How to watch the Golden Globes without cable

With an abundance of streaming services, more and more people (read: me) are moving away from or have moved away from a traditional cable TV model in favor of services like Netflix, Disney+, Discovery+, and more. As a streaming devotee, I'll be the first to admit that when live events happen or particularly important series' finales pop up, I do find myself scrambling to figure out how to watch the content I want. Streaming services are highly convenient for on-demand viewing, but often people resist making the full switch to streaming for that same reason.

One such live event, the 78th annual Golden Globes, will air live on Sunday, 2/28. Queens of hosting and comedy Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return for a fourth time to host the ceremony, with special guest appearances expected by Catherine Zeta-Jones, Sterling K. Brown, Bryce Dallas Howard, Cynthia Erivo, Tiffany Hadish, Kenan Thompson, Joaquin Phoenix, Margot Robbie, and more.

As with so many things, the key to getting the most from streaming services is to be strategic about your choices. If you want to watch the Golden Globes without cable, there are plenty of streaming options to select from. If you want to catch the pre-show content you can check out the Golden Globes Twitter account, but if you'd like to tune into the main programming, you'll have to check out one of the options below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Which streaming services offer the Golden Globes?

Credit: HFPA Golden Globe Awards Tune in to see who gets one of these shiny awards.

NBC will be streaming the Golden Globes on their website if you have a cable or television provider login, but you can also find the ceremony at the following streaming services. If you have a Peacock subscription, you'll also be able to catch the Golden Globes the day after they air on the streaming service.

It's worth noting that many of these streaming services have free trials, so if you need a one-time solution you can likely sign up for and cancel a subscription.

Sling TV

SlingTV, which is intended to function as a streaming solution to traditional cable, features cable channels and live viewing for a flat monthly cost. You'll be able to find the Golden Globes as well as plenty of live-streaming content from cable-provided channels like CNN, Lifetime, AMC, and more. SlingTV can be accessed through compatible devices as well as through your internet browser.



Get SlingTV starting at $35/month

FuboTV

Similar to SlingTV, FuboTV offers cable channels for a flat monthly cost with a streaming service's convenience. You can access up to 121 channels with their basic package, which can be accessed through the FuboTV app on Roku devices, AppleTV, iOS, Android, and more. FuboTV is a bit pricier than SlingTV, but their basic package comes with a more robust catalogue than SlingTV's basic subscription.



Get FuboTV starting at $64.99/month

Hulu + Live TV

For a similar cost to services like Fubo, you can have your Hulu subscription (with ads, unfortunately) and also get access to over 65 live channels. If you're looking to consolidate your streaming and still get live channels, Hulu + Live TV is a great option that will put at least a portion of your subscription content in one place. You can watch the Golden Globes live if you sign up by Sunday.



Get Hulu + Live TV starting at $64.99/month

AT&T TV

Similar to FuboTV and SlingTV, AT&T TV offers cable channels and live viewing at a flat monthly cost. Unlike other cable-replacing subscriptions, AT&T TV has its own streaming device you can purchase with your subscription, or it can be accessed through devices like Roku, AppleTV, Chromecast, and more.



Get AT&T TV starting at $69.99/month

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a great option for a lot of things, but it also provides up to 85 channels within its basic package and serves as a great option for those looking to cut the cord. You can watch the Golden Globes and much more on YouTube TV, which is available on devices like Chromecast devices, Roku devices, gaming consoles, and more. YouTube TV offers a lot of logins under their basic package, so if you're looking to split a subscription cost over several households it might be a good move.



Get YouTube TV starting at $64.99

Can you watch the Golden Globes with an antenna?

You can also catch the Golden Globes if you have an antenna or a digital antenna, as you'll get access to basic cable channels such as NBC, and through it, the Golden Globes. Digital antennae, like this Amplified HD Digital TV Antenna ($28.90), are a great option for those looking to access live events like award shows and popular sporting events without subscribing to a full cable package.



Get the Amplified HD Digital TV Antenna at Amazon for $28.90

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.