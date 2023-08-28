Rick Riordan's new 'Percy Jackson' series debuts today

Products are chosen independently by our editors. Purchases made through our links may earn us a commission.

From bestselling books like Madeline Miller's "Circe" and Stephen Fry's "Mythos" to award-winning games like "Hades," tales of gods and monsters are having their day—now, it's time for the demigods. "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," the bestselling YA series by Rick Riordan, has been adapted into a television series for Disney+.

Riordan is extremely involved with the new show, from writing to handpicking the cast. You can catch the series today, December 20, 2023.

When is the 'Percy Jackson' series coming out?

You can stream "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

What is 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' about?

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is based on the beloved book series by Rick Riordan, which centers on the lives of the half-human children of the Greek gods as they come together at a modern-day summer camp, Camp Half-Blood. The series will feature eight episodes and will be directed by James Bobin and written by Riordan, along with Jonathan E. Steinberg.

The series focuses on Percy Jackson, a young demigod learning about his role in the world, alongside his friends Annabeth and Grover, a demigod and a satyr, respectively. Other Greek gods wander in and out of the series, from Zeus to Poseidon and beyond.

You can stream "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" when it releases, as well as other Percy Jackson adaptations like "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief," on Disney+.

Where can you watch 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'?

You can stream "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" when it releases on Disney+. Subscriptions to Disney+ start at $7.99 per month with ads, or you can bundle with Hulu for just $9.99 per month.

Cast of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'

The trio of Percy, Annabeth, and Grover will be played by Walker Scobell, Leah Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri. Rounding out the cast are Adam Copeland as the god Ares, Toby Stephens as Poseidon, Lance Reddick as Zeus, Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus or Mr. D, the Greek god of wine (and director of Camp Half-Blood), and Megan Mullally as Alecto/Mrs. Dodds, one of Percy's teachers.

Watch the trailer for 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'

