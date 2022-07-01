Does Halara’s athletic apparel live up to its famous exercise dress?

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Known for its cute and comfortable Outdoor Voices exercise dress dupe, prolific Instagram advertiser Halara also makes stylish leggings, joggers, skirts, sports bras, and tops for less, with many of their trendy pieces range from $20 to $50. But can their quality and functionality compete with some of our other favorite workout brands like Athleta or Lululemon? Based on my experience as Reviewed’s fitness writer, I’d say yes.

What is Halara?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Halara's apparel ranges from shorts and sports bras to dresses and swimwear.

Known for its viral exercise gear like dresses and tennis skirts, Halara also sells more typical workout gear like leggings, sports bras, and tops. But “typical” doesn’t mean boring—most of Halara’s designs incorporate similar trendy elements you’ll see in the bigger, pricier athleisure brands, including ruching details, crossover waistbands, and criss-crossed straps. Many of Halara’s items cost less than $50, on par or even undercutting budget brands Old Navy, Aerie, or Gymshark, and half or more the price of the likes of Athleta and Lululemon.

Worth noting: Some of Halara’s pieces are available in women’s sizes XS to 4X and some only in sizes XS to XL, so if diverse sizing is important to you, you may need to do some digging on Halara’s site.

I tested Halara’s $40 Front Ruched Sports Bra, $25 Short Sleeve Crossover Hem Cropped Sports Top, and $50 Cloudful Crossover Pocket ⅞ Leggings to see if their lower price meant sacrificing quality. Luckily, they didn’t disappoint.

Halara Front Ruched Sports Bra

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser This super-soft sports bra comes in various colors and has a super trendy ruched design.

The Front Ruched Sports Bra quickly became a favorite in my workout wardrobe. Its nylon-elastane material feels soft against the skin and stretches comfortably to hug and support my chest without being overly tight or constricting. The ruching on the front of the bra and its longline design make this sports bra cuter than your daily go-to, more like a supportive crop top you would look forward to wearing on its own.

I never had to adjust this bra, and its medium level of support felt adequate during all of my yoga, cardio, and strength workouts. As a 32C, I ordered a size small (my normal top size), and found that it fit true to size. This bra comes in women’s sizes XS to XL and multiple colors like salmon, easter egg (light blue), and lilac blush.

Get the Front Ruched Sports Bra at Halara for $40

Halara Short Sleeve Crossover Hem Cropped Sports Top

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser This slim fit top is sure to stay secure in place as you work out.

The Short Sleeve Crossover Hem Cropped Sports Top is a sleek, supportive option for days when you want to bring elevated style to your workouts. Its crossover hemline adds some flare to this otherwise plain short-sleeve tee. The hem hit right around my ribs on my 5-foot-3 frame, giving a cropped but not too short look, though this will vary depending on your height.

This top stays put during workouts and I rarely had to adjust it. Its fit is quite flattering—the shirt doesn’t dig into my sides or arms at all, successfully eliminating that “sausage casing” look some fitted tops tend to cause.

The only downside to this top is that the nylon-elastane blend isn’t all that breathable. This didn’t bother me much when exercising in my air-conditioned gym, but I found it stuffy after a 30-minute jog outdoors on a particularly warm day.

This top comes in multiple colors including sea angel (a gray-blue), fog green, and lilac snow, and is currently available in women’s sizes XS to M. However, this top also comes in Halara’s “cloudful” fabric, a more breathable nylon-elastane blend used in the leggings below, in women’s sizes XS to 4X and in many additional colors.

Get the Short Sleeve Crossover Hem Cropped Sports Top at Halara for $25

Halara Cloudful Crossover Pocket ⅞ Leggings

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser I found the waistband on these leggings to be less snug than I anticipated.

The Cloudful Crossover Pocket ⅞ Leggings are a solid option for anyone looking for cute and comfy activewear. The crossover waistband creates a flattering, slimming illusion for anyone looking to conceal a soft midriff, and the high-rise waist is comfortable for exercising. The pocket is an average size for leggings, big enough for a smartphone, a credit card, or a set of keys.

Made of nylon and elastane, these leggings are designed to feel “like a cloud.” Though I wouldn’t go as far as saying they’re that weightless, they felt sufficiently lightweight and breathable. They weren’t quite as soft as my Lululemon Aligns, but for half the price, they’re a decent substitute.

My biggest complaint with these leggings is the waistband. Though the crossover look is flattering and comfortable, I didn’t think the waistband was supportive enough. Despite wearing them in my usual size small and finding the overall fit to be appropriately snug, I found myself tugging them up whether exercising or just walking around the house—stronger elastic could help them stay in place more effectively.

The Halara crossover leggings come in women’s sizes XS to 3X and in 15 colors including winter moss, gray ridge, and desert rose.

Get the Halara Cloudful Crossover Pocket ⅞ Leggings at Halara for $50

Is Halara’s workout gear worth it?

Yes, if you’re looking for stylish workout gear for less

There’s no denying Halara’s designs are of-the-moment, something you may see influencers share on Instagram or TikTok. But I was pleasantly surprised by the function and feel of the clothes during testing. In my experience, they’re as comfortable and supportive as they are stylish. And while they may not be as high-quality or luxurious as more expensive brands, for under $50, you won’t be disappointed.

Shop Halara

