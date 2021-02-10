10 things everyone is wearing on Instagram—and where to buy them

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Remember when you used to flip through magazines for style inspo? Ah, the good old days. Now, instead of opening Cosmo, many of us are scrolling through Instagram to find out what all of the "it" people are wearing. The booty-shaping leggings everyone wants? Yes. A puffer coat that has its own Instagram page? Absolutely. The sneakers that you've seen on all of your favorite influencers? Of course.

To help you stay on-trend no matter how many followers you have, here’s what’s everywhere online right now, and where to buy it all.

1. These Spanx faux leather leggings

Credit: Instagram Spanx faux leather leggings are so universally flattering they're basically witchcraft.

Spanx revolutionized the shapewear industry by producing products that suck you in but don't suck to wear. It's racking up all the Instagram likes right now for one specific, shiny reason: its faux leather leggings. Made of nylon, spandex, and elastane, the leggings have over 3,300 glowing reviews from Nordstrom shoppers and claim to give you a “flat gut” and “great butt,” according to the brand.

Staff writer Rachel Murphy tried out the popular Spanx leggings and loves how comfortable they are and that they slim all the right spots. Plus, she says they actually look like luxe leather and are thick enough to wear in cooler weather.

Get the Spanx Faux Leather Leggings from Nordstrom for $98

ADVERTISEMENT

2. This Gymshark activewear that's #fitspo-approved

Credit: Instagram This fierce and flattering athleisure brand is influencer-approved.

Are you really working out unless you’re sporting a pair of Gymshark leggings? And more specifically, is your workout worth posting on Instagram unless you’re sporting the brand? Gymshark activewear has become a mainstay in the fit-fluencer community for the booty-shaping silhouette of its leggings, which boast a high waist and compressive fabric.

Our style editor Amanda Tarlton—both a fitness fanatic and yoga teacher—says she loves how Gymshark athleisure makes her feel confident and put-together any time she sets foot in a gym. Want to feel like a bonafide influencer? Pair the trendy OG leggings with a matching long-sleeved crop top.

3. The viral Amazon coat

Credit: Amazon This viral winter coat is bound to make you look adorable while you brave the outdoors.

With over 16,000 ratings and counting, #TheAmazonCoat has legions of fans, including influencers and celebs alike who've been spotted wearing it. Not only has Lucy Hale worn it multiple times, but the down jacket even has its own Instagram page. Available in 17 colors, the puffy coat is made from polyester, duck down, and duck feather is an affordable, high-quality alternative to pricier parkas.

Our style editor owns the coat and says it's very warm without being suffocating, and actually lives up to its promise of being waterproof. Other reviewers add that it’s long enough to keep your tush warm whether you’re watching winter sports from the sidelines or going for a windy stroll. Plus, with six spacious pockets, there's plenty of room for gloves, chapstick, phones, and your chilly hands.

Get the Orolay Thickened Down Jacket from Amazon for $149.99

4. This Skims shapewear from Kim Kardashian herself

Credit: Instagram Minimalist, high-quality fabrics set Skims apart from the rest.

What happens when you combine Kim Kardashian and shapewear? You get Skims, the brand that Instagram can't get enough of. Mrs. West worked her magic to grace us with stunning and minimalist loungewear you can wear underneath your winter layers or all on their own.

Our health and fitness editor Sarah Hendricks tested a range of Skims products from leggings to tanks to underwear, and says they feel “heavenly to wear.” And in a battle against shapewear powerhouse Spanx, one of our testers says Skims' sizing and color palette is far more inclusive for a range of body shapes and sizes.

Shop Skims loungewear at Nordstrom

ADVERTISEMENT

5. These wildly comfortable Cariuma sneakers

Credit: Cariuma You don't have to be a skater to embody Cariuma's ultra laid-back style.

Cariuma sneakers have snuck their way into our feeds, and with a waitlist several thousand eager shoppers long, we can’t seem to get enough. The canvas sneakers are similar in construction to your standard Converse or Vans shoes, but the Brazilian brand prides itself on using sustainable recycled plastic and self-regenerating bamboo.

Our style editor Amanda Tarlton is personally obsessed with Cariuma's best-selling Ibi sneaker: “To say that Cariuma sneakers are comfortable would be a serious understatement. In fact, I’d argue that they are the most comfortable shoes I’ve ever had the pleasure of wearing.” She adds that they require no break-in period, and leave your feet blister-free.

Get the Cariuma Ibi Sneaker from Cariuma for $98

6. This cozy Carhartt hat with over 85,000 reviews

Credit: Instagram Top off your outfit with this trendy budget-friendly beanie.

What was once reserved for truckers and construction workers morphed into a brand you’d be hard-pressed to miss on a scroll down Instagram lane. Carhartt's popular beanie is an under-$20 way to make any outfit look instantly trendier and is made with a warm and cozy acrylic rib-knit fabric. It comes in 26 colors and is one-size-fits-all, so people of all ages and genders can find one that fits both their style and head size. Many of its 85,000+ reviewers say the hat stretches easily over your hair and doesn’t lose its elasticity after washing.

Get the Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie from Amazon for $16.99

ADVERTISEMENT

7. These super popular Allbirds sneakers

Credit: Allbirds Allbirds are for all occasions that call for comfort and style.

Allbirds Wool Runners are flying off the digital shelves, and it’s not hard to understand why. They boast a sleek, elongating upper made of eucalyptus tree fiber (which the brand touts for its sustainability) and an arched sole for added support. But the real, ahem, kicker is that the sneaks are machine washable.

One Reviewed tester tried out a pair of Allbirds Wool Runners and found the wool sneakers to be warm enough for winter yet breathable enough for summer. And as for how they feel? “They're so comfortable, I would keep them on through the night if it were socially acceptable to wear shoes in bed,” she says.

8. These so-called 'indestructible' pantyhose from Sheertex

Credit: Instagram Let these be the last tights you ever need to invest in.

One of the main downsides to pantyhose is that if you’re not careful, they can snag and unravel in seconds, leaving you with an unsightly tear running down your leg. Enter Sheertex, which has made its presence known with no shortage of Instagram ads. The talked-about tights claim to be "10 times stronger than steel," thanks to their proprietary knit of stretch yarn and what the brand calls "the world’s strongest polymer.” Reviewed's health and fitness editor, Sara Hendricks, bought a pair and, after putting them through a series of intense tests, found them to be essentially untearable by human hands. As far as looks go, she says they look like any other pair of pantyhose but they're a good investment if you value durability.

Get the Sheertex Classic Sheers from Amazon for $59

ADVERTISEMENT

9. These booty-enhancing leggings that started on TikTok

Credit: Instagram These leggings work overtime to boost your curves and promote confidence.

Now this is an Instagram trend we can totally get behind—pun intended. With a strategically-placed scrunched detail mid-tush, these viral leggings give you an instant lift, no squats or invasive procedures required. While there are tons of brands out there getting in on the textured trend, Seasum’s pair is taking the internet by storm having garnered over 33,000 reviews. They come in 43 colors and patterns including tie-dye and reviewers say they look flattering on all body types. Fans add that the leggings are very opaque, so you won't need to worry about any surprise underwear appearances.

Get the Seasum Women's High Waist Slimming Booty Leggings from Amazon starting at $22.99

10. The underwear brand that's all over: MeUndies

Credit: Instagram Whether you're going matchy-matchy with a partner or going solo on a cute pattern, MeUndies puts the personality back into everyday undergarments.

From Instagram ads to podcast intros, MeUndies is making its mark in the ever-bourgeoning undergarment industry—and the brand's success and recognition is totally warranted. Not only is there a comprehensive selection of underwear styles like boy shorts, briefs, and more, but MeUndies is also home to the comfiest loungewear you’ll ever wear, according to health and fitness editor, Sara Hendricks. Shopping at MeUndies is almost as fun as wearing the undies, as designs range from whimsical dirty martinis to text messages reading flirty notes like “u up?” If you find a pair so nice you want to buy it twice, it might be worth the membership option, which automatically ships you a new pair each month and grants you significant discounts on all of the brand's panties (and socks).

Shop men’s and women’s underwear at MeUndies

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest, deals, product reviews, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.