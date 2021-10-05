What is Xfinity Flex? A guide to the 4K streaming box

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

In today’s culture, streaming is the name of the entertainment game. What was once a limited lineup of available services has flourished into an overwhelming selection of streaming platforms seemingly designed for every type of consumer. Whether it’s a top tier service like Netflix or Hulu or comparatively smaller platforms like Curiosity Stream, Crackle or Tubi, modern viewers have a seemingly endless wealth of entertainment options to choose from.

It goes without saying different streaming devices have been deadlocked in a fierce competition to be the best avenue to deliver these streaming platforms. Apple’s line of Apple TV products ranks near the top when discussing the products, as do Roku’s roster of capable devices.

Naturally, several brands are after a slice of the streaming pie. Xfinity is no different, offering up Xfinity Flex as a worthy competitor in a sea of streaming devices. But, what exactly is Xfinity Flex? And how does it differ from other streaming devices like Roku and Apple TV? We dove into Xfinity's flagship streaming device to find out.

What is Xfinity Flex?

In short, Xfinity Flex is a streaming box not unlike the Amazon Fire TVs and Roku Ultra’s of the world. It’s capable of 4K playback, comes with an Xfinity Voice Remote for easy voice control, and is compatible with essentially any TV or display that has an available HDMI port.

The box also supports popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, YouTube, HBO Max, Spotify, and more. Basically, it checks all the standard boxes that you might look for in a competent streaming device.

How much does Xfinity Flex cost?

Here’s where Xfinity Flex gets interesting. The box itself (at least, the first box) doesn’t cost you a dime. The catch is that Xfinity Flex is included—and only compatible—with your Xfinity Internet service. Every Xfinity package, ranging from 50Mbps to 1,200Mbps, will include an Xfinity Flex streaming box. So, while the box is free, you’ll still be saddled with the monthly cost of your Xfinity internet plan.

Another potential caveat involves the scenario where you enjoy your Xfinity Flex so much that you decided on picking up another. Each additional Xfinity Flex will tack on $5 to your monthly bill. If you wanted to outfit your entire home with Xfinity streaming boxes, you very well could. Just be aware of the extra costs that will accrue because of it.

What content is available on Xfinity Flex?

Credit: Xfinity You can watch all the best streaming networks—plus access Peacock for free—on Xfinity Flex.

Xfinity Flex supports all of the major streaming platforms. Whether you’re after a Marvel Studios series on Disney+ or a straight-to-streaming box office hit on HBO Max, the Xfinity Flex can help you fulfill your streaming desires. Additionally, the box supports various free apps like Cheddar News, XUMO, Pluto, Tubi, and ESPN3.

On top of that, all Xfinity Flex customers are awarded a Peacock Premium subscription, free of charge. If catching reruns of The Office sounds like the way to go, this is a compelling, free way to make that happen.

How to set up Xfinity Flex

After you’ve gone through the process of activating your Xfinity internet service, setting up an Xfinity Flex is a fairly straightforward undertaking. The device comes with a Getting Started Kit which includes a power cable, HDMI cable, voice remote, and a Getting Started guide.

First, establish the HDMI connection between your TV and the Xfinity Flex, then power on your TV and select the corresponding input. From there, you can connect the Xfinity Flex to power and begin the onscreen setup.

The device will prompt you to select a language, choose whether to continue using a Voice Guidance feature that will speak activation instructions directly to you, and proceed to attempt to automatically connect to your Wi-Fi. Once a Wi-Fi connection has been created, the Xfinity Flex will present you with a prompt to verify your account by entering the last four digits of any phone number on your Xfinity account.

Beyond that, the Xfinity Flex will move through options like choosing a name for the device, optimizing audio playback for surround sound, and setting up the device's voice remote to control your TV’s power and volume.

Xfinity Flex: an intriguing streaming option

Xfinity Flex may not be the best streaming device option for every consumer on the market. However, if you’re going to be paying for Xfinity internet services anyway, the Xfinity Flex represents a capable streaming solution that is at least worth taking a flier on. As a free perk built on top of your internet subscription, the Flex simply can’t hurt to try out.

