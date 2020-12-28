10 Instagram-famous activewear brands everyone's obsessed with

As an avid gym-goer, personal trainer, and yoga teacher, I spend 99 percent of my days in activewear. Leggings, crop tops, sports bras, hoodies—if it's stretchy, elastic, and sweat-wicking, I'm in (literally). Given that the weight room and yoga studio are my second homes, I consider myself an expert on workout clothes and have spent hundreds on new gear in 2020 alone.

Some of my best activewear purchases have come from the brands I've seen all over Instagram. If you follow any celeb trainers or "fitspo" feeds, you probably know the ones I'm talking about, including Gymshark, Vuori, and the like. But which ones are actually worth buying? Below are 10 of the most popular Instagram-famous activewear brands of 2020 that people—myself included—own and swear bt.

1. Gymshark

Credit: Gymshark Gymshark.

Are you even a fitness influencer if you don't own a pair of Gymshark leggings and a matching crop top? I'm pretty sure it's not possible. I own a pair of the brand's iconic leggings and can attest to their quality and breathability. Many shoppers are also fans of Gymshark's new seamless line (which contains shorts, leggings, and sports bras) along with the men's collection—all of which feature the recognizable shark logo.

Shop Gymshark

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Alo Yoga

Credit: Alo Yoga Alo Yoga.

According to website traffic data from SimilarWeb, Alo Yoga is the fastest-growing activewear brand of 2020. While reviewers recommend Alo's breezy tank tops, pretty sports bras, and cozy crewneck pullovers, the leggings are a favorite among celebrities like Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, and Gigi Hadid. I personally love the best-selling Airlift leggings for all of my workouts (yoga, weightlifting, etc.) because they're comfortable and completely squat-proof.

Shop Alo Yoga

3. Vuori

Credit: Vuori Vuori.

What makes Vuori different from other activewear brands? Not only is its design inspired by the effortless street style of its home base in Southern California, but the growing brand also focuses as much on performance as it does on looks and each piece is designed to be as functional as it is fashionable. Shoppers especially love the athletic shorts for men, saying they're breathable, comfortable, and sweat-wicking, and the super soft joggers for women.

Shop Vuori

4. BuffBunny

Credit: BuffBunny BuffBunny.

There's more than one reason why BuffBunny has nearly 600,000 fans on Instagram. The activewear brand not only offers inclusive sizing from XS to XXXL and an assortment of stunning sports bras, leggings, joggers, and more, but it's also praised for its high performance. Reviewers gush that you can wear your pieces time and time again during even the most intense of workouts without worrying about ripping or pilling. For the most stylish gym-goers, BuffBunny is a great option with unique items like one-shoulder bras and velour bike shorts.

Shop BuffBunny

5. Outdoor Voices

Credit: Outdoor Voices Outdoor Voices.

Outdoor Voices has risen to social media fame this year, with its minimalist two-toned leggings, tanks, and bras in chic neutrals. Our own Emerging Categories writer, Sara Hendricks, is a big fan of the brand's popular Tech Sweat leggings, raving that they're lightweight, breathable, and offer full coverage. Other best-selling picks include the trendy exercise dress for women and the classic tees and hoodies for men.

Shop Outdoor Voices

6. Bandier

Credit: Bandier Bandier.

Meet the cult-favorite activewear brand that, in my opinion, is the only brand that makes leggings that remotely compare to the poular Lululemon Aligns. Bandier's popular All-Access leggings are buttery soft and strike the perfect balance of stretchy and compressive. The high-end retailer also has bike shorts, matching sweatpants/sweatshirt sets, and the Bala Bangles ankle weights you've likely been seeing everywhere.

Shop Bandier

7. Koral

Credit: Koral Koral.

What do Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, and Hailey Bieber all have in common? They all own and wear Koral leggings. The activewear brand is famous for its Infinity leggings, in particular, which have a slight shimmer to them. Fans of Koral like that the leggings are very comfortable and easy to move in, but are also versatile enough for you to dress them up and wear them outside of the gym, too.

Shop Koral

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Onzie

Credit: Onzie Onzie.

Leopard print, snake skin, shimmery metallics—you'll find all of those and more at Onzie. The popular yoga brand offers everything from leggings to crop tops (and even face masks!) in playful prints and pretty colors. I own a few pairs of their leggings and sports bras and like how soft yet supportive the material is. Psst: Even some celebs like Mindy Kaling and Lady Gaga wear the brand, too.

Shop Onzie

9. Balance Athletica

Credit: Balance Balance Athletica.

If you're looking for a size-inclusive, high-quality activewear brand, look no further than Balance Athletica. Founded by one of my favorite fitness influencer couples, Balance has both men's and women's clothing that comes in a range of colors and patterns, from neutrals to bold tie-dye. I have a few of the brand's leggings and cropped sweatshirts and love that the leggings fit like a second skin and are totally opaque (so I don't have to worry about any embarrassing gym mishaps!).

Shop Balance Athletica

10. Ryderwear

Credit: Ryderwear Ryderwear.

Ryderwear has been popping up all over my Instagram feed for the last few months—and I'm not complaining about it. The Australian brand has a wide variety of stylish activewear, like sports bras with trendy cut-outs and detailing and cropped hoodies that people say look as good as they feel. There's also a vast men's section to shop as well, which includes shorts, tanks, and more.

Shop Ryderwear

ADVERTISEMENT

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.