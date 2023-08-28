'The Boys' 'Gen V' has its first trailer—here's how to watch

Products are chosen independently by our editors. Purchases made through our links may earn us a commission.

A new school year is nearly here—in the world of Prime Video's "The Boys." The popular superhero series is acquiring a university-centered spinoff in "Gen V," the story of a group of young college students with superpowers. The brand-new series officially has a teaser trailer, and a release date.

"Gen V" will debut in September—we've broken down details about the series, as well as where to watch when it arrives.

What is 'Gen V' about?

"Gen V" follows the stories of students at Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, a school for superheroes (supes) set in the world of "The Boys," that is sponsored by Vaught International. The series features Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, a freshman and aspiring member of the Seven who wields her own blood, and Chance Perdomo as Andre Anderson, a popular classmate who controls metal. While at Godolkin, the young superheroes compete in battle royale-style games to prove their worth.

The series takes place concurrently with the most recent season of "The Boys," exploring the first generation of young people to understand that Compound V creates superheroes.

When does 'Gen V' come out?

The first three episodes of "Gen V" will stream on Friday, September 29, 2023, with new episodes debuting on Fridays.

Where will 'Gen V' be streaming?

"Gen V" will stream exclusively on Prime Video

Cast of 'Gen V'

Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau

Chance Perdomo as Andre Anderson

Lizzie Broadway as Emma Shaw

Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap

Derek Luh and London Thor as Jordan Li

Asa Germann as Sam Riordan

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Golden Boy

Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett

P. J. Byrne as Adam Bourke

Watch the 'Gen V' trailer