What comes with the Disney+ bundle—and is it right for you?

Disney+ continues to make waves as a streaming service, offering subscribers access to beloved Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars films, as well as new films and series like Luca, Raya and the Last Dragon, Loki, and The Mandalorian. However, if you've been avoiding buying into the service because of its relatively niche catalogue, or you just couldn't add it to your growing list of other services, you're in luck.

Disney+ offers plenty of ways to get the most out of your subscription cost, but the most effective method we've found is bundling the service together with Hulu and ESPN+ through the Disney bundle. If you're already a Hulu devotee or you've been looking for a way to justify dropping your cable for a streaming service, the Disney+ bundle is the move.

What is the Disney bundle?

The Disney bundle package offers a subscription to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for one monthly cost or a yearly subscription fee. For $13.99/month, you can gain access to Disney+ content, ad-supported Hulu content, and ESPN+ content. Or, you can upgrade the bundle to include Hulu without ads for $19.99/month. The Disney bundle is a collaboration between several of the streamers beneath the Walt Disney Company's banner, giving viewers access to a huge variety of content at a low monthly cost.

How much money can you save with the bundle?

A regular subscription to Disney+ alone will cost you $7.99/month, or $79.99/year. If you're thinking about that on its own, it's not much, but when you combine it with the price of a monthly Hulu subscription ($5.99/month without ads), and the price of an ESPN+ subscription ($5.99/month), things start to add up. With the bundle, you can pay $13.99/month or $19.99/month to access Hulu without ads. Overall, the Disney bundle allows subscribers to save $5.98/month on subscription costs, which comes out to a total savings of $71.76 per year.

What are you getting with the bundle?

Disney+ is home to an already exciting catalogue of films, series, and shorts, including content from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. You can find classic films like Robin Hood, Cinderella, Toy Story, Star Wars: A New Hope, and much more, as well as currently airing shows and films like Loki, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Luca, and upcoming series like Monsters at Work.

Hulu is home to a wide variety of films and series as well, including its own original series like Ramy, The Handmaid's Tale and Little Fires Everywhere as well as additional popular films and series like Bob's Burgers, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and more. With ESPN+, you can access live streaming of sports coverage, sports events, exclusive originals, and more. The subscription gives viewers the opportunity to watch sports leagues from UFC to MLB, international soccer, PGA, college sports, and more.

How can you sign up for the Disney bundle?

If you already have a subscription to one or two of the three services, you can sign up for the subscription through the Disney bundle under the same email to add on the additional cost. If you're already a Disney+ subscriber, you can find the button to switch to the bundle in the settings menu under your account page. Similarly, you can find the option to manage your plan in the Hulu settings and add Disney+ and ESPN+ to your account. If you already have ESPN+, your new Disney Bundle account will be credited with an amount equal to the monthly value of your existing ESPN+ subscription.

You can stream Disney bundle content through the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN apps through your web browser or compatible TVs, streaming devices like the Roku or Amazon Fire Stick, gaming consoles, and more. Check the compatible devices list through each service for a more complete list.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.