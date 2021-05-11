The Best Winter Boots For Men of 2022

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Kamik NationPlus Boot offered the best combination of warmth, traction, and water-resistance of any of the winter boots we tested.

Best Overall Kamik NationPlus Boot Constructed using water-resistant leather and a seam-sealed, synthetic rubber shell, the Kamik NationPlus is a good-looking boot. Kamik rates these boots to be able to keep your feet warm in temperatures as low as -40 degrees Fahrenheit. During our heat-retention test, the interior of the boots cooled by four degrees Fahrenheit, over twenty minutes. I also appreciated that their 11.5-inch tall shaft height made me feel protected and secure without being too rigid. While they’re not waterproof, the NationPlus Boots offered the best water resistance of any of the boots tested this year. The boots lasted four minutes and 46 seconds into testing them—so close to the end of our five-minute waterproofing test that it hurt. The only negative we found for the NationPlus Boot was their heft: they weighed roughly 20% more than the next heaviest set of boots we tested, the Sorel Caribou 1964 PAC. Pros Good insulation

Comfortable

Excellent water resistance Cons Heavy Buy now at Amazon

$144.00 from Walmart

$89.99 from DICK'S Sporting Goods

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser A wintertime classic, the Sorel Caribou 1964 PAC boot are the warmest pair of boots we tested for this guide.

Best for Warmth Sorel Men's 1964 Pac With their tall, 9.25-inch shaft, vulcanized rubber lower, and a fur cuff designed to keep snow from getting into the top of the boot, the Sorel Caribou 1964 PAC are a wintertime classic. During our 20-minute heat retention test, they lost a mere three degrees Fahrenheit of warmth, ensuring that your toes will stay warm as you dare the winter chill on the way to work. During wear testing, we found that they were able to keep feet warm over miles of walking and also while performing less dynamic tasks, such as rescuing a car from under two feet of snow. When treading on ice, we found that these boots provided adequate traction. Sadly, they weren’t waterproof: the 1964 PAC began to leak two minutes and 39 seconds into wearing them in our slush and ice water testing trough. So, they might offer adequate protection from stepping in an occasional shallow puddle, but the longer you wear these boots in snow or slush, the greater the possibility that your feet will get wet. That said, should your feet get soaked, Sorel makes it easy to get dry and moving again, quickly: The thick felt liners of the 1964 PAC can be removed and swapped out for a dry set. Additional sets of boot liners can be purchased online. You should know that, like our Best Overall pick, the 1964 PAC’s bulk keeps them from being the nimblest of boots. They’re fine for tasks like walking and shoveling. However, wearing them while driving a car or climbing a ton of stairs can be a heavy drag. Pros Excellent traction on ice

Removable felt liner

Good insulation Cons Bulky

Water-resistant rather than waterproof Buy now at Sorel

Buy now at Amazon

$161.86 from Walmart

How We Tested Winter Boots

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser We put each set of boots in this guide through a number of tests, including a five-minute march in four inches of ice water and slush.

The Testers

Jon Chan is the Senior Manager of Lab Operations at Reviewed. He’s passionate about buying good gear and, over the years, has tested everything from pocket knives to humidifers.

TJ Donegan, Reviewed’s director of content, wrote the original version of this guide, in 2021. A number of his boot reviews are still included in this guide.

The Tests

For the second version of this guide, Reviewed’s test lab staff and The Best Right Now senior editor Séamus Bellamy developed a significantly more stringent set of tests than were used previously.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jon kicked off testing each pair of boots by wearing them for hours at a time. This was to see how quickly the boots could be broken in, how comfortable they were to wear and how well they performed in winter temperatures on varied terrain. He considered how well the boots supported his ankles, the width of their toebox and noted any areas that caused his feet to suffer hotspots or blisters.

Once these tests were complete, the boots were brought to Reviewed’s test lab in Cambridge, Massachusetts. To test the traction of each set of boots, we built a small ice rink in the lab’s parking lot and used it to assess how much Jon would slip around as he walked on the sheer surface of the ice.

Next, to simulate walking through deep puddles and snow, we donned each pair of boots and walked in place in four inches of slush and ice water, for a maximum of five minutes. If water leaked into a set of boots, Jon noted the time and stopped the test. Unfortunately, all six sets of boots we called in for this year’s version of the guide failed this test. As such, we had to alter our testing criteria. Under our original testing plan, a leak would have provided an automatic failing grade. Instead, the amount of time before a boot leaked was used to assess each pair of boots’ overall worth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, Jon oversaw the heat retention test for each pair of boots. A temperature sensor was placed into the toe of each boot. To simulate a human foot wearing the boot, Jon inserted gel heating pads that had been warmed until they obtained a surface temperature of around 80 degrees Fahrenheit—around the same temperature of human skin. The boots and their foot analog were then placed in water chilled to 40 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes. At the end of the test, the data was from each of the temperature sensors was logged and used to calculate total heat loss.

What You Should Know About Buying Winter Boots

A great pair of insulated boots should be versatile, capable of helping you track through deep snow on a hike through the backwoods, or of keeping your feet warm as you walk your dog around the sidewalks of your neighborhood.

Warmth

You’ll want to match the temperature range of the boots you pick with how cold it gets where you live. If the boots you wear are too warm, your feet will sweat. This can lead to them feeling cold and getting blisters. If they’re not warm enough, your feet will, not surprisingly, be cold.

ADVERTISEMENT

You should know that there’s no oversight for measuring the temperature rating of boots: every manufacturer uses their own means of testing temperature range. A large part of this is due to the fact that there are so many different types of boot insulation materials out there:

Synthetic Insulation: some synthetic insulations, like 3M’s Thinsulate, are practically household words. Others, such as Primaloft, Optiwarm, Heatseeker, and Zylet, not to mention the proprietary insulation used by outdoor brands like Keen and Columbia, might not be known as well. However, they're all designed to do the same job: keeping your feet warm. No matter the kind of synthetic insulation in your boots, most work in fundamentally the same manner. The insulation, made up of artificial fibers, creates an insulative layer, designed to trap your body heat inside of the boot.

Natural Insulation: Natural insulative materials such as felt, shearling (the tanned hide wool of a yearling sheep), and wool (the fibrous layer of hair shorn from a sheep) work in much the same manner as synthetic insulators do. When used to line a boot, it will help you to retain your body heat and keep your feet warm.

Breathability and Waterproofing

Breathability and waterproofing play just as important a role in keeping your feet warm as a boot’s temperature range does. If your boots aren’t able to get rid of the moisture inside of your boot, such as sweat, the boot’s insulation will become damp and, in some cases won’t be able to keep you as warm as it would if it was dry. The same goes for keeping water out: if your boots aren’t waterproof or at least water-resistant, water from puddles, slush, and melting snow will get into the boot, lowering the temperature inside of it, making you feel uncomfortable.

Materials such as Gore-Tex and other membrane fabrics allow water vapor from inside of your boot to escape, but won’t allow liquids to get in. Rubber has been used to waterproof boots for years. It may not allow water vapor to escape a boot, but there are few materials better for keeping the elements out.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you decide to buy boots other than the ones we recommend, take the time to research the materials used in them to keep your feet dry before pulling the trigger on a purchase.

Fit

A well-fitted pair of winter boots should be tight at the heel, to keep the boot from moving around as you walk. If the boot has laces, they should be able to be tied tightly enough to provide additional support to your ankle, but not so tightly that it cuts off blood circulation to your feet. A loose boot provides no ankle support on uneven or slippery terrain, which can lead to injuries. That the boot is too loose can also lead to the person wearing it developing hotspots or blisters.

You’ll want the boot’s toe box to provide an air gap between the boot’s interior and your toes, allowing for blood circulation. As you walk, the air gap will warm, thanks to the body heat you generate, adding to the boot’s overall insulation.

Finding a pair of winter boots that fit well can be difficult. As such, you may have to try on multiple pairs to find a boot that works for you. This is easy to do if you plan on buying them from a brick-and-mortar store. If you’re shopping online, it can be a lot more difficult. Many retailers, including Amazon, let you try on boots and return them as long as you haven’t worn them outside.

When taking a new pair of winter boots for a spin, be sure to wear the sort of socks that you plan on using them with, as the thickness of the sock can have a significant impact on their fit. A thick pair of rag wool socks, for example, will take up nearly a half-size in your boot.

Other Winter Boots for Men We Tested

Sorel Men's Caribou Street Boot Depending on the climate you live in, you might not need a heavy pair of winter boots like our Best Overall pick. If a thick pair of wool socks is enough to keep you warm on your commute, Sorel’s Caribou Street Boots could be for you. Significantly lighter and more nimble than their Sorel Caribou siblings, Jon found them comfortable to wear and, while walking on slippery surfaces, made him feel sure-footed thanks to their adequate traction. Over the 20 minute test, they only lost two degrees Fahrenheit's worth of warmth, during heat retention testing. That’s significantly less than what our Best Overall pick could manage. However, they failed our waterproofing test after 3.52 seconds. Even their laces became waterlogged! Wet feet are cold feet, making these boots less than ideal for cold weather wear. Pros Stylish

Excellent insulation Cons Not fully waterproof Buy now at Amazon

$200.00 from Neiman Marcus

Blundstone 1461 The Blundstone 1461 boots boast an all-leather exterior, Thinsulate insulation, and a shearling (sheepskin) liner and insole. Unlike most other Blundstone boots, which pull on easily, thanks to generous elastic panels in their throat, the Blundstone 1461 lace up. Being able to tightly lace their five-inch shaft provides a good measure of ankle support and protection against lateral movement. The 1461 ranked in the middle of the pack for heat retention and lost five degrees Fahrenheit of warmth over a 20 minute period. However, given that they weigh 2.8 pounds per pair (compared to the 4.4 pounds of a set of Kamik NationPlus) we felt that they offer a pretty good mass-to-insulation ratio. As much as we enjoyed these boots, it’s impossible to overlook the fact that the 1461s leaked 3.2 seconds into our waterproofing test. Pros Stylish

Comfortable Cons Moderate insulation Buy now at Amazon

$269.95 from Zappos

Keen Men's Revel IV EXP Polar Boot The combination of the Keen Revel IV EXP Polar’s light 2.8-pound weight and above-average traction made Jon feel nimble while walking around. However, no amount of nimbleness can keep your feet dry in these boots. During our waterproof tests, ice-cold water seeped into the boot after only 38.5 seconds. And while their lightweight might make walking in them a breezy experience, their heft comes at a cost of insulation. During heat retention testing, the Keen Revel IV EXP Polar lost seven degrees Fahrenheit of warmth in 20 minutes. Pros Excellent traction

Lightweight Cons Poor insulation Buy now at Amazon

$199.95 from Walmart

The North Face Men's Tsumoru Boot The North Face Tsumorus boots were a tough nut to crack. Despite wearing them for hours at a time, we were not able to break them in: they were stiff and uncomfortable throughout testing. It’s worth noting that these boots run small. So, if you plan on buying a pair, order them a size larger than what you might normally wear. Because of the issues with breaking them in and their fit, Jon suffered significantly more aches and pains from wearing these boots than he did when testing the other sets in this guide. The Tsumorus provided average traction during our ice rink test. However, 5.56 seconds into waterproof testing, they began to fill with ice-cold water. Pros Lightweight Cons Poor insulation

Leaks Buy now at Amazon

$107.99 from Zappos

Winter Boots We Previously Tested

The tests that we put the winter boots through for the current version of this guide were much more stringent than the criteria we used in the past. However, we still stand by many of our past reviews and recommendations.

Muck Boot Men's Arctic Sport Mid Muck boots are legendary for their ability to keep your feet warm and dry. The Arctic Sports Mid certainly live up to this reputation, with a fleece-lined neoprene “bootie” made of nylon surrounded by a shell of various types of insulating foam. The result is an extremely waterproof, warm boot that breezed through all of our tests, though they were a bear to get on and off regularly and the style isn’t great for daily life. Fit-wise, the Arctic Sport Mid are true-to-size, but they trade some comfort for durability and ruggedness, with a design that even Muck calls “aggressive.” There are no laces here (you just slip your foot in and pull the boot up), though there is a stretchy binding that wraps around your calf to keep snow out and warmth in. It’s an effective solution, but it’s tight enough that it can definitely rub your leg raw on a hike if you don’t have tall enough socks. Pros Completely waterproof

Neoprene fleece lining

True-to-size Cons Tight on calves

Not stylish Buy now at Muck Boots

$156.02 from Amazon

$164.99 from Tractor Supply

Muck Boot Men's Apex Mid Zip As their name suggests, the Muck Apex Mid Zip do not have laces. Instead, they employ a waterproof zipper that runs up the middle of the boot, closing a waterproof membrane around your foot. The zipper makes getting the boots on and off very easy compared to traditional winter boots. The Muck Apex Mid Zip short, with a shaft that barely reached above the ankle. This makes them more suited to urban environments, but less capable in deep water and snow; they stayed dry during our waterproofing test, but anything deeper and you’re likely to get your feet quite wet. You should know that these boots are designed to keep your feet warm in temperatures as low as 18 degrees Fahrenheit. If you live in a region where it gets colder, you’ll want to consider a different pair of boots. Pros Easy to get off

Waterproof zipper Cons Not for harsh winters Buy now at Muck Boots

Buy now at Amazon

$139.95 from Walmart

The North Face Men's Chilkat IV As the North Face Chilkat Nylon’s name suggests, its upper is primarily made up of nylon, with a waterproof membrane, thick rubber soles, and a fleece inner lining. In our tests, the Chilkat proved particularly adept at keeping out mud, water, snow, and everything in between. If you live somewhere that winter means rain and slush and some frigid temperature, this is a solid boot. But if you need something to handle more extreme snow, ice, and frigid cold, our top picks will handle the cold, snow, and rain better than these. Pros Affordable

Durable Cons Not for extreme temperatures Buy now at The North Face

Buy now at Amazon

$114.95 from Zappos

Ugg Men's Seton TL The Ugg Seton Chukka Boot boasts a thick rubber sole and a removable wool lining that Ugg claims is meant to resemble “authentic” shearling. These boots are warm, though they’re not particularly waterproof. Water splashed in and past the tongue fairly easily during waterproof testing, though these may handle light snow and rain just fine. Comfort-wise, the boots were a bit stiff even after several miles of walking. They should break in slightly better over time (though Chukka-style boots don’t always loosen up). Lacing them up to get them on and off was more of a chore than with the other boots we’ve tested and they still felt fairly clunky to walk around in. Pros Thick rubber sole

Removable wool lining

Stylish Cons Not completely waterproof

Stiff Buy now at Ugg

Buy now at Amazon

$199.99 from Walmart

$99.97 from Nordstrom Rack

More Articles You Might Enjoy