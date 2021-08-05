Cut the cord? Here's how to watch QVC and HSN without cable

QVC and HSN, the popular home shopping networks that fall under the Qurate Retail Group umbrella are, in a way, both mediums which are incredibly well-suited to being streamed via other avenues than cable. The networks' roster of shows offer consumers the chance to view product demonstrations, hear from product experts, and take a glimpse into the world of shopping, as well as shop for the products on offer—all actions which might require on-demand viewing!

If you or someone in your life has been looking to make the jump to streaming services over cable, but can't discard their home shopping viewing, or else simply want to revisit all that QVC and HSN have to offer, look no further. While you can find the shopping networks through your cable subscription, you can also get access through a variety of streaming services and subscriptions.

How can you watch QVC and HSN without cable?

Credit: QVC / HSN The QVC and HSN streaming apps let viewers watch original content and live shows right from their device or TV.

QVC (and its partner shopping channel HSN) are available through multiple live streaming services, but you can also find them online at QVC.com and HSN.com, respectively, or you can choose to shop by phone. Additionally, through their own streaming apps, you can watch the channels live anytime for free, plus, catch up on shows you missed and discover new, original content.

ADVERTISEMENT

QVC Everywhere and HSN Everywhere

QVC Everywhere and HSN Everywhere are the at-home shopping channels' official streaming apps, available to download for free on compatible devices like iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, Android devices, and more, as well as streaming devices like Fire TV, Roku, and Apple TV. Be sure to check the app store on your device to ensure the correct app is available to download.

QVC Everywhere will give you access to shows and series, including live and recorded content, and allows for in-app purchases as well. The app is free to download and provides access to QVC, QVC2, and the Beauty iQ channels 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. In addition, HSN Shop by Remote is available on many streaming devices and Smart TVs, and allows you to make purchases with just a few clicks on your remote.

Xfinity X1 and Flex

Thanks to QVC and HSN's recent launch of an exclusive interactive streaming app on the Xfinity X1 and Flex services, Comcast users now have access to a catalog of on-demand and original programming including Travel, Cook, Repeat with Curtis Stone, One on Wine and Mally Makes It Better. Comcast has also announced that QVC and HSN’s streaming service will become shoppable by early 2022, which will give viewers the option to make purchases directly on the app.

Xfinity X1 functions as an all-in-one entertainment system through a set-top box with built-in DVR and live TV. It's available for subscribers of Xfinity TV and Xfinity Internet that have either the Digital Starter TV or Performance Internet package. On the other hand, Xfinity Flex functions as a voice-controlled 4K streaming box that puts all your favorite streaming apps in one place on your TV. It’s included with Xfinity Internet for no additional cost.

YouTube TV

QVC became available as a livestream shopping channel on YouTube TV in early 2021. You can get access to live QVC content and streams with a subscription to YouTube TV, which costs $64.99/month. The streaming service replicates the benefits of a cable subscription in the form of access to live viewing of over 85 live channels a week, including national news, sports, and entertainment on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, HGTV, TNT, and more, along with movies and TV shows on-demand. It's available on streaming media players including Google Chromecast, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku players and TVs, gaming consoles, and more. If you want to try it out before you commit, you can also sign up for a two-week free trial.

Stream QVC with YouTube TV starting at $64.99/month

Hulu + Live TV

Upgrading from your regular monthly Hulu subscription to the Hulu + Live TV package can get you access to QVC programming as well as channels like ABC, CBS, CNN, FX, NBC, and more. You can also bundle your Hulu + Live TV subscription with Disney+ and ESPN+. If you already have a Hulu account you can still sign up for a 7-day free trial for Live TV, if you plan on testing out the streaming service before signing on. Once the trial has ended, Hulu + Live TV subscribers will pay $64.99/month. You can watch Hulu Live on devices compatible with Hulu such as Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV sticks, as well as on computer browsers, select Smart TVs, mobile devices, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stream QVC with Hulu + Live TV starting at $64.99/month

AT&T TV

You can get access to HSN, QVC and QVC2, in addition to ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS, and other cable channels through AT&T TV when you sign up for any one of their four streaming packages. Much like Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV, AT&T TV is designed to function as a cable subscription without the hassle of cable, featuring access to up to 65 live channels with their most basic package. You can sign up for the most basic AT&T TV package for $69.99/month with the option to upgrade to larger packages at a higher cost. You can download the AT&T TV app onto many smartphones and tablets, as well as streaming devices such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, and Chromecast.

Stream QVC with AT&T TV starting at $69.99/month

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.