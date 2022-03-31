Thousand Fell offers a comfy, versatile shoe—and it's recyclable, too

Thousand Fell Men's Lace Up Pros Versatile

It's tough to deny the strength that Allbirds brings with its sustainability efforts, whether or not you're a fan of its styles. The San Francisco-based startup aims to be transparent when it comes to outlining its supply chain, from its use of renewable resources to its ambitious plan to become a near-zero waste business in 2030. But personally speaking, I find their design to be a little too unremarkable for my tastes.

So when I came across the $120 Thousand Fell Lace Up sneakers, I was intrigued. The company produces what it claims is “the first recyclable sneaker,” and its premier offering is attractive to my eye, as it takes a style cue from one of the most versatile sneakers on the planet, the Adidas Stan Smith. And guess what? It wears pretty well.

What I like about Thousand Fell shoes

They’re ultra-comfortable

Credit: Reviewed / Kevin Cortez These Thousand Fell sneakers are ultra comfy due to their yoga mat insoles.

Straight out the box, the Lace Ups are super comfy and require no break-in whatsoever. On first wear, I so boldly wore my pair without socks, and not once did I have to take them off to relieve my feet from pinching, chafing, or digging in. The recycled-plastic uppers are soft and malleable, and the insoles, which are made of recycled yoga mats, provide plenty of cushion with every step. The worn-in feel of the materials used here makes walking—and standing—in a pair a pleasant experience.

They're also a great fit for my feet. Unlike the Adidas Stan Smith, which initially fits too tight around the forefoot and needs loosening up, Thousand Fell offers an ample amount of space and softness through its materials. I generally wear a men's size 11.5 and these shoes fit my feet perfectly—plenty of room for socks, a little more for bare feet. They come in men's sizes 8 to 13, and women's 5 to 10 and don't need to be sized up or down for best fit.

They’re versatile

Credit: Reviewed / Kevin Cortez The versatility of these all-white sneakers is parallel with Adidas Stan Smiths.

Thousand Fell’s Lace Up shoes feature fat flat laces, and all-white uppers, soles, and stitching, which gives them a pristine look that pairs with anything in your closet. The Lace Ups are also available with colorful accents in any of 16 hues, each of which lends a minimal pop of brightness to the tongue and heel. The pair I tested have bright yellow accents that are barely visible and don’t visually detract from the overall whiteness of the sneaker.

And just in case that clean surface manages to attract dirt: Every pair is coated with quartz—yes, the same crystal used in watches—that provides a natural barrier to water and stains. I’ve kicked dirt in these and accumulated tiny scuffs through use, but the Lace Ups clean up easily with a damp rag. What makes the cleanup process even easier is the Lace Up’s sheen, which the company claims is “bio based resin made from corn waste,” and helps that rag buff out the grime.

They’re made with renewable and sustainable materials

Credit: Thousand Fell Thousand Fell sneakers are part of a circular economy that ensures its products are recycled and reused.

Several companies claim to sustainably produce new products, but only few fully commit to every aspect of its supply chain. Thousand Fell’s website details all materials used for the production of its shoes, and when it can’t rely on recycled materials, it uses renewable resources instead. The Lace Ups have uppers made of recycled plastics, and a coating made of quartz crystals and corn waste. The typically plastic components of a shoe are swapped with coconut husk, and the Lace Up’s foam is made of castor beans. And if there’s any doubt to its practices: Thousand Fell is a member of 1% for the Planet, a non-profit founded to prevent greenwashing, Textile Exchange, a non-profit dedicated to measuring, managing and tracking preferred fibers and materials for companies, and it also has a pending B Corp certification for meeting high standards in its environmental and social practices.

Perhaps the best part of its sustainable mission is its recycling program, which sees Thousand Fell utilize a circular economy. Rather than throwing away or donating your pair of Thousand Fell sneakers when they've reached the end of their lifespan, the company encourages you return them for recycling. Thousand Fell then cleans and reuses most components found in the shoes, recapturing "as much of the fiber as possible." The cost of each pair of sneakers is $100, plus and additional $20 fee, which TF says is the recycling deposit and is returned in the form of a $20 credit toward the purchase of a new pair. This acts as an incentive for its customers to continue buying and recycling the brand's products.

What I don’t like about Thousand Fell shoes

They aren’t very breathable

Thousand Fell claims these sneakers are breathable, but I don't think so—there isn't enough perforation to make that possible. Similar to the Stan Smiths, these shoes fully encase the feet, which can get hot and sweaty quickly, especially if you go sockless and/or live in Florida (which are both the case for me). That's a bummer, because when I first put these on my bare feet, I really enjoyed the comfort of walking in them. However, those yoga mat insoles and recycled plastics aren't exactly cooling, breathable materials. Luckily, the liner claims to be odor-resistant—and I found that to be true—but if you're considering a pair of TF sneakers, be wary of your feet inevitably running hot.

Are Thousand Fell shoes worth it?

Credit: Thousand Fell Thousand Fell sneakers are a sustainable alternative to Stan Smiths.

Yes, if you’re looking for a versatile white shoe that promises sustainability

The Lace Ups from Thousand Fell are a solid alternative to the Adidas Stan Smith; they're more comfortable, softer, odor-resistant, better fit, and sustainably made. For an all-white sneaker that coordinates with most items in your closet, you can't go wrong with a pair of Thousand Fell's sneakers. At $120, they may be higher in price than some, but if that's the cost of opting into an awesome recycling program and grabbing a pair of comfortable attractive sneakers, I think it's a fair one to pay.

