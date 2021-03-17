What is the Magnolia Network and how do you watch it?

Chip and Joanna Gaines, it seems, are trying to take over the world. From single-handedly making Waco, Texas, a must-visit tourist destination to making shiplap an everyday word, there’s nothing the power couple (and adorable parents) can’t do. Now, as they continue their quest in laid-back, country-chic world domination, the pair is doubling down with Discovery to inject your television with even more Gaines content. The couple is set to launch Magnolia Network, a cable channel coming in 2022, with original content available to stream (with a subscription) on Discovery+ and the new Magnolia app debuting July 15, 2021.

What is Magnolia Network?

Credit: Discovery+ The Magnolia Network serves as a collaboration between Chip and Joanna Gaines and Discovery.

Magnolia Network is Chip and Joanna Gaines’ long-awaited TV network created in partnership with Discovery. When the cable channel launches in January 2022, it will take over DIY Network with plans to offer new seasons of DIY Network’s original shows, new original shows, and the celebrity couple’s old shows, including Fixer Upper. In addition to offering Magnolia Network programming, the app, according to Magnolia Network President Allison Page, will also include a recipe center, DIY workshops, and a retail component.

What channel is the Magnolia Network on?

Beginning July 15, 2021, people can stream Magnolia Network on Discovery+ (which is available online and on most connected devices like Apple TV, Fire TV Stick, and Roku) or on the Magnolia App. A Discovery+ membership, starting at $4.99, is required to stream Magnolia Network. Until the July 15 launch date, current Discovery+ subscribers can access a preview of Magnolia Network. In January 2022, Magnolia Network will make its cable debut, replacing DIY Network. You can check with your cable or satellite provider to see if Magnolia Network will be offered in your package, or if you already have DIY Network, you’ll automatically get the new shiplap-fueled channel.

What shows will be on Magnolia Network?

Credit: DIY Network Magnolia Network will include the return of the duo's hit show 'Fixer Upper'.

Building off the Gaines’ already-successful careers, Magnolia Network will feature the shows we already know and love, plus new shows that mix together lifestyle, design, and the heartfelt stories the pair has always helped tell. As Joanna told USA Today in 2019, the new network will help take what they’re already known for doing to a deeper place. "We loved this idea of connecting with people in a different way," Joanna said in the exclusive interview, "telling other people’s stories, curating content. It felt to us a lot like what we do love with the magazine, but on a different playing field."

Magnolia Network will be home to a new season of the show that started it all, Fixer Upper, plus all of the original season while Joanna will be hosting a cooking show, Magnolia Table, named after her cookbooks. Andrew Zimmerman’s Family Table will connect people with different food cultures around the U.S., Home Work follows Andy and Candis Meredith and their seven kids as they renovate an old 20,000-square-foot schoolhouse into their dream home, and First Time Fixer follows new “first-time house renovators take their home renovation dreams into their own hands and experience the risk and reward that comes with trying something new.”

That’s just a handful of the new, original content coming to Magnolia Network, which will be combined with new seasons of popular DIY Network shows. And we can only imagine where the creative forces that are Chip and Joanna Gaines will take the network in the future. “We don’t really have certain expectations other than our number one goal is to create inspiring content, telling beautiful stories,” Joanna told the Associated Press. “And we can’t wait for the world to see the full slate of shows that we have to offer.”

How much will Magnolia Network Cost?

To access the full Magnolia Network on its digital release date on July 15, a Discovery+ membership is required. Discovery+ starts at $4.99/month for unlimited access with commercials or $6.99/month without commercials. In addition to the Magnolia Network, a Discovery+ membership also gets you all of the content from Discovery’s networks including HGTV, Food Network, Travel Channel, Animal Planet, History Channel, and more.

How to watch Magnolia Network?

For now, Magnolia Network is only available as a preview channel for Discovery+ members. Sign up now, starting at $4.99 a month, to have access to the early content and immediate access to full programming starting July 15, 2021. You can access updates about the network and subscribe to the email list for the most up-to-date announcements on Magnolia Network website.

