (Kevin Costner), and is the first Black woman to work on the team, while Mary Jackson (Monáe) works on the heat shield team identifying flaws, and Dorothy Vaughan (Spenser) learns how to program in order to supervise the Programming Department. Hidden Figures is an incredible story of resilience that earned several Academy Award nominations when it was released.

Stream Hidden Figures on Disney+

15. Ever After (1998)

Credit: Disney+ Prepare to fall in love with Danielle and Henry.

Drew Barrymore, Anjelica Huston, Dougray Scott, and more star in this comedic fantasy film about the classic Cinderella story, set during the Renaissance. Barrymore plays Danielle de Barbarac, daughter of a wealthy widower, whose stepmother Rodmilla begins to abuse her after her father's death. Ever After infuses the Cinderella narrative with more adventure, giving Danielle a lot of agency and exploring the romance between Danielle and the prince to a greater extent.

Stream Ever After on Disney+

16. Remember the Titans (2000)

Credit: Disney+ Come for Denzel, stay for Denzel.

Boaz Yakin directed this classic, heartfelt biographical sports story about the integration of a football team in Alexandria, Virginia in 1971. Remember the Titans follows Herman Boone (Denzel Washington) and the T. C. Williams High School football team as they attempt to come together and become champions. The film also stars Will Patton as Bill Yoast, the assistant coach, Wood Harris, Ryan Hurts, Donald Faison, Ryan Gosling, and Kip Pardue as team members.

Stream Remember the Titans on Disney+

17. Kazaam (1996)

Credit: Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images - © 2012 Getty Images Francis Capra, of 'Free Willy 2' fame.

Shaquille O'Neal stars as Kazaam, a genie who makes his home in a magical boombox in this musical comedy directed by Paul Michael Glaser. Kazaam tells the story of the genie and Max, a young boy in New York who runs across Kazaam's boombox and is granted three wishes. If you thought that this movie had a different title and possibly starred Sinbad, you're not alone, as the film is often said to be an example of the Mandela effect.

Stream Kazaam on Disney+

18. The Greatest Showman (2017)

Credit: Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images - © 2012 Getty Images Francis Capra, of 'Free Willy 2' fame.

Hugh Jackman, Zendaya, Zach Efron, Rebecca Ferguson, Keala Settle, and Michelle Williams star in this uplifting musical about P. T. Barnum's dream of creating an iconic show. The Greatest Showman tracks Barnum's rise into show-runner and his creation of the Barnum American Museum, and features hit songs like "Rewrite the Stars," "The Other Side," and "This Is Me."

Stream The Greatest Showman on Disney+

19. Because of Winn-Dixie

Credit: Disney+ Fall in love with Winn-Dixie (the dog, not the store).

Directed by Wayne Wang, Because of Winn-Dixie features the story of India Opal Baloney (AnnaSophia Robb), a precocious young girl who moves to Naomi, Florida with her father and meets a dog who she names Winn-Dixie. Based on Kate DiCamillo's novel of the same name, Because of Winn-Dixie is a sweet, heartfelt story about the love between a girl, her dog, and her newfound home.

Stream Because of Winn-Dixie on Disney+

20. The Sound of Music (1965)

Credit: Disney+ How do you solve a problem like Maria?

Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer star in this absolute classic musical drama, which took home five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. The Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, directed by Robert Wise, tells the story of Maria, a wayward nun who becomes a governess for the unruly von Trapp children in pre WWII Austria. The Sound of Music has been enchanting audiences since 1965, and if you want to revisit the film you can find it on Disney+.

Stream The Sound of Music on Disney+

