10 pieces of plus-sized lingerie that look sexy on every body

Valentine's Day means chocolate, romance, and tiny conversation hearts—and lingerie. There's a time and place for everyday underwear but there's also a time and place for hotter-than-hot matching bra and panty sets and lace babydolls. Even beyond February 14, the right undergarments can instantly make you feel a little sexier and confident.

If you're shopping for yourself or a plus-sized partner, shop online for one of these 10 highly-reviewed pieces of lingerie, from the cute and flirty to the sleek and sexy.

1. This lacy set from Adore Me

Credit: Adore Me As hot as it is comfortable.

Adore Me brings the glamour with this bra and panty set that features gorgeous eyelash lace and dainty detailing. Available in sizes 0X to 4X, it's praised for its soft lace material—which people say is neither itchy nor scratchy—and its supportive fit. Plus, if you sign up for a VIP membership for $39.95 per month, you'll get both pieces for under $25 and free shipping on all orders with no minimum required.

This particular set has a near-perfect rating, with many reviewers admitting they love it so much, they've bought multiple sets. "This is just as comfy as it looks," one raves. "I was even more pleased with how flattering it is. You definitely won't regret your purchase."

Get the Jamie Bra And Panty Set from Adore Me for $24.95

2. This flirty babydoll

Credit: Amazon Choose from 16 gorgeous colors.

With over 7,000 reviews, this sheer V-neck babydoll provides more coverage than a standard bra and panty set with its flowy top piece that hits mid-thigh. The lace cut-outs and open front, however, add some serious sex appeal. People like that the adjustable straps allow you to customize the fit to your own body and that there's no underwire in the bra so it's comfortable enough to sleep in.

While reviewers love the lingerie, apparently their partners love it even more. Take it from this woman, who wrote, "Once my husband saw it, I wore it for a total of six seconds before it was hanging from a fan blade. I'd say it was absolutely worth the money."

Get the AdoreJoy Lace Babydoll from Amazon starting at $11.99

3. This barely-there bralette

Credit: Skims Simple but never boring.

Kim Kardashian's Skims is best known for its shapewear but it also offers a range of minimalist yet sexy lingerie. At Reviewed, we're big fans of the brand and have found the shapewear, bralettes, and underwear to be comfortable and size-inclusive. For plus-sized women, one of the top picks is the classic cotton plunge bralette, which has hundreds of positive reviews on Nordstrom’s website.

Many shoppers like that the soft cotton is both breathable and stretchy. "Love the way this bra hugs my body and it’s so incredibly comfortable. 100% worth it! I’m obsessed." Note: Some reviewers remarked that the brand runs small so you may want to size up.

Get the Skims Cotton Plunge Bralette from Nordstrom for $36

4. This ThirdLove bra that's all over Instagram

Credit: Third Love Plunge bras create classy yet sexy cleavage.

ThirdLove has likely filled your social media feed so why not let the popular bra brand fill your lingerie drawer, too? The 24/7 Lace Contour Bra comes in four pretty colors and has nearly 4,000 glowing reviews for its sheer lace design and removable cups. Sizes range up to 40DDDD and you can use ThirdLove's virtual "Fitting Room" feature to determine exactly which size you should order.

One reviewer says it's the first bra that's ever made her feel good in her body. "I don’t feel ashamed or uncomfortable in my bras anymore, but I feel supported and actually even sexy," she said. "I love the pleated straps and the cups and band are so light I don’t even notice them. The underwire is also supportive without being painful."

Get the 24/7 Lace Contour Plunge Bra from ThirdLove for $70

5. This Rihanna-approved bodysuit

Credit: Fenty Get one before they're gone for good.

Rihanna's line of lingerie, Savage x Fenty, tends to sell out fast. And the Savage Not Sorry bodysuit will likely be no exception this Valentine's Day. With five flirty colors—including animal prints—and a plunging neckline, it's received hundreds of positive reviews for its figure-hugging fit and unique accents, like the cut-out front and floral lace material. The straps can also be adjusted to accommodate different heights.

"It fits in a very flattering way, and I have a belly that I'm sometimes insecure about but this didn't emphasize it in any way," one reviewer says. "Wearing this had me feeling the most confident I've ever felt in my body."

Get the Savage X Fenty Not Sorry Bodysuit from Amazon for $74.95

6. This pretty balconette bra

Credit: Cacique Each bra has a matching panty available.

Cacique Intimates is the lingerie arm of plus-sized retailer Lane Bryant. There's a range of pieces available, from bras to panties to nightwear. One of the most highly rated is this sleek balconette bra, with over 2,700 reviews. Sizes go from 32B to 50K and it has a hidden underwire that people say provides comfortable support and just the right amount of lift.

Take it from this reviewer: "The lightly-lined balconette somehow manages to look feminine yet at the same time respect the needs of the girls. I love the cut and it really holds up (no pun intended). Excellent product." Another woman says it's the only bra she's been buying since she first discovered it back in 1999!

Get the Smooth Lightly Lined Balconette Bra from Cacique Intimates for $35

7. This satin top layer

Credit: Eloquii Nail at-home glamour with this wrap.

Not all lingerie is flimsy bras and sheer nighties. Meet this flowy, elegant jacket that is a much sexier alternative to your daily around-the-house robe. With a high 4.2-star rating from over 100 Eloquii shoppers, the duster comes in two colors—burnt marsala and botanical green—and has a whimsical fringe hem that hits at the ankle. Reviewers say that it's silky smooth and looks even more beautiful in person. Plus, many add that you can even wear it outside of the house and that they never fail to get compliments on the duster.

Get the Satin Duster With Fringe Detail from Eloquii for $139.95

8. This sexy halter bodysuit

Nothing makes quite a statement in the bedroom like this look-at-me bodysuit, which has a 4.4-star rating on Torrid's site. The strappy cut-out back is a little sassy while the delicate floral lace is a little sweet. For as slinky as it looks, many reviewers say it feels just as good, with a fit that's snug and curve-hugging. The adjustable straps sit comfortably against your skin and the lace is soft to the touch.

"Absolutely the sexiest item I've ever purchased from Torrid," one person says. "It's my favorite piece, with easy access to everything! Fits well in all the right places and bares so much skin."

Get the Black Lace Halter Bodysuit from Torrid for $48.42

9. This sheer wireless bra

Credit: Negative Underwear No padding or wire, no problem.

Negative Underwear's wireless bra is a best-seller for a reason. Garnering nearly 1,700 reviews, the Sieve bra has a stretchy band that fits snugly under the girls without being too tight and a sheer overlay for a flirty peek-a-boo effect. Tip: The company has a unique sizing system so shoppers recommend using the on-page 'Size Me' tool to ensure an ideal fit.

Many reviewers gush that the bra is so comfortable they almost don't ever want to take it off. "I am not really a bra kind of girl because they are typically uncomfortable, but this bra is amazing!," one person says. "Not only is it really cute, it is super comfortable and supportive all while being lightweight which I love. I will definitely be getting one in another color."

Get the Sieve Non-Wire Bra from Negative Underwear for $60

10. These Cuup bras with thousands of reviews

Credit: CUUP CUUP is what you wear when you want to feel like you aren’t wearing anything.

Cuup has become a popular bra destination for plus-sized women for more than one reason. Reviewers claim that the material of the bras is buttery soft and that they provide superior support with being constrictive. The T-shirt bra is by far the most recommended, with over 6,000 reviews, but the Plunge bra has hundreds of its own 5-star reviews for its sexier design. All of the styles go up to 38H in size.

Of the T-shirt bra in particular, one person wrote: "Hands down the most comfortable, greatest quality and most supportive bra I’ve ever owned. I’ve ordered three other styles. My girls Love Cuup!"

