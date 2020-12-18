The Best Bathrobes for Women of 2020

How We Tested
The Tester
I’m Amanda Tarlton, the style and trending editor at Reviewed, and more importantly, an avid robe-wearer. I’m so obsessed with robes, in fact, that growing up, my mom had to set a “robe curfew” for me, which involved limiting my robe-wearing to mornings and nights only. As an adult now, I wear robes at free will, which occasionally ends up being all day (no shame). To say I know a lot about robes is an understatement. And I don’t just know a lot about robes — I know a lot about style and trends, too. After all, I spend all day every day researching and writing about all the brands that people are buying and all the things that people are wearing. Using both my knowledge of the brands people love and my vast experience wearing (and buying) robes, I set out to test robes for science.
The Tests
If you think testing robes sounds like a cool job, you’re absolutely right. First, I shopped for them online, ordering the most popular robes based on customer ratings and reviews. Then, with the help of Reviewed’s Senior Scientist, Julia MacDougall, and our in-house materials expert, Jamie Ueda, I came up with a rubric for judging the robes. It included examining all of the factors that everyone looks for when picking out a bathrobe: fit, comfort (both short- and long-term), material, quality of construction, and any special features.
To get a (literal) feel for the robes’ quality, fabric, and comfort, I wore each one for an entire day while I went about my usual activities (i.e. working, walking around my apartment, lounging post-shower, and making trips from the kitchen to the couch). I paid attention to things like how the robe felt against my skin, whether or not it was too warm when worn over a long period of time, and how often I had to adjust the belt or the sleeves.
I then washed all of the robes according to their care instructions. Before washing, I measured the length of the robe, the width and length of the sleeves, and the length of the tie. I compared these measurements to the post-wash measurements to see if the robes shrunk at all during washing. Fortunately, none of the robes changed noticeably in size after washing so this ended up not being a huge factor in the final results.
Other Robes We Tested
